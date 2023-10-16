AUS Vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 14 in Lucknow, 2PM IST, October 16

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in match no. 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Both Australia and Sri Lanka are near the bottom of the table and are yet to win a single match after 2 games each.

The 1996 World champions Sri Lanka have a couple of major injury concerns with regular skipper Dasun Shanaka ruled out of the tournament with injury and replaced by all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne. In-form batter and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis will need to carry the additional burden of leading the side for the remaining World Cup 2023 as well.

Apart from Shanaka, Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana is also suffering with a shoulder injury and Kasun Rajitha is expected to take his place in the playing 11 for the match against Australia. “First I want to say, I am very happy to have the captaincy. And I hope to play in the future in the same way as I have played so far. Because I don’t have anything to change. I’ve had previous experience as a captain. I’ve also held the position of captain in practice matches here. Speaking about my batting, I aim to maintain this level of performance. I prefer playing in a manner that aligns with the team’s requirements,” Kusal Mendis said in the pre-match press conference.

_ The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Dasun Shanaka in the Sri Lankan squad.



Karunaratne who has played 23 ODIs, was named as a replacement after Shanaka was ruled out due to a right thigh_ pic.twitter.com/pgejuMWjVw — Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) October 14, 2023

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 Details

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: October 16, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-captain: Mitchell Starc

Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 14 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka