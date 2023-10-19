Highlights | AUS Vs PAK ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat Pakistan By 62 Runs
Australia Vs Pakistan (AUS vs PAK), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Adam Zampa And David Warner Were The Heros Of The Match For Australia.
In a thrilling encounter at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Australia emerged victorious by 62 runs against Pakistan in the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia's innings was highlighted by a brilliant century from David Warner, who scored 163 runs from 124 balls, and a splendid performance by Mitchell Marsh, who contributed 121 runs from 108 deliveries. Shaheen Afridi was Pakistan's standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 54 runs. Australia set a challenging target of 368 runs for Pakistan. In response, Pakistan made a valiant effort, but their top-order batsmen, Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70), couldn't quite match the required run rate. Adam Zampa was the pick of the Australian bowlers, taking four crucial wickets.
Despite some late resistance from the lower order, Pakistan was bowled out for 305 in 45.3 overs. Australia's comprehensive victory was sealed by their disciplined bowling performance, with Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinis both chipping in with crucial wickets. David Warner's century and a combined team effort in both batting and bowling ensured Australia's convincing win, enhancing their prospects in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Follow Score And Updates From Match Number 18 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Australia Vs Pakistan.
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Australia Captain Pat Cummins
"Great win. Always pretty tough playing here at Chinnaswamy but good win. Set the tone (those two - Marsh and Warner) of how we want to play our cricket. That's the thing sometimes in ODI cricket. You get one breakthrough and sometimes it's hard for the new batter. Saw Stoin coming in, hit the pitch hard and provide the breakthrough. Zampa showed his class. He's a real wicket-taker for us in the middle. Have a 3-4 day break, need to keep up the benchmark from the last couple of games."
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam
"Were not up to the mark with the ball. And if you drop the catch of someone like Warner, he won't spare you. This is a big scoring ground, margin of error is very less. Whole credit to fast bowlers and spinners for the way we pulled it back in last few overs. Just tried to hit the length and hit the stumps. Message was simple - we can do it, we've done it in the past. Ball came on well under lights. Couldn't get big partnerships in the middle overs. Need to be better in the first 10 overs with the ball, and better in the middle overs with the bat."
AUS vs PAK LIVE: David Warner After Winning Player of the Match
"It (groin) is a little bit sore, all cramps at the moment, that's all it is. It (partnership with Marsh) was awesome, once we got the pace of the wicket, we were going to try and target their bowlers. For us to go out there and put a performance like that is very pleasing. Committing and backing my skills, I had a good hit yesterday, it was ticking along, I was just one bit of luck away and it helps when you're hitting the ball out of the middle. Playing on a ground like this as well, you got to take those chances. Just to get out there and build a partnership with Mitch today. We spoke about trying to bat till 35 overs at least and then probably score heavily in the back end. From our perspective, there's a little bit of tinkering there we got to work on, we lost 5 or 6 wickets in the last 10. Every run is valuable, part of my DNA is to run hard between wickets, I have always done that and I'll always continue to keep doing that as long as I keep playing."
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Big Win For Australia
Australia secured their second consecutive win with Zampa's brilliant spell, claiming vital wickets as Pakistan faltered. Pakistan had a strong start, but couldn't build on it, and Australia's resurgence continues.
Live Score AUS 367/9 (50)PAK 305 (45.3)Australia won by 62 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan All Out
Cummins dismisses Shaheen Afridi! A slower delivery dug into the pitch, and Afridi, looking to advance and dispatch the ball through midwicket with a powerful pull shot, made solid contact. However, Labuschagne, stationed in the deep, takes a spectacular catch to bring an end to Shaheen Afridi's innings. Afridi departs having scored 10 runs from 8 balls, which included 2 boundaries.
Live Score AUS 367/9 (50) PAK 305 (45.3) Australia won by 62 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan 9 Down
Hasan Ali's dismissal! A short-of-length delivery from Starc, bowled from round the wicket, enticed Hasan Ali to attempt a pull shot. Unfortunately, he got a glove on it, and the ball went straight to the keeper, where Josh Inglis completed the catch. Hasan Ali departs after scoring 8 runs from 8 balls, including 2 boundaries. Starc maintains his impressive record with this wicket.
Live Score PAK 301/9 (44.5) CRR: 6.71 REQ: 12.97
Pakistan need 67 runs in 31 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Australia On Top
Zampa concludes his exceptional spell for Australia with a crucial wicket, catching Nawaz stumped as he struggles to reach the pitch of the ball while attempting a defensive shot.
Live Score PAK 288/8 (43.2) CRR: 6.65 REQ: 12
Pakistan need 80 runs in 40 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan 7 Down
Hazlewood disrupts Pakistan's partnership as Usama Mir attempts a pull shot, resulting in a top-edge caught comfortably by Starc at fine leg, ending his brief innings.
Live Score PAK 277/7 (41.5) CRR: 6.62 REQ: 11.14
Pakistan need 91 runs in 49 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Huge Blow For Pakistan
Zampa dismisses Rizwan lbw with a short ball aimed at the leg side; despite a review, it's confirmed that the ball was clipping the leg-stump, ending Rizwan's valiant effort.
Live Score PAK 274/6 (40.5) CRR: 6.71 REQ: 10.25
Pakistan need 94 runs in 55 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: PAK Need Quick Runs
Hazlewood delivers short and quick from round the wicket, with Nawaz swinging and getting an inside edge onto the pads; Rizwan remains impressive under pressure.
Live Score PAK 272/5 (40) CRR: 6.8 REQ: 9.6
Pakistan need 96 runs in 60 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan 5 Down
Zampa successfully reviews the LBW decision as Iftikhar Ahmed departs, beaten while trying to punch a slightly full delivery through the off-side.
Live Score PAK 269/5 (38.5) CRR: 6.93 REQ: 8.87
Pakistan need 99 runs in 67 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Bounce Back
Cummins delivers short balls, with Iftikhar Ahmed hitting a six over deep square leg, adding excitement to the World Cup game.
Live Score PAK 265/4 (38) CRR: 6.97 REQ: 8.58
Pakistan need 103 runs in 72 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan 4 Down
Cummins, making a comeback, dismisses Saud Shakeel, who departs after a 57-run partnership, caught by Stoinis for 30 from 31 balls (5 fours).
Live Score PAK 232/4 (34.2) CRR: 6.76 REQ: 8.68
Pakistan need 136 runs in 94 balls
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Bounce Back
Rizwan and Shakeel take on Maxwell's deliveries, scoring singles, a four through a loose delivery, and a couple of runs with well-placed shots.
Live Score PAK 231/3 (34) CRR: 6.79 REQ: 8.56
Pakistan need 137 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Look To Bounce Back
Rizwan breaks the quiet over with a risk-taking boundary, dancing down and hammering it over mid-off from Maxwell's delivery.
Live Score PAK 213/3 (32) CRR: 6.66 REQ: 8.61
Pakistan need 155 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: 200 Up For Pakistan
Hazlewood's over sees Shakeel hit a boundary off a full delivery, get hit on the helmet, and check for concussion, while Rizwan manages to take a single.
Live Score PAK 200/3 (30) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 8.4
Pakistan need 168 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Hazlewood Bowls Tight Over
Hazlewood maintains a tight line and length, with no runs conceded, and even a leg-before-wicket appeal dismissed, while Pakistan continues to accumulate singles.
Live Score PAK 186/3 (28.2) CRR: 6.56 REQ: 8.4
Pakistan need 182 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Big Blow For Pakistan
Zampa claims the vital wicket of Babar Azam, thanks to a fantastic catch by captain Cummins! Zampa delivers a quick, flat delivery that Babar Azam attempts to pull. He makes solid contact, but Cummins, his counterpart, leaps to his right at mid-wicket and safely pouches it with both hands. After missing a catch earlier, Cummins makes no mistake this time. Babar Azam departs after contributing 18 runs from 14 balls, including 3 boundaries.
Live Score PAK 176/3 (26.3) CRR: 6.64 REQ: 8.17
Pakistan need 192 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Stoinis On Fire
Imam's departure, caught by Starc, signifies the fall of both openers, with Stoinis playing a pivotal role in dismissing them. Imam attempted an upper cut on a short delivery outside off, but couldn't generate sufficient elevation, resulting in a direct catch to Starc at square third man. Starc made no mistake in taking a crucial low catch, leaving Pakistan with two relatively fresh batsmen at the crease. Imam departs after a commendable innings of 70 runs from 71 balls, including 10 boundaries.
Live Score PAK 159/2 (24) CRR: 6.62 REQ: 8.04
Pakistan need 209 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Breakthrough For Australia, Babar Azam In The Middle
Shafique's partnership-breaking dismissal by Stoinis unfolds as he attempted to attack the bowler with a short delivery. However, the extra pace caused him to hurry, resulting in a top edge while trying to play across the line. A straightforward catch for the fielder at mid-wicket, marking the crucial wicket Australia had been seeking. Shafique departs for a well-compiled 64 off 61 balls, including 7 boundaries and 2 sixes.
Live Score PAK 134/1 (21.1) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 8.12
Pakistan need 234 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Starc Back In The Attack
In this over from Starc, the batsmen tried to work the ball for singles, with Imam getting hit on the thigh pad, and it featured a well-directed short delivery, while Shafique and Imam managed to add a couple of singles.
Live Score PAK 134/0 (21) CRR: 6.38 REQ: 8.07
Pakistan need 234 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Fifty For Both Openers
Zampa bowled a series of deliveries, including a single run off an inside edge and a sweep, while the match also marked a historic moment with all four openers scoring 50-plus runs, a first in a World Cup match and the 14th instance across all ODIs.
Live Score PAK 120/0 (19.1) CRR: 6.26 REQ: 8.04
Pakistan need 248 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Opebers Near Fifty
Imam smashes a boundary through the off-side, contributing to a 100-run partnership with Shafique, as Pakistan faces a target of 264 runs in 33 overs, while some technical difficulties affect the DRS system, and the ground staff deals with dew on the field.
Live Score PAK 105/0 (17.1) CRR: 6.12 REQ: 8.01
Pakistan need 263 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Australia Desperate For Wicket
Abdullah Shafique hits a crucial six, emulating the Australian openers, as Pakistan shows determination to chase down the target of 306, with both Shafique and Imam contributing runs.
Live Score PAK 94/0 (15) CRR: 6.27 REQ: 7.83
Pakistan need 274 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan On Top
Shafique survives a dropped catch after an attempted pull shot, and Pakistan needs to be more proactive to chase down the target of 306.
Live Score PAK 81/0 (13) CRR: 6.23 REQ: 7.76
Pakistan need 287 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Zampa Into The Attack
Zampa's spin is putting pressure on the batters, with a decline in the run rate from nearly 8 per over to below 6, as they struggle to score off his deliveries.
Live Score PAK 61/0 (11.1) CRR: 5.46 REQ: 7.91
Pakistan need 307 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Pakistan Openers On Top
Hazlewood delivers a series of dot balls to Shafique, who manages to nudge the ball for a single, while Imam also adds a single by tucking the ball into the on-side.
Live Score PAK 55/0 (9.1) CRR: 6 REQ: 7.67
Pakistan need 313 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Tight Overs By Australia
Shafique showcases his talent by hitting a boundary against Cummins, breaking a streak of dot balls, while Imam manages a single with a well-placed shot to third man.
Live Score PAK 46/0 (7) CRR: 6.57 REQ: 7.49
Pakistan need 322 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Australia Need Wickets
Imam capitalizes on Starc's inconsistent bowling to hit boundaries and maintain a strong start for Pakistan, while Starc's performance is marred by wides.
Live Score PAK 40/0 (5) CRR: 8 REQ: 7.29
Pakistan need 328 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Good Start By Hazelwood
Imam manages a boundary with a positive shot, but Hazlewood maintains a consistent and challenging line, keeping Pakistan's run rate low.
Live Score PAK 20/0 (3) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 7.4
Pakistan need 348 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Poor Start By Starc
Starc's opening over included several wides and a few decent deliveries, with Imam driving beautifully and Shafique struggling with the wide balls.
Live Score PAK 8/0 (1) CRR: 8 REQ: 7.35
Pakistan need 360 runs
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Australia Finish On Backfoot
Australia posted an impressive total of 367 runs, anchored by a brilliant opening partnership between Warner and Marsh, both scoring centuries. Despite an early dropped catch, Warner capitalized on Pakistan's mistake. Pakistan's bowlers, led by Shaheen Afridi, made a late comeback as the pitch aged, and even Haris Rauf improved his performance. Australia lost 6 wickets in the final 10 overs. The dew factor could influence the game, making it challenging to defend such a total. Pakistan still has a chance in the match.
LIVE AUS vs PAK: Australia post 367
Pakistan would be happy with the performance in the last fifteen overs they bowled against Australia. After a fiery start from Warner and Marsh, Australia were looking to put 400 on the board but Afridi, Rauf and co bounced back in the end.
AUS: 367/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023 Score: Another one
Shaheen Afridi gets another wicket for Pakistan as Marcus Stoinis is trapped LBW by the Pakistan pacer. Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins in the middle for Australia now.
AUS: 358/6 (48 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Australia lose another
Josh Inglis caught behind by Rizwan bowled by Haris Rauf. Pakistan get another wicket as Australia go five down now. Rauf with Hasan Ali continue the attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 347/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 AUS vs PAK Score: Gone!
David Warner 163 (124) caught by Shadab Khan bowled by Haris Rauf. Pakistan finally get the dangerman out. Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf continue attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 338/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK Score: Pakistan look for damage control
Haris Rauf comes into the attack, his spell so far has been 59 runs from four overs but Babar Azam is still rooting for him.
AUS: 319/3 (42 Overs)
LIVE Australia vs Pakistan: Warner to carry
Warner has completed his 150 runs, he is batting on 151 off just 116 balls. What a player! Australia bring 300 runs on the board now.
AUS: 304/3 (40.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan bounce back
Pakistan finally get some positive in this contest as Steve Smith walks back to the pavilion. He is caught & bowled by Usama Mir and Australia are 3 down now.
AUS: 284/3 (38.1 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK Score: Another one dropped
Pakistan drop another sitter and this time it is captain Babar Azam who drops Steve Smith at slip. A day to forget for Pakistan if we talk about fielding and bowling.
AUS: 269/2 (36 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AUS: Gone!
A much needed wicket for Pakistan and it is Shaheen Shah Afridi who picks up a wicket after getting thrashed for two maximums. Australia in a comfortable position to put 400 plus on the board still.
AUS: 259/1 (33.5 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AUS: Carnage in Bengaluru
Carnage in Bengaluru from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh as Australia have 232 runs on the board with 32.2 overs bowled so far. A much needed drinks break has been taken now.
AUS: 231/0 (32.2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC Score: Century for Warner
David Warner has arrived in the World Cup 2023. Warner has completed his century in just 85 balls. Mitchell Marsh also completes his ton in 101 balls. What a knock from this duo.
AUS: 214/0 (31 Overs)
LIVE AUS Vs PAK WC 2023: Boom!
Mitchell Marsh smacks one over mid-wicket for a maximum. Australia on a roll with Warner and Marsh. This is the highest opening stand for Australia in World Cup history.
AUS: 192/0 (28 Overs)
LIVE PAK vs AUS Score: Pakistan clueless
Pakistan clueless at the moment as Marsh and Warner keep going with a run-rate of over 6 at the moment. Nawaz brought in to attack the stumps now for Pakistan.
AUS: 176/0 (26 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Warner inches close to ton
David Warner is on 84 off 72 balls at the moment running havoc on Pakistan bowling attack in Bengaluru. Alongside him is Marsh who is on 76 off 75 balls.
AUS: 171/0 (24 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Marsh smacks Ahmed
A long six down the ground from Mitchell Marsh, this is looking very ugly for Pakistan at the moment. 400 is on the cards now for Australia in Bengaluru.
AUS: 159/0 (21 Overs)
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia score: Tight over from PAK
Pakistan with two tight overs now from Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz. Australia looking to put 400 runs on the board.
AUS: 148/0 (19 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Australia on top
Australia on top of this contest with Warner and Marsh in the middle batting in dangerous rhythm. Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed continue attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 143/0 (17 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Fifty for Marsh
Mitchell Marsh also completes his fifty, both Australia openers run havoc on the Pakistan bowling attack. What a start for the Aussies.
AUS: 128/0 (15 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Warner hits fifty
David Warner has completed his fifty and he is on fire batting on 54 off 41 balls with 5 fours and 3 maximums so far in this innings.
AUS: 103/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan desperate for wickets
Australia in complete control of this contest at the moment. Usama Mir and Haris Rauf attack the stumps for Pakistan now.
AUS: 96/0 (12 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Australia take charge
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh thrash Iftikhar Ahmed and Haris Rauf as the scoreboard reaches 82 runs in the first ten overs.
AUS: 82/0 (10 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan searching for wickets
Pakistan are desperate for that first wicket. So far, the start has not been ideal for them, they have lost a review and dropped Warner in the fourt over.
AUS: 43/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC Score: Pakistan drop catch
Pakistan have dropped a catch of David Warner, they will surely regret that one. The man at mid-on is getting bad looks from his teammates now.
AUS: 37/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK Score: Bright start for AUS
Australia off to a bright start with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. Hasan and Afridi continue attack for Pakistan.
AUS: 22/0 (4)
LIVE Australi vs Pakistan World Cup Score: Afridi searching for wicket
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali attack the stump for Pakistan eyeing an early wicket against Australia. Marsh and Warner start steady in Bengaluru.
AUS: 9/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC Score: Match begins
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh open the batting for Australia. Pakistan bring in Shaheen Shah Afridi to attack the stumps with the new ball.
AUS: 1/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Playing 11s
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.
LIVE PAK vs AUS WC 2023: Toss Report
Babar Azam wins toss and elects to bowl first against Australia in Bengaluru.
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Match begins at 2 PM
The Australia vs Pakistan will begin at 2 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) in Bengaluru. The conditions in Bengaluru are expected to support the batters and we can expect a high scoring thriller today.
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Babar Azam and Pat Cummins will be coming out for toss shortly in Bengaluru. Australia will be keen on getting a victory against Pakistan on a batting friendly wicket.
AUS vs PAK LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The Australia Vs Pakistan match is a day-night affair and will start at 2 pm IST. The playing 11s will be announced only at the toss.
PAK vs AUS LIVE: Shaheen Afridi Does Yorker Practice
Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel made the pacers do some yorker bowling drills. Shaheen, Wasim jr and others targetted the bottom of the stumps in the nets.
AUS vs PAK LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Australia vs Pakistan match will be held at 1.30 pm IST. Half an hour before the matc starts at 2 pm. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match here on our LIVE blog.
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Check Bengaluru Weather Report
It's been so far so good in the World Cup as far as the weather is concerned. No game has been washed out so far. But how will weather hold up during the Australia vs Pakistan match?
LIVE PAK vs AUS: Mohammad Rizwan Is Key Player For Pakistan
Rizwan has been Pakistan's best batter in this World Cup so, accumulating 248 runs in 3 innings at an average of 124. He also has one century to his name. With other batters struggling, he needs to keep delivering the goods for Pakistan.
PAK vs AUS LIVE: Watch Out For David Warner
David Warner is fired up. He did not like the way he got out against Lanka, slamming the umpiring in that match. This is probably his last World Cup, and Warner would want to finish on a high.
AUS vs PAK LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
A big game today between two top sides in the world. Plenty of stars in both the teams and picking a fantasy team could turn out to be very tricky. Why not check out suggestions?
AUS vs PAK LIVE Updates: Squads
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green
LIVE AUS vs PAK: This player misses out
At least six Pakistani cricketers were down with a flu last week. Most of them have recovered from it and are available for selection. But not Agha Salman. He will miss out the chance to take the field on Saturday.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 18th match of World Cup 2023 between Australia and Pakistan will be a day-night affair, starting at 2 pm IST. The match is available on TV and digital devices all across India.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE: Check Probable 11s
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Pakistan Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir/Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: Pakistan keen on getting win
Pakistan cricket team are coming off a humiliating defeat against India in the recent game they played in Ahmedabad. Australia are tough opponents and they will make sure they will keep things very difficult for Babar and co.
LIVE PAK vs AUS WC 2023: Pakistan face tough test
Pakistan face tough test against Australia who are keen on making a statement after a dreadful start in this World Cup. Shaheen Afridi and co will be key for Babar Azam's side tomorrow.
LIVE Aus vs PAK WC: Both team squads
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green.
LIVE AUS vs PAK WC 2023: All eyes on Babar
Babar Azam will be watched closely in the clash against Australia as he has only scored one fifty against India in the previous game in this World Cup.
Australia Vs Pakistan LIVE: Cummins Vs Babar
Pat Cummins and Babar Azam will be up against each other when Australia take on Pakistan tomorrow in Match 18 of World Cup 2023. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.