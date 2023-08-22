Highlights | AFG VS PAK, 1st ODI Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Beat Afghanistan By 142 Runs
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Key turning points included Shaheen Afridi's remarkable double-wicket maiden over and Shadab Khan's extraordinary catch.
Trending Photos
At the halfway mark of the game, Afghanistan appeared to be in a commanding position. However, their elation at dismissing Pakistan for the first time was short-lived, as they encountered a swift downfall with three of their top four batsmen departing without adding a single run to the scoreboard in the initial four overs. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz put up a valiant fight, he too succumbed to an exceptional delivery from Haris Rauf. In all fairness, Afghanistan's performance witnessed a significant decline during the second half of the match, and they now face the daunting task of winning the remaining two games to clinch the series.
Key turning points included Shaheen Afridi's remarkable double-wicket maiden over, Shadab Khan's extraordinary catch, Haris Rauf's dismissal on the very first ball, and the swift fall of both Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan within a span of just three deliveries. Led by Haris Rauf's impressive five-wicket haul, Pakistan's bowlers consistently created opportunities and severely hampered Afghanistan's chances of recovery right from the outset of their innings.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan HERE.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
"At the toss, felt the wicket was a bit dry. We lost wickets upfront and then Imam and Iftikhar played a good hand in getting us to a decent total. We just tried to hit the hard length with the ball and build more dot balls in the powerplay. We all know what Shaheen can do with the new ball. The way Haris Rauf bowled, that spell was game-changing. I always try my level best (as a batter and captain), sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, it happens in the game of cricket. We want to stay positive."
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi
"It was chaseable, we had a good chance but their bowling didn't allow us. Out shot-selection wasn't good enough and it put pressure on us. Happy with our bowlers performance and looking forward to the next game, we will try our best. Gotta be smart in our shot-selection and today we didn't do that well."
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Haris Rauf After Winning Player of the Match
"Feeling well, specially tried to use the conditions and make the most of it. It's a low-scoring game but as a bowling unit we had belief and the wicket demanded hard length bowling and that's how I picked my wickets. He (Shaheen) started really well and it gave me confidence before I came to bowling. When I'm bowling the focus is not on the speed and I just try to land it where I want it to land."
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Thumping Win For PAK
At the midway point of the game, Afghanistan seemed to have the upper hand. However, their joy of dismissing Pakistan for the first time was short-lived as three of their top four batsmen were dismissed without scoring a run within the first four overs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz displayed some resistance but was eventually dismissed by a superb delivery from Haris Rauf. To be fair, Afghanistan's performance dipped significantly in the second half of the match, and they now find themselves needing to win the remaining two games to secure the series. The pivotal moments included Shaheen Afridi's double-wicket maiden over, Shadab Khan's exceptional catch, Haris Rauf's wicket on the first ball, and the quick dismissals of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan within three deliveries. Led by Haris Rauf's five-wicket haul, Pakistan's bowlers consistently created opportunities and left Afghanistan with little chance of recovery right from the beginning of their innings.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Thumping Win For PAK
The final blow arrived as Haris Rauf delivered a full ball. Mujeeb, attempting a powerful swing, couldn't connect cleanly, making contact low on the bat. Naseem Shah, stationed at long-on, covered the ground and safely pouched the catch. This marked the moment Haris Rauf achieved his well-deserved five-wicket haul, capping off an exceptional bowling performance by Pakistan. Mujeeb departed, having scored 4 runs, including a boundary.
LIVE Score PAK 201 (47.1)
AFG 59 (19.2)
Pakistan won by 142 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: PAK 1 Wicket Away From Win
Facing Haris Rauf's delivery aimed at the blockhole, Mujeeb, the number 10 batsman, showcased audacious skill by staying deep in his crease and driving the ball straight down the line. It raced to the boundary for four runs, displaying a fearless approach towards a bowler striving for a five-wicket haul.
LIVE Score AFG 59/9 (19.2) CRR: 3.05 REQ: 4.66
Afghanistan need 143 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: AFG 8 Down
Abdul Rahman's dismissal was a result of his ambitious shot against Shadab Khan. He attempted a forceful shot across the line, but mistimed it, sending the ball high into the air. Fakhar Zaman, stationed at mid-wicket, calmly moved in to take a straightforward catch. Abdul Rahman departed after scoring just 2 runs, falling victim to Shadab Khan's bowling.
LIVE Score AFG 59/8 (19.1) CRR: 3.08 REQ: 4.64
Afghanistan need 143 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Haris Rauf Look To Finish The Game
Haris Rauf bowled a variety of deliveries. He started with a dot ball as Mujeeb attempted a big shot but missed. Pakistan reviewed for a caught behind, but there was no contact with the bat. Abdul Rahman managed to get a single off a short ball angled into off. Another dot ball followed as the batsman couldn't connect with a short delivery, and the ball fell to second slip on the bounce. Abdul Rahman then blocked a full delivery on off stump without scoring.
LIVE Score AFG 55/7 (18) CRR: 3.06 REQ: 4.59
Afghanistan need 147 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan 7 Down
Haris Rauf strikes again! Rashid Khan is bowled out! Rauf is absolutely on fire today! Rashid Khan was completely beaten by the sheer pace of the delivery, a perfectly pitched length ball that whizzed past him before he could even bring his bat down. It crashes into the off-stump, leaving Afghanistan in a state of disarray. Rashid Khan's stumps are shattered, and he departs for a mere 0 from 2 deliveries, all credit to Haris Rauf's brilliant bowling.
LIVE Score AFG 49/7 (16.1) CRR: 3.03 REQ: 4.52
Afghanistan need 153 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: AFG In Deep Trouble
Haris Rauf strikes! Gurbaz departs, caught by Rizwan. It was almost inevitable. Rauf had persistently troubled Gurbaz with a tantalizing line in the corridor of uncertainty. This delivery was an absolute gem, curving in sharply after landing so close to the off-stump that the batsman had no alternative. It grazes the outside edge as he attempted to defend, and Rizwan completes the catch. There's no disgrace in succumbing to a delivery of that caliber. Pakistan is dominating Afghanistan, and Gurbaz is dismissed for 18 from 47 deliveries, courtesy of Haris Rauf.
LIVE Score AFG 48/7 (15.5) CRR: 3.03 REQ: 4.51
Afghanistan need 154 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Another Wicket For Haris Rauf
Haris Rauf claims a vital wicket! Gurbaz's dismissal was looming as Rauf consistently troubled him with a challenging line in the corridor of uncertainty. It was a fantastic delivery, shaping in after landing and dangerously close to the off-stump, leaving the batsman with minimal choices. Gurbaz attempted to defend but ended up edging it, and Rizwan completed the catch. There's no disgrace in falling to such a delivery; Pakistan's dominance over Afghanistan continues to grow. Gurbaz departs after scoring 18 runs from 47 balls.
LIVE Score AFG 35/5 (13.5) CRR: 2.53 REQ: 4.62
Afghanistan need 167 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: All Eyes ON Gurbaz
Haris Rauf bowled a maiden over with a fiery delivery that beat Gurbaz. Naseem Shah's pace bowling in the previous over also created pressure on Afghanistan. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah displayed impressive spells of fast bowling in the powerplay, setting a challenging tone for the match.
LIVE Score AFG 29/4 (11.5) CRR: 2.45 REQ: 4.53
Afghanistan need 173 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: AFG 4 Down
Haris Rauf strikes on the very first ball! Ikram Alikhil is caught by Rizwan! It's an absolute beauty of a delivery, angling in with the seam, and it completely deceives Ikram Alikhil. A faint inside edge is found, and Rizwan, staying low, completes a superb catch. Afghanistan is in dire straits as Ikram Alikhil departs, scoring 4 runs from 9 balls, including a boundary.
LIVE Score AFG 20/4 (8.3) CRR: 2.35 REQ: 4.39
Afghanistan need 182 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: AFG Look To Bounce Back
Shaheen Afridi delivers a mixed bag of deliveries. Gurbaz manages a couple of runs with a push square of the wicket and gets hit on the thigh pad for a wide. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah bowls a back-of-length delivery, forcing a defensive shot. Alikhil misses a pull and gets a leg bye, then under edges a short ball to the slip cordon.
LIVE Score AFG 18/3 (7) CRR: 2.57 REQ: 4.28
Afghanistan need 184 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Maiden over for Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi bowls a maiden over with a variety of deliveries. He delivers a fiery yorker and a bouncer aimed at the helmet. Gurbaz defends resolutely, avoids an edge, and drives a ball towards mid-off with a straight bat.
LIVE Score AFG 9/3 (5.2) CRR: 1.69 REQ: 4.32
Afghanistan need 193 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Naseem Shah Strikes
Naseem Shah delivers, and Shahidi is caught by Shadab Khan! The pitch may be slower, but Pakistan's pacers are making their mark. Their top-tier pacers are showing their worth. A back-of-length delivery rushed Shahidi into a late pull shot, resulting in a catch at mid-wicket. Shahidi departs without scoring, courtesy of Naseem Shah's delivery.
LIVE Score AFG 4/3 (3.3) CRR: 1.14 REQ: 4.26
Afghanistan need 198 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Shaheen Afridi On Fire
In the 2.5 over, Shaheen Afridi bowled a low full toss that Rahmat Shah clipped straight to mid-wicket, providing an unexpected wicket. Rahmat was caught by Agha Salman for a duck. In the previous delivery (2.4 over), Shaheen Afridi had also dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, who mistimed his pull shot, resulting in another catch by Agha Salman.
LIVE Score AFG 3/2 (2.5) CRR: 1.06 REQ: 4.22
Afghanistan need 199 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan Look For Steady Start
Shaheen Afridi bowls a variety of deliveries in the over: a yorker for a single, some full-length balls outside off, and one shaping in towards the pads. The batsmen mostly defend or leave the balls, with one positive punch towards mid-off.
LIVE Score AFG 1/0 (1) CRR: 1 REQ: 4.1
Afghanistan need 201 runs
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: 202 runs target
Afghanistan have displayed a good performance so far in the first innings as Pakistan are bowled out for 201 runs in 47.1 overs. Now the time is for the Afghanistan batters to get the job done but they will face one of the best bowling attacks in the world.
PAK: 201 (47.1 Overs)
'Out Of Form Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Against Afghanistan,' Pakistan Captain Trolled After Poor Show In 1st ODI
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI updates: Pakistan eye to score
Pakistan eye to reach the 250-run mark which will be a huge achievement from here on for the batters in the middle - Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah.
PAK: 185/8 (44.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Shadab to carry
Pakistan pin hopes on Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah in the middle with 8 overs left and two wickets in hand. Afghanistan eye to bowl out opposition as soon as possible.
PAK: 173/8 (42 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Pakistan 8 down
Afghanistan are in a good position at the moment with Pakistan 8 wickets down on a track which looks like a good one for batters.
PAK: 165/8 (40 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Another one!
Imam-ul-Haq 61 (94) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Mohammad Nabi. That is another wicket Afghanistan as the former skipper completes his spell with two wickets and 34 runs.
PAK: 160/6 (37 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan desperate for wicket
Afghanistan are desperate for another wicket to gain complete of this contest. Pakistan with Shadab Khan and Imam-ul-Haq batting brilliantly in the middle.
PAK: 148/5 (35 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI Updates: Drinks break
It is time for drinks now as both teams take a minute to re-organise and plan their tactics for the remaining overs. Pakistan will surely look to play save for the next seven overs for now and then take charge in the last ten.
PAK: 142/5 (33 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Fifty for Imam
Imam-ul-Haq completes his fifty in 79 balls, well played from the Pakistan batter at a much-needed hour for his team. Just two fours in his innings so far.
PAK: 136/5 (31.4 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Gone!
Pakistan 5 down as Iftikhar Ahmed is caught by Shahidi bowled by Mohammad Nabi. Afghanistan on top of this contest at the moment.
PAK: 112/5 (28 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Afghanistan look wickets
Abdul Rahman and Mohammad Nabi attack the stumps for Afghanistan looking to break this partnership of 45 runs between Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq.
PAK: 107/4 (26.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Pakistan bounce back
Iftikhar Ahmed and Imam-ul-Haq have steadied Pakistan's ship for now and Afghanistan have brought in Abdul Rahman in the attack now.
PAK: 91/4 (24 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Rashid Khan continues attack
Afghanistan attack with Rashid and Mohammad Nabi in the middle. Pakistan have got a good partnership with Ahmed and Imam but still a long way to go.
PAK: 85/4 (22.3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Four!
Iftikhar Ahmed packs off Rashid Khan for a much-needed boundary for the Men in Green. That will surely take some pressure off the batters in the middle.
PAK: 80/4 (20.2 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 2nd ODI: Gone!
Agha Salman LBW by Rashid Khan after scoring 7 off 29 balls. Talk about impact, Rashid takes a wicket in his very first over of this contest.
PAK: 65/4 (18 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Drinks break
Agha Salman and Imam-ul-Haq are in the middle for Pakistan as they look to rebuild the innings with a solid partnership. Afghanistan on the other hand will plan on getting more wickets soon.
PAK: 59/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Pakistan look to rebuild
Pakistan in desperate need of a partnership at the moment. Afghanistan have got them 3 down inside 15 overs and it looks like they will hunt for more wickets now.
PAK: 54/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Omarzai comes in
Azmatullah Omarzai brought into the attack by Afghanistan as Imam-ul-Haq and Agha Salman try to buildup a partnership in the middle for Pakistan.
PAK: 51/3 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Gone!
Huge blow to Pakistan as Mohammad Rizwan 21 (22) LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan are on top of this contest as pressure builds up on the Pakistan batters now.
PAK: 41/3 (8.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Pakistan bounce back
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan in the middle steady Pakistan's ship with some smart batting. Afghanistan desperate for wickets at the moment with Farooqi and Rahman.
PAK: 27/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st: Babar gone!
Pakistan in deep trouble at the moment as captain Babar Azam departs after getting trapped LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the second over. Afghanistan off to a very bright start.
PAK: 13/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Gone!
Bright start for Afghanistan as Fakhar Zaman departs in the very first over, he is caught by Mohammed Nabi bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
PAK: 3/1 (0.4 Overs)
Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: Lineups
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Toss report
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in the first ODI.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Toss coming up
The toss for Pakistan vs Afghanistan 1st ODI will take place at 230 PM (IST). Captain Babar Azam will hope his side can continue their winning momentum from the recent Test series.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: All eyes on Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam is batting in great rhythm recently after struggling for a while. He also scored a century in the recent LPL 2023 edition for the Colombo Strikers.
LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Predicted 11
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
LIVE AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Zadran ruled out!
Afghanistan's middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran has been ruled out of the ODI series against Pakistan due to knee injury. He's replaced by Shahidullah Kamal.
LIVE PAK vs AFG 1st ODI: Toss timings
The first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan will begin at 3 PM (IST) and the toss for the game will take place 30 minutes before that. We can expect a high-scoring thriller contest today.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Rashid Khan catches up with Shaheen Shah Afridi, WATCH
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan greeted his Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi ahead of Afghanistan's first ODI against Pakistan in Hambantota. Watch HERE...
The Lahore Qalandars' bond between Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi ____ #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/8aj9XqWCVl
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 21, 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Babar Azam full of confidence ahead of series opener
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team was full of confidence ahead of their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan which gets underway in Hambantota on Tuesday. "We enter this series with good momentum following our Test series win here and we are eager to build on it. We have a few new faces in the side and I wish them good luck for the challenges ahead. Most of the boys have been playing cricket in different leagues, but when you don the Pakistan star, it is a different feeling altogether," Babar told PCB Digital ahead of the Afghanistan series.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Babar Azam vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in nets, WATCH
The roles were reversed as Pakistan skipper Babar Azam bowled to pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the nets in Hambantota ahead of the first ODI between Afghanistan and Pakistan today. Watch Babar Azam bowl to Shaheen Shah Afridi HERE...
Roles switched pic.twitter.com/AIMkiykDkK
— Maham||BabarAzam's era (@afkurss) August 21, 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Salman Agha gets into groove, WATCH
Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha is ready to fire in the first ODI against Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday. Watch Salman Agha gear up in the nets HERE...
.@SalmanAliAgha1 in focus: Getting in the groove _#AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/kF7eoIsZS4
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 21, 2023
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel to make ODI debut
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has confirmed that he intends to use all the players in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. It means batters like Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel could make ODI debuts. Hear what Babar Azam has to say HERE...
Babar Azam confirms Pakistan will try to use all their players in the squad for the ODIs against Afghanistan.
We could see Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique and Usama Mir playing some part in the ODI series. Great to know __ #AFGvPAK pic.twitter.com/z1EGumyq0Q
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 21, 2023
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Babar Azam or Ibrahim Zadran? Shaheen Shah Afridi or Rashid Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Check Livestreaming details
Pakistan will begin the first-ever bilateral ODI series against Afghanistan in Hambantota on Tuesday.
Check when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI LIVE in India HERE.
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Babar Azam, Hashmatullah Shahidi unveil trophy
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi unveiled the trophy for the three-match ODI series which will get underway in Hambantota HERE. Watch the trophy unveiling HERE...
Prize Unveiled _
_: @Hashmat_50 and @BabarAzam258 unveiled the Super Cola Cup Afghanistan vs Pakistan Series trophy this evening. #AfghanAtalan | #AFGvPAK | #SuperColaCup | #ByaMaidanGato pic.twitter.com/oIpK1UN6zt
— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 21, 2023
Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Mixed results for Afghanistan in ODIs
Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan team have experience at Hambantota - just two months earlier, they played a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in Hambantota, losing 2-1. They played a more recent 50-over series in Bangladesh, winning it 2-1.
AFG vs PAK 1st ODI: Pakistan eye winning start
Babar Azam's Pakistan have been unbeaten against Afghanistan in the last 4 ODI dating back to 2012. Can Pakistan keep up their winning run against Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghans in the three-match ODI series?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st ODI in Hambantota HERE.