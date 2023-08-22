'Out Of Form Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam Against Afghanistan,' Pakistan Captain Trolled After Poor Show In 1st ODI

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a forgetful outing in the first ODI between the Men in Green and Afghanistan of the 3-match series on Tuesday (August 22). Walking in the middle at number 3 after Fakhar Zaman fell early in the innings, Babar also got himself in trouble as Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapped him LBW for a 3-ball duck.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2023, fans went crazy on social media after watching Babar depart for a duck and trolled him brutally on online platforms. (Rishabh Pant Asked When Will He Return To Action For Team India? Watch Batter's Reply Here)

Checkout the reactions here:



Babar Azam ko faltu ka bhav dete hai Indians — Veer (@_veerrr___) August 22, 2023

Arslan Ash is a 1000 times bigger legend of Pakistan than Babar Azam. — Bilal (@Belalzfr) August 22, 2023

Babar azam outside pakistani roads is worse than shardul thakur pic.twitter.com/fHg3xfWoX4 — MG (@ManeeshGiri_) August 22, 2023

A duck after three years and seasonal fans start bashing, being Babar Azam is not easy.



I'll always behind you Skipper.. pic.twitter.com/xIhHqgdk1z — Nawaz (@Rnawaz31888) August 22, 2023

Out of form peak babar azam

Virat against afgh Against afhg pic.twitter.com/59Rvg8OjNM — Arun Singh (@ArunTuThikHoGya) August 22, 2023

Everytime Babar scores a sensational knock, his fans are quick to compare him to some of the greatest to ever play the game of cricket. However, today some other fans on social media trolled him by writing that out of form Virat Kohli got a century against Afghanistan but Babar got out for a duck.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam sent a strong message to his team as they go into a crucial set of matches ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup.

Babar had a simple, yet strong message, for his team ahead of the busy schedule. "My message has always been to believe in yourself and make sure that you give your hundred per cent in the field", read a post on the official X handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

As the team continues to search for the right combination, Babar said he feels that Pakistan has a strong momentum in their favour after the dominant Test series win in Sri Lanka.

"We enter this series with good momentum following our Test series win here and we are eager to build on it. We have a few new faces in the side and I wish them good luck for the challenges ahead. Most of the boys have been playing cricket in different leagues, but when you don the Pakistan star, it is a different feeling altogether," Babar told PCB Digital ahead of the Afghanistan series.

Pakistan named a group of 18 players for the series against Afghanistan with new faces like Tayyab Tahir stepping in and Faheem Ashraf returning to the fold. Saud Shakeel also got a chance to mirror his Test heroics in the shorter format after being named in the squad for the three-match series.

"Tayyab Tahir had a good [Emerging Teams] Asia Cup and he performed well here in Sri Lanka and everyone saw how Saud Shakeel played Tests here. I am especially impressed by how Saud has transformed into a modern-day batter in such a quick time. This is a great sign for Pakistan cricket that he groomed himself according to the demands of the team, and whenever anyone does that, I get very happy," Babar added.