Highlights | AUS Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score And Updates: Australia Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Wickets

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Sri Lanka's unfortunate losing streak persists while Australia, five-time champions, successfully halted their own struggles. Despite a rocky start, Australia's resilience shone through as they turned the tide. Sri Lanka, with a promising 125-run opening partnership, saw their fortunes crumble abruptly. Cummins initiated the breakthrough, Zampa regained his form, and Starc applied the finishing touches. Only the Sri Lankan openers managed half-centuries, and their total of 210 proved insufficient. However, Madushanka had different plans, dismissing Warner and Smith in a pivotal over, setting the stage for a Lankan comeback. Marsh contributed a rapid fifty before an unfortunate run-out. Labuschagne adopted a steady approach, while Inglis displayed free-spirited batting, achieving his maiden World Cup fifty, easing the path for Australia. Maxwell and Stoinis joined in late, unleashing powerful performances, sealing an early victory for Australia in the 36th over. This match exemplified Australia's championship pedigree and Sri Lanka's struggle to break their losing streak.

Follow LIVE score and updates from match number 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Australia Vs Sri Lanka HERE.