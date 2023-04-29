Highlights | CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Punjab Beat Chennai By 4 Wickets
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Punjab beat Chennai by 4 wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Trending Photos
Chennai lost by four wickets against Punjab by four wickets. MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against PBKS. CSK have posted a total of 200 runs on the board. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After suffering from a disappointing defeat against Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to bounce back and get some points in the hope to qualify for the playoffs. CSK's defeat against RR got them sitting fourth in the IPL points table.
PBKS on the other hand have a lot of cracks to fill in as they leaked 257 runs in their previous contest against Lucknow Super Giants. Their bowling unit will be under tremendous pressure in the clash against CSK who have a very deep batting lineup. Punjab currently sit sixth in the points table with 8 points from their 8 games so far this season.
Check CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 match LIVE Scores and Updates HERE.
This is it from Zee News' live coverage of CSK vs PBKS game in IPL 2023. For more cricket related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: That is it!
Wow! What a nail-biter at Chepauk. It was anyone's guess whether PBKS would make it to the third off the last ball, especially since Raza had been considering retirement to allow for a better runner to take the final ball. But against all odds, PBKS clinched a thrilling victory, thanks to Raza's match-winning shots. Earlier, PBKS had been aware that they needed to capitalize on the powerplay, and Dhawan and Prabhsimran had given them a good start. However, CSK's spinners slowed the scoring rate, and wickets began to fall. Livingstone and Curran steadied the ship after the second timeout and smashed 41 runs in two overs, turning the game in PBKS's favour. Jitesh looked poised to lead his team to victory, but a close call in the penultimate over went CSK's way, thanks to Rasheed's catch, which was deemed valid by the third ump. Raza then came in and sealed the deal for PBKS in the final over, even though Pathirana had bowled exceptionally well. Chasing 200 against CSK on their home turf is no easy feat, but PBKS's victory will undoubtedly boost their confidence.
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS win by 4 wickets
Punjab beat Chennai by 4 wickets. Sikandar Raza kept his calm and played a shot that he was practising seconds before playing the last ball with calmness to secure a win for his side.
Live Score CSK 200/4 (20) PBKS 201/6 (20)
Punjab Kings won by 4 wkts
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS 6 Down
Controversial dismissal as Jitesh Sharma caught by sub-Shaik Rasheed; third umpire rules in favour of CSK despite doubts about ball hitting cushion. Sharma falls for 21.
Live Score PBKS 194/6 (19.2) CRR: 10.03 REQ: 10.5
Punjab Kings need 7 runs in 4 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Sam Curran Departs
Pathirana to Sam Curran, out Bowled!! Cleaned him up. Pathirana roars while Dhoni calmly walks up to the bowler with a deadpan expression. The slingy full delivery on the stumps, late outswing too, Sam Curran stays leg-side and drives, misses, the ball swings away to knock back the stumps. Crucial wicket as CSK were under pressure.
Live Score PBKS 175/5 (17.3) CRR: 10 REQ: 10.4
Punjab Kings need 26 runs in 15 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Livingstone Departs
It's Tushar Deshpande with the ball and Livingstone on strike. The bowler delivers a slower short ball, which bounces high, making it difficult to control for Livingstone. He tries to pull it, but the ball goes straight up in the air. Fortunately for Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad at deep mid-wicket is a safe pair of hands, and he takes an excellent catch to send Livingstone back to the pavilion. This is a significant wicket for CSK, as Livingstone was in great form and hitting the ball cleanly. He departs after scoring 40 runs off 24 balls, including four sixes and a solitary boundary.
Live Score PBKS 153/4 (16) CRR: 9.56 REQ: 12
Punjab Kings need 48 runs in 24 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Game on
Pathirana is given the ball for his second over, and he starts with a short and wide delivery. Sam Curran attempts to hit it down to long-off, but he mishits it, sending the ball high up in the air. Ajinkya Rahane, fielding at mid-off, runs back to take the catch but fails to grab it. As a result, the batsmen get a couple of runs, and the over yields seven runs in total. With this, Punjab Kings are looking to accelerate their scoring rate.
Live Score PBKS 129/3 (15) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 14.4
Punjab Kings need 72 runs in 30 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Jadeja strikes again
Jadeja strikes again, dismissing Atharva Taide with a caught-and-bowled. Anticipating that Taide would come down the track, Jadeja bowls a shorter length delivery. Taide obliges, but only manages a flat-batted shot that goes straight back to the bowler. Jadeja makes no mistake in taking the catch for an easy dismissal. Meanwhile, Livingstone is found to be outside his crease, giving Jadeja an opportunity to theatrically drop the ball and run Livingstone out. As a result, Atharva Taide departs for 13 runs off 17 balls. Jadeja claims both the wickets for Chennai Super Kings.
Live Score PBKS 97/3 (11) CRR: 8.82 REQ: 11.56
Punjab Kings need 104 runs in 54 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS lose 2nd wicket
Prabhsimran falls to Jadeja's wiles, stumped by Dhoni. While attempting to hit a flighted delivery outside off, Prabhsimran advances down the track but fails to connect, and the ball spins away. Dhoni cunningly waits before removing the bails, catching Prabhsimran far from the crease. With this dismissal, Prabhsimran departs for a well-made 42 off 24 balls, including 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. It's also time for a timeout. Jadeja claims the wicket for Chennai Super Kings.
Also Read: Watch: MS Dhoni Smashes Back To Back Sixes Against Sam Curran, Crowd Goes Wild
Live Score PBKS 81/2 (8.3) CRR: 9.53 REQ: 10.43
Punjab Kings need 120 runs in 69 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS on top
Prabhsimran executes a switch hit and earns a boundary, leaving Punjab Kings with a target of 134 runs to achieve in 81 balls. At the current moment, Chennai Super Kings have scored 68 runs for the loss of 1 wicket after 6.4 overs.
Live Score PBKS 79/1 (7.5) CRR: 10.09 REQ: 10.03
Punjab Kings need 122 runs in 73 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande Strikes
Dhawan departs! Tushar Deshpande dismisses him caught by Pathirana. The delivery was back of a length outside off and it cramped Dhawan as he attempted the cut shot. The thick outside-edge went straight into the hands of short third man's Pathirana who took a comfortable catch. This is a crucial wicket as Dhawan has an outstanding record against CSK and was once again looking dangerous. Dhawan's innings comes to an end on 28 runs (15 balls) with 4 fours and 1 six, caught by Pathirana off Tushar Deshpande's bowling.
Live Score PBKS 52/1 (4.3) CRR: 11.56 REQ: 9.61
Punjab Kings need 149 runs in 93 balls
LIVE CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: PBKS off to a good start
Two boundaries from the first over with 11 runs from it. Shikhar Dhawan is looking in good touch. If PBKS want to chase down this target Dhawan needs to score big.
Live Score PBKS 11/0 (1) CRR: 11 REQ: 10
Punjab Kings need 190 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Chennai finish at 200
Chennai Super Kings have posted 200 runs on the board as Devon Conway smashed the Punjab Kings bowling attack all over the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube also played some wonderful cricket to help their team post a challenging total. Brilliant bowling by Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran in the stage of the innings.
CSK: 200/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Chennai eye 200 plus
Chennai Super Kings eye a total above 200 runs with Devon Conway and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have bowled pretty well in the death overs. Can CSK get the maximum out of the last over?
CSK: 181/3 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Ali departs
Moeen Ali 10 (6) stumped by Jitesh Sharma bowled by Rahul Chahar, a much needed wicket for the Punjab Kings as Ali departs cheaply. Ravindra Jadeja joins Devon Conway in the middle as CSK a total above 200.
CSK: 169/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Arshdeep strikes
Finally! Shivam Dube 28 (17) caught by Shahrukh Khan bowled by Arshdeep Singh. A much needed wicket for the Punjab Kings as Dube was looking in dangerous rhythm. A well planned over from the Punjab Kings.
CSK: 130/2 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Conway completes fifty
Devon Conway is batting on 52 off 31 balls at the moment keeping the Chennai Super Kings on top of this contest. PBKS need to take his wicket to change the momentum now, Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket is the only positive thing happened for Punjab till now.
CSK: 107/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: CSK openers on fire
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in fine rhythm at the moment as they keep the run-rate close to 10 runs per over. Punjab Kings bowlers clueless at the moment, they need to break this partnership very soon.
CSK: 85/0 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: CSK on top
Chennai Super Kings on the of this contest with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway keep the run-rate above 8. Rahul Chahar has bowled a much-needed over for the Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan brings in Sikandar Raza now.
CSK: 62/0 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Chennai look to attack
Chennai Super Kings can get going anytime now as both batters have taken their time to take a good look at the wicket. PBKS bring in Rahul Chahar looking for a wicket.
CSK: 34/0 (4.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Action begins
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have got Chennai Super Kings off to a steady start against the Punjab Kings. PBKS desperate for an early wicket with Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh into the attack.
CSK: 16/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Action begins
Here we go! Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway open the innings for Chennai Super Kings. PBKS bring in Arshdeep Singh with the new ball to attack the stumps.
CSK: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Playing 11s
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Toss report
MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Predicted 11
CSK Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
Bowling first: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh
PBKS Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh
Bowling first: Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Toss coming up shortly
The toss will take place at 3 PM IST for the game between the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, captains Shikhar Dhawan and MS Dhoni will be coming out to flip the coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway (c), Jitesh Sharma
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya
Rahane
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS score: Pitch report
The average first innings score at the venue is 175. Spinners have the upper-hand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the captain who wins the toss should look to chase at the venue.
Chennai vs Punjab LIVE: Dhoni, Conway And Other Stars To Watch Out For
All eyes will be on MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the CSK lineup in the clash vs RR.
As far as PBKS are concerned, watch out for Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone. Not to forget, Shahrukh Khan and Atharva Taide.
Chennai vs Punjab: Playing 11s To Be Out At 3 PM IST
The playing 11 for the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings will be out after the toss at 3 pm IST. Expect Punjab Kings to stick to Sikandar Raza despite his low returns in the game. CSK are likely to play the same 11 from last game.
Chennai vs Punjab LIVE: Rain Likely To Affect Game In Chennai
Chennai is expected to see rain today from afternoon. The match starts at 3 pm IST. It is highly likely that fans may not get to see a full 40-overs match because of weather.
CSK vs PBKS: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings clash in IPL 2023 will start at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour ago. The match will be live streamed on Jioc Cinema app and TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.
Chennai vs Punjab LIVE: Update On Deepak Chahar's Availability
Deepak Chahar was ruled out in just the first week of the IPL due to a hamstring injury which still keeps him out of the tournament. He continues to travel with the team but do not expect him to make a comeback in the game vs Punjab tonight.
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings: Stokes ready yet?
Ben Stokes has been taking part in the nets but has not played a game for a long time in the tournament. He played just 2 matches before a knee issue surfaced. As per Cricbuzz, the England all-rounder is still not ready to take part in a game.
CSK vs PBKS LIVE: All eyes on Dhawan
Punjab Kings seem to be losing track in this IPL after a good start to the season. Onus is on captain Shikhar Dhawan to get team back to winning ways. Dhawan does well against Chennai, having scored 1029 of over 6,000 IPL runs against MS Dhon and Co. Let's see how he does in today's game.
Chennai vs Punjab: Check Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
CSK vs PBKS LIVE: Check out the Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS: Chennai set to host PBKS
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and the Punjab Kings. The action will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.