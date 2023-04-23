Highlights | KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: CSK Beat KKR
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: CSK beat KKR by 49 runs to claim number one spot in points table.
Nitish Rana won the toss and elected to bowl first against MS Dhoni's CSK. In reply, Chennai broke the record of the highest score at the Eden Gardens, they have posted 235 runs in the first innings. The venue was on its feet when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni entered the iconic cricket ground on Sunday night to play against home team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). CSK are currently placed in top four in the IPL 2023 points table and will aim to continue the winning run. At the same time, after two phenomenal wins, KKR have fizzled out it seems. In 6 matches, they have just 2 wins. Time has come for them to pull up their socks and get seriou as the league reaches the halfway mark.
Ben Stokes looks fit. He is batting in the nets too. But old-schoool Dhoni is not interested yet to make changes in the playing 11. He stuck to his young pacers to do the job in the last match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. Eden Gardens has spin-friendly wicket too and don't think Moeen will drop either Maheesh Theekshana or Moeen Ali to fit in Stokes. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR may finally want to give Jason Roy a go in the playing 11.
KKR vs CSK Score
This is it from KKR vs CSK game in IPL 2023. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
That is it!
CSK put up an almost flawless display against KKR at Eden Gardens. They dominated the home support with a sea of yellow in the stands and played an excellent game to match the fervour. Ruturaj and Devon Conway gave CSK a blazing start in the powerplay, with the latter scoring yet another half-century. The rest of the innings was defined by two relatively unsung heroes in this IPL - Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane, both Mumbai-born batsmen playing for Chennai, who came to Eden Gardens and unleashed an onslaught on Kolkata. In total, they hit 18 sixes, setting the highest IPL score ever at this venue, finishing with a total of 235. Their momentum continued into the second innings as Akash Singh and Tushar Deshpande took a wicket each in the first two overs, providing CSK with a dream start.
Umesh Yadav Departs
Umesh Yadav falls to a stunning catch by Conway off Theekshana's bowling! It was a full delivery on the leg, Umesh went for the big slog down the ground. However, the ball came flat towards long-on, where Conway dived as if he were diving into a swimming pool, and took the catch so effortlessly. Umesh Yadav departs for just 4 runs.
LIVE Score KKR 180/8 (18.5) CRR: 9.56 REQ: 48
Kolkata Knight Riders need 56 runs in 7 balls
KKR 7 Down
Wiese is out Lbw to Tushar Deshpande! The Dhoni review system strikes again. Deshpande delivered a cutter that jagged in after pitching around the middle, and Wiese played the wrong line and got hit on the thigh pad. The on-field umpire gave it out, and Wiese had to walk back to the pavilion. The decision was confirmed by the DRS, which showed that the ball would have crashed onto the top of the leg stump. Wiese scored just 1 run off 2 balls before getting dismissed. Tushar Deshpande picks up a crucial wicket for his team.
LIVE Score KKR 175/7 (17.5) CRR: 9.81 REQ: 28.15
Kolkata Knight Riders need 61 runs in 13 balls
Russell out
Russell is Caught by Shivam Dube off Pathirana's delivery! The ball was full outside off, and Russell tried to hit it hard towards the leg side, but it was an aimless heave. The ball went high up in the air towards long-on, and Dube made a comfortable catch. Pathirana celebrated the wicket with a new Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired celebration or something similar. It was an interesting choice. Russell scored 9 runs off 6 balls with a six, but unfortunately, he couldn't stay longer in the crease. Pathirana dismisses Russell, caught by Shivam Dube.
LIVE Score KKR 170/6 (17.1) CRR: 9.9 REQ: 23.29
Kolkata Knight Riders need 66 runs in 17 balls
KKR pin hopes on Russell
Jason Roy's fifty has ignited hope in KKR, and there's a chance that Andre Russell might play a crazy swansong innings for this IPL. Although CSK are the strong favorites, the game is not over yet.
LIVE Score KKR 156/5 (16) CRR: 9.75 REQ: 20
Kolkata Knight Riders need 80 runs in 24 balls
Roy Departs
Theekshana has the last laugh as he bowls out Roy! It was a blockhole delivery that dipped on Roy, who tried to hit a big shot but missed it as the ball went under his bat. Roy played a very good innings, scoring 61 runs off just 26 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes, but unfortunately, this wicket could be the end of the contest as well. Theekshana's brilliant delivery has changed the game. Roy has to walk back to the pavilion, bowled by Theekshana.
LIVE Score KKR 135/5 (14.3) CRR: 9.31 REQ: 18.36
Kolkata Knight Riders need 101 runs in 33 balls
Roy on attack
The 20-year-old Pathirana has been assigned to bowl the 10th over, and he's off to a brilliant start, conceding just 2 runs from the first 3 balls. The KKR batters are struggling to read his deliveries, as evidenced by the following wide and dot balls. All in all, a fantastic over from Pathirana.
LIVE Score KKR 100/4 (11.2) CRR: 8.82 REQ: 15.69
Kolkata Knight Riders need 136 runs in 52 balls
Nitish Rana Departs
Nitish Rana attempts a powerful pull shot over deep mid-wicket off Jadeja's flat delivery but ends up getting caught by Gaikwad. He scored 27 runs off 20 balls, hitting 4 fours and 1 six before being dismissed.
LIVE Score KKR 70/4 (8.2) CRR: 8.4 REQ: 14.23
Kolkata Knight Riders need 166 runs in 70 balls
Moeen Ali Strikes
Venkatesh Iyer falls to Moeen Ali's first ball, dismissed Lbw! It's surprising that CSK didn't bring in the off-spinner earlier, especially with two left-handed batsmen at the crease. Moeen delivers a flighted delivery that skids on with the arm. Venkatesh Iyer tries to go for a big shot but misses as he shuffles across. The umpire raises his finger, and Venkatesh Iyer has to depart after scoring 20 runs off 20 balls, including two fours and a six.
LIVE Score KKR 46/3 (7.1) CRR: 6.42 REQ: 14.81
Kolkata Knight Riders need 190 runs in 77 balls
KKR on backfoot
At the start of the fifth over, Akash Singh bowls the first two balls before Venkatesh Iyer finds the gap through the covers and earns a boundary. KKR only manages to score one run from the following two balls. Scoring just one boundary per over is not enough at this point. However, at the perfect time, Rana pulls off a four on the last ball.
KKR 38/2 (6) CRR: 6.33 REQ: 14.14
Kolkata Knight Riders need 198 runs in 84 balls
'Bring Him For WTC Final,' Twitter React As Ajinkya Rahane Hits Blistering Fifty In KKR vs CSK Game
CSK on top
N Jagadeesan falls to Tushar Deshpande's delivery, caught by Jadeja! With both openers now out, the pressure is mounting. The delivery, clocked at 134.8kph, was a full one that swung slightly away from outside off. Jagadeesan made a slight movement towards the leg-side and attempted to hit it with his arms. However, the ball took the outer edge and looked as if it would drop. Nonetheless, Jadeja ran towards it from third man, making a superb catch while bending low. He made it seem effortless. Jagadeesan departs with just one run from three deliveries.
LIVE Score KKR 3/2 (1.4) CRR: 1.8 REQ: 12.71
Kolkata Knight Riders need 233 runs
KKR lose Sunil Narine
Narine, facing Akash Singh, is bowled out as his off-stump is uprooted! The delivery, clocked at 132.2kph, was a fullish outswinger. Despite Narine's attempt to skip down the track and go over long-on/midwicket, he was thoroughly beaten on the outside edge. As a result, the ball struck the off-pole, resulting in a perfect start for CSK. Narine departs for a score of 0 from 3 deliveries.
LIVE Score KKR 1/1 (1) CRR: 1 REQ: 12.37
Kolkata Knight Riders need 235 runs
Chennai finish at 235
Chennai Super Kings have posted a total of 235 runs after 20 overs. They lost only four wickets in the innings and Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Gaikwad are the names who ran havoc on the KKR bowling lineup.
Dube departs
Shivam Dube 50 (21) caught by Jason Roy bowled by Kulwant Khejroliya. Chennai Super Kings lose their third wicket but the damage has been done. CSK will now eye a target above 220 here at the Eden Gardens.
CSK: 195/3 (17.5 Overs)
Suyash into the attack
Kolkata Knight Riders bring in Suyash Sharma into the attack as Chennai Super Kings keep the run-rate up and high with Shivam 40 (16) and Rahane 38 (20).
CSK: 169/2 (16 Overs)
Chennai bounce back
Chennai Super Kings bounce back with Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube as both batters get going at the moment. Dube is on 13 off 4 whereas Rahane is on 31 off 16, Umesh Yadav being taken to the cleaners at the moment.
CSK: 135/2 (13.2 Overs)
Kolkata eye wicket
Kolkata Knight Riders are desperate for a wicket at the moment as Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway in the middle are keeping the run-rate afloat for CSK.
CSK: 101/1 (11 Overs)
Conway on fire
The wicket of his opening partner has absolutely no effect on the left-hander's approach, Devon Conway keeps the Chennai Super Kings run-rate inch close to 10 runs per over with a maximum against Sunil Narine.
CSK: 90/1 (9.1 Overs)
Chennai on top
Chennai Super Kings have got off to a fine start once again as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway keep the runrate up and the pressure is on Kolkata Knight Riders.
CSK: 66/0 (6.5 Overs)
Chennai on fire
Chennai Super Kings are off to a fine start at the moment as they score 45 runs in the first five overs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both Conway and Gaikwad look in fine rhythm at the moment.
CSK: 45/0 (5 Overs)
Chennai off to a fine start
Chennai Super Kings are off to a fine start as Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad look in fine touch at the moment. KKR attack with Umesh Yadav and David Weise at the moment.
CSK: 15/0 (2.1 Overs)
Action begins
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway open the innings for Chennai Super Kings. Umesh Yadav with the new ball for Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR will eye an early wicket and CSK will eye a fiery start in the powerplay.
CSK: 4/0 (0.4 Overs)
Playing 11s
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
Toss report
Nitish Rana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.
Predicted XIs
KKR Predicted XI (batting first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer , Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.
CSK Predicted XI (batting first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK Predicted XI (bowling first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh.
Toss
Toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) for the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash. Captains MS Dhoni and Nitish Rana will be coming out in an hour for the toss.
Recent Form
Chennai comes into this game having won four out of their last five games with just one defeat, while Kolkata has won their last two matches after losing three in a row.
Win the toss and bowl first
In all 20 games played at Eden Gardens since IPL 2018, the captain who won the toss chose to bowl first.
Rahane vs Narine
Rahane has been dismissed by Narine four times in ten innings and has an average of 17.75 against him.
Varun Chakravarthy vs MS Dhoni
Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed MS Dhoni three times in four innings. Dhoni's average against him is 3.66.
Sunil Narine at Eden Gardens
Sunil Narine has taken 58 wickets at Eden Gardens, making him the second-highest wicket-taker for a bowler at a single venue in the IPL.
Pitch Report
In three out of four innings played so far at Eden Gardens this season, scores of 200 have been achieved. Interestingly, the team batting first has won both games. The pitch has been favorable to the batsmen, but with the scorching April sun, there may be some assistance for spin bowlers. There is a possibility of a light shower on Sunday, which could bring down the temperature a bit.
MS Dhoni injured?
CSK captain MS Dhoni was seen wearing a knee pad in the previous clash of Chennai Super Kings. It looked like the veteran wicket-keeper is struggling from an injury on his knee. Let's see if he plays tonight.
Toss At 7 PM IST
MS Dhoni and Nitish Rana will walk out for the toss at 7 pm IST. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST. Expect Eden Gardens to go crazy as soon as Dhoni enters the iconic stadium.
All you need to know about the game
Match date and time: KKR vs CSK is today, that is Sunday, April 23, 2023 and the game will start at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Live streaming: Watch the match on Jio Cinema app or Star Sports TV Network.
Eden Gardens to witness Dhoni show
This could be the last time Dhoni walks out of the dressing room to take field at Eden Gardens as CSK skipper is likely to retire from the league after this season. The crowd at Eden Gardens will be in for a joyride tonight.
Varun Chakaravarthy vs MS Dhoni
CSK captain MS Dhoni is going to face his toughtest test in this match when he faced KKR mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. The spinner has dismissed Dhoni thrice in the space of 16 balls, reads the stat. That is one mini battle to watch out for in KKR vs CSK clash.
Check Probable Playing 11s
KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer/Suyash Sharma, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh
Check Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Dhoni vs Rana
Hello and welcome to coverage of KKR vs CSK clash in IPL 2023. Chennai will aim to continue their winning run as KKR look to bounce back after series of defeats. Watch this space for all latest developments from the game.