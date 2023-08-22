Highlights | AFG VS PAK, 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 142 Runs

At the halfway mark of the game, Afghanistan appeared to be in a commanding position. However, their elation at dismissing Pakistan for the first time was short-lived, as they encountered a swift downfall with three of their top four batsmen departing without adding a single run to the scoreboard in the initial four overs. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz put up a valiant fight, he too succumbed to an exceptional delivery from Haris Rauf. In all fairness, Afghanistan's performance witnessed a significant decline during the second half of the match, and they now face the daunting task of winning the remaining two games to clinch the series.

Key turning points included Shaheen Afridi's remarkable double-wicket maiden over, Shadab Khan's extraordinary catch, Haris Rauf's dismissal on the very first ball, and the swift fall of both Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan within a span of just three deliveries. Led by Haris Rauf's impressive five-wicket haul, Pakistan's bowlers consistently created opportunities and severely hampered Afghanistan's chances of recovery right from the outset of their innings.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan HERE.

