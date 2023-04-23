topStoriesenglish2598382
'Bring Him For WTC Final,' Twitter React As Ajinkya Rahane Hits Blistering Fifty In KKR vs CSK Game

Rahane came to the crease in the eighth over with the score reading 73/1 but initially looked a bit tame.

Ajinkya Rahane, a once-renowned batter, had been struggling with T20s. However, he made a stunning comeback in a new avatar. During the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings match on Sunday evening, Rahane shocked the Eden Gardens crowd with his unconventional shots. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway were delivering an explosive batting performances, Rahane surprised everyone with his outlandish shots.

Chennai Super Kings were batting first and had already reached an impressive score of 169/2 with four overs still remaining. Rahane came to the crease in the eighth over with the score reading 73/1 but initially looked a bit tame. However, he soon displayed his extraordinary skills when Umesh Yadav returned for his second spell in the 14th over. Rahane hit a full-faced slash across the line for a six and followed it up with two astonishing shots that had the Twitterati in disbelief.

Yadav bowled a straight back-of-a-length delivery, but Rahane twisted his body and hit a reverse scoop for six over the wicket-keeper's head, reminiscent of AB de Villiers' shots. Yadav hoped to limit the damage with a fullish delivery outside off, but Rahane responded with a gorgeously-timed cover drive that split the gap and raced to the boundary. This shot was a reminder to everyone that Rahane still had all his class intact.

With this new avatar of Rahane, fans are demanding that he should be in for World Test Championship Final (WTC) as a replacement for injured Shreyas Iyer.

