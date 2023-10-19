Highlights | AUS Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat Pakistan By 62 Runs

In a thrilling encounter at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Australia emerged victorious by 62 runs against Pakistan in the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia's innings was highlighted by a brilliant century from David Warner, who scored 163 runs from 124 balls, and a splendid performance by Mitchell Marsh, who contributed 121 runs from 108 deliveries. Shaheen Afridi was Pakistan's standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 54 runs. Australia set a challenging target of 368 runs for Pakistan. In response, Pakistan made a valiant effort, but their top-order batsmen, Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70), couldn't quite match the required run rate. Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking four crucial wickets.

Despite some late resistance from the lower order, Pakistan was bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs. Australia's comprehensive victory was sealed by their disciplined bowling performance, with Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis both chipping in with crucial wickets. David Warner's century and a combined team effort in both batting and bowling ensured Australia's convincing win, enhancing their prospects in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Follow Score And Updates From Match Number 18 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia Vs Pakistan.