Highlights | AFG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Win By 6 Wickets
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Named Man Of The Match.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh began their World Cup campaign with a commanding performance, securing an emphatic win. The match initially promised an intriguing contest, with Afghan openers delivering an impressive start after being asked to bat first. However, Bangladesh's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, turned the tide by taking three crucial wickets, establishing himself as the game changer. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was equally outstanding, building pressure with consistent dot balls and also claiming three wickets. Afghanistan's momentum suffered a setback due to Shahidi's dismissal, and Bangladesh ensured they didn't allow a comeback.
In the chase, Bangladesh faced early setbacks, but Miraz played another crucial role, forming a partnership with Shanto that put Bangladesh in control. They eventually clinched victory by six wickets. This morale-boosting win marked a positive start for Bangladesh in the tournament, while Afghanistan will need to regroup after this disappointing result.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 3 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.
LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup: Mehidy Hasan Miraz After Winning Player of the Match
"It’s a great moment for me, I’ve done a lot of hard work in the past. Credit to the team management because they believed in me. I was a bit cautious, the captain told me to bowl in the right areas. He told me to be consistent and to focus on my own performance so credit to the captain. I took it ball by ball, didn’t look at the runs. Wicket was turning a bit, I just tried to play straight. I’ve always batted at no.8 so a great moment for me to bat at the top of the order. They tried me at the top of the order in the last few matches and it’s a great moment for me."
LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan
'Very happy with the way we played. We believed if we got a wicket, we could come back in. Wasn't easy for few players, but happy with the way we batted and bowled. We have been practising here. We need to adapt to these things (tough outfields) if we want to win. We got three, four fast bowlers, they can change any game and I hope they will bowl well in the upcoming games, it's a long tournament. He (Mehidy) has been playing very well. Shanto is another one in the dressing room, they always want to perform well for the team.'
LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup: Huge advantage for Bangladesh
A win with this kind of performance will help Bangladesh a lot in this tournament in the coming days. Afghanistan have a lot to think about as they have lost very badly against Bangladesh.
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh win by 6 wickets
Bangladesh have won this contest by 6 wickets as they chase their target of 158 runs in 34.4 overs with easy. Afghanistan have no one but themselves to blame with poor fielding and a forgetful day for their batters.
LIVE AFG vs BAN World Cup 2023: Dead rubber
This contest is on the edge of getting over. A hat-trick from Naveen-ul-Haq can make things interesting at the moment but it looks like it is not going to happen.
AFG: 141/3 (33 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup Score: Gone
Rahmat with a stunning catch, Mehidy Hasan Miraz gets caught by Rahmat bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq. Afghanistan with a glimmer of hope now.
BAN: 126/3 (29 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup Score: Silk from Shanto
Shanto with a beautiful lofted drive off Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a six. Bangladesh will win this one with a big margin.
BAN: 117/2 (27 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG World Cup Score: DRS
The batter is saved by the third umpire as he calls that there was bat involved after the LBW decision was given out. 51 runs needed from 25 overs now.
BAN: 104/2 (24.3 Overs)
LIVE World Cup BAN vs AFG: Mujeeb comes in
Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes in for Afghanistan replacing Rashid Khan. Bangladesh in complete control of this contest at the moment.
BAN: 103/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE World Cup BAN vs AFG: Rashid trying his best
It's been six overs straight Rashid Khan has bowled now but Bangladesh batters stay solid in the middle. They are happy with ones and twos.
BAN: 95/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: BAN on top
Banglaesh are taking the slow and steady approach, they have zero problem in playing some extra dot balls to frustrate the Afghanistan cricket team.
BAN: 84/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Fifty partnership up
Shanto and Miraz complete their 50 runs partnership but the job is not done yet. Afghanistan desperate for a wicket with Rashid Khan and Nabi in the attack.
BAN: 78/2 (16 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Rashid & Nabi attack
Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan continue attack for Afghanistan. Bangladesh are in a steady situation at the moment with Miraz and Shanto in the middle.
BAN: 69/2 (14 Overs)
Afghanistan V Bangladesh LIVE Score: Target comes under 100
Bangladesh's Miraz and Shanto bring down the target below 100. Rashid bowled a terrific google in the last over to Miraz which almost had him. But the last ball was a loose one and he got hit for a boundary.
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 66/2 (13.1)
Bangladesh need 91 runs
AFG vs BAN World Cup LIVE: DROPPED
Terrible effort from Mujeeb at third man. Outside edge flies off Miraz's bat to him and he goes with one hand, drops it. Afghanistan are poor catchers and it is showing.
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 56/2 (11.4)
Bangladesh need 101 runs
LIVE Score AFG vs BAN: Bangladesh continue to build
Bangladesh build on the third wicket partnership as Miraz and Shanto stay put. First powerplay is done. Rashid Khan comes into the attack straightaway. Can he do his magic today?
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 44/2 (10)
Bangladesh need 113 runs
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan LIVE: BAN begin recovery
Shanto and Miraz begin the recovery work for Bangadesh. Some good strokes by Miraz in the last over bowled by Fazalhaq. Rashid Khan should make the entry after the end of the first powerplay, looking for wickets.
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 39/2 (9)
Bangladesh need 118 runs
AFG Vs BAN LIVE: DAS GONE!
Litton Das has played on. Fazal with the wicket. Both openers back to the hut. Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession. They should not panic yet. But Afghanistan are making a match out of this now.
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 27/2 (6.4)
Bangladesh need 130 runs
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Tanzid Departs After Suicidal Run-Out
What have you done, Tanzid? Litton taps in front of square and calls for run. Tanzid just runs from the other end and just does not stop till midway to the pitch. Najibullah takes aim at the non-striker and hits the bulls eye and Tanzid falls short of the crease by an inch.
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 21/1 (4.4)
Bangladesh need 136 runs
AFG vs BAN LIVE: Afghans search for wickets
A close call for LBW by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Tanzid gets a life. Umpire Dharmasena felt there was some bat involved and captain Shahidi too did not take review.
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 19/0 (4)
Bangladesh need 138 runs
ADG vs BAN LIVE Score: Good start for Bangladesh
Afghanistan start with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman as spin and pace from two ends. Das and Tanzid look comfortable against both, a boundary in each over. Godo start for Bangladesh.
AFG 156 (37.2)
BAN 15/0 (2)
Bangladesh need 142 runs
BAN Vs AFG LIVE: Das, Tanzid open innings
Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan come out to open the innings for Bangladesh. The target is 157 runs. Not going to be very easy as Afghanistan will come out hard on them. Chase begins.
AFG Vs BAN LIVE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz on his bowling performance
"I am really happy, got three wickets. I was little bit nervous in the first over but my captain told me if you land it in the right areas I can do well. The wicket is a bit tricky, some balls are turning and some are not. It is a good opportunity for us and we will look to get a win. He bowls wicket-to-wicket and puts presssure on the opponent. It is a great moment for us, with the captain leading from the front."
AFG Vs BAN LIVE: Bangladesh Need 157 To Win
That's the end of Afghanistan innings. Bangladesh bowl them out for just 156 in 37.2 overs. The opening stand was good but after that no other batter raised their hands. Miraz, Shakin and Taskin were excellent with the ball today.
AFG 156 (37.2)
AFG vs BAN LIVE Updates: Afghanistan Lose 8th Wicket
Afghanistan have lose eight wickets now as Azmat has been cleane dup by Shoriful Islam. Azmat made 22 off 20 balls, played a good, little hand. Just now we see Miraz cleaning up Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Afghanistan now lose their ninth wicket.
AFG 156/9 (36.3)
AFG vs BAN ODI LIVE: Bangladesh on top
Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right handed bat, comes to the crease after fall of Rashid's wicket. Mehidy Hasan Miraz continues to impress everyone with his beautiful bowling. Outside edges fetching runs for Afghanistan at the moment.
AFG 156/7 (35.1)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Shoriful Islam returns
Taskin Ahmed has been replaced by another pacer Shoriful Islam. Taskin did provide a wicket but after a two-over burst needs to be taken off as his services will be needed in the death overs.
AFG 150/6 (34)
AFG vs BAN LIVE Updates: Azmat batting well
Azmatullah hit two boundaries off Shakib and in the next over bowed by Taskin, he hits another one as he and Rashid Khan rebuild the innings for Afghanistan.
AFG 142/6 (32.1)
AFG vs BAN LIVE Score: Nabi departs
Mohammad Nabi departs. He wanted to angle the ball to square of the off side but chops it on off Taskin Ahmed. Afghanistan lose their sixth wicket and are big time struggling in this innings.
AFG 126/6 (30)
World Cup LIVE: Shakib strikes again
Afghanistan lose half of their side. Shakib Al Hasan strikes for the third time today. He cleans up Najibullah with a beauty of a delivery. The batter misread the straighter one and now walks back to the hut.
AFG 122/5 (28.4)
AFG Vs BAN Live: Bangladesh back on top
Shakib has led his troops well today. Bangladesh started off not on good note but what a comeback there has been from them so far. Terrific fightback by the bowlers in Dharamsala.
AFG 119/4 (27.2)
AFG vs BAN LIVE: Afghanistan Lose Shahidi
Hashmatullah Shahidi falls. Gurbaz too falls in the next over. Two wickets in quick succession for Bangladesh. Mehidy and Mustafizur being two wickets in back to back overs for the Tigers. Afghanistan are suddenly four down.
AFG 112/4 (25.2)
AFG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live: Shahidi grows in confidence
Hashmatullah Shahid is growing into confidence now. He hits a boundary off Mustafizur in the 24th over, second only in the innings. Bangladesh should look to attack him only with spinners.
AFG 112/2 (24.2)
AFG vs BAN LIVE: Afghanistan Go Past 100
Shahidi and Gurbaz take Afghanistan past 100 at the end of the 22nd over. The run rate has slowed down but this seems to be the need of the hour for Afghanistan as middle overs come and runs are hard to come by vs spinners.
AFG 105/2 (22.3)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Spin takes control
Shahid is struggling in the middle. Bangladesh spinners have taken charge and are bowling tight line and lengths at Shahidi particularly. A wicket seems round the corner.
AFG 97/2 (21)
AFG Vs BAN LIVE: Afghanistan Reconstruct Innings
Hashmatullah Shahidi and Gurbaz need to stitch a big partnership here now. Huge appeal from keeper Rahim off Miraz to get Shahidi out LBW. But umpire says no.
AFG 88/2 (18.5)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh: Rahmat Shah Departs
Afghanistan lose Rahmat Shah straight after drinks break. Shakib Al Hasan, the veteran, picks up the second wicket as well. Caught by Litton Das. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shakib continue to bowl from two ends.
AFG 85/2 (16.2)
AFG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup: DRINKS
The first drinks break has been taken after he end of 15 overs. The players get hydrated. Afghanistan on top. They have lost one wicket but in good conditions to bat, the batsmen have done well.
AFG 83/1 (15)
AFG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live: Shoriful back on
The start has been good from Afghanistan's point of view. But he continues to drop them short and leak runs. Shakib is back on after one over spell for Taskin Ahmed. Bangladesh in search for wickets.
AFG 71/1 (13.2)
AFG vs BAN LIVE Score: Afghanistan rebuild
Afghanistan have to rebuild now with Rahmat and Gurbaz in the middle. Taskin comes back on after Shakib's short successful stint with the ball. Bangladesh aim for another wicket, need to keep breaking partnerships.
AFG 58/1 (11.2)
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Zadran Departs For 22
Captain Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack and strikes, dismisses Zadran, who departs after making 22. Tried to sweep but has found a fielder in the deep. Rahmat Shah, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
AFG 47/1 (8.2)
BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates: Bangladesh under pressure
Bangladesh under the pump here. Zadran and Gurbaz give a solid start to the Afghan cricket team. Shakib and Mustafizur come into the attack, as the Tigers look to break the opening stand.
AFG 47/0 (7.5)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Updates: Afghans off to solid start
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh captain, will have to bring something news off his thinking hat as wickets are hard to come by in the initial phase of the game. Bangladesh also know that once one wicke falls, they can make inroads.
AFG 32/0 (6)
BAN vs AFG LIVE Score: Bangladesh under pressure
Zadran and Gurbaz are growing into the innings right now. Terrific cover drive, on the up, off Shoriful by Zadran. Cracking sound of the ball hitting the bat. Bangladesh bowlers under pressure here.
AFG 20/0 (4)
BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates: Good start for Afghans
Zadran and Gurbaz have taken Afghanistan off to a solid start with the bat. Shoriful and Taskin have given away 11 off the first two overs.
AFG 11/0 (2)
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE: Zadran, Gurbaz open innings
Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran open the innings for Afghanistan after Bangladesh ask them to bat first at Dhaarmsala. Taskin Ahmed opens the bowling attack for Tigers. Here we go.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: National Anthem time
The time for national anthem of Bangladesh and Afghanistan have come. Ball number 1 coming up very soon. Stay tuned.
BAN Vs AFG LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Toss News
Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and Bangladesh will be bowling first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
BAN vs AFG LIVE Updates: Toss Coming Up Shortly
The toss for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan is coming up shortly. Less than 30 minutes to go from the flip of coin. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
BAN vs AFG LIVE Score: Toss Takes Place At 10 AM IST
The wait is almost over, Bangladesh and Afghanistan fans as the toss time closes in. The flip of the coin will happen at 10 am IST and the match starts at 10.30 am at HPCA stadium in Dharamsala.
BAN Vs AFG LIVE Updates: Watch Out For Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be a big player for Bangladesh in the World Cup. He is the top wickettaker for the side since the 2019 World Cup, picking up 56 wickets in 47 ODIs.
Bangladesh Vs Afghainistan LIVE: Watch Out For Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan will be a big player for Bangladesh. He Bangladesh's all-round star in ODI World Cups, with 1146 runs and 34 wickets. This will also be Shakib's fifth World Cup.
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
Bangladesh Probable XI: Tanzid Tamim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq
LIVE Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Afghanistan Squad
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil
LIVE Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh Squad
Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib