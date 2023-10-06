Highlights | AFG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Win By 6 Wickets

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh began their World Cup campaign with a commanding performance, securing an emphatic win. The match initially promised an intriguing contest, with Afghan openers delivering an impressive start after being asked to bat first. However, Bangladesh's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, turned the tide by taking three crucial wickets, establishing himself as the game changer. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was equally outstanding, building pressure with consistent dot balls and also claiming three wickets. Afghanistan's momentum suffered a setback due to Shahidi's dismissal, and Bangladesh ensured they didn't allow a comeback.

In the chase, Bangladesh faced early setbacks, but Miraz played another crucial role, forming a partnership with Shanto that put Bangladesh in control. They eventually clinched victory by six wickets. This morale-boosting win marked a positive start for Bangladesh in the tournament, while Afghanistan will need to regroup after this disappointing result.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 3 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.