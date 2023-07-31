Highlights | Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Lanka Premier League 2023: GT Beat DA In Super Over

Galle emerged victorious in a thrilling contest that could have gone either way, but ultimately swung in their favor. Rajitha delivered a superb over, while Rajapaksa's powerful hits in the super over sealed the win for Galle. Earlier, Shanaka's impressive performance contributed to Galle reaching a total of 180. Dambulla put up a valiant effort, and thanks to Ross, the game ended in a tie. However, in the super over, Galle displayed superior execution under pressure. Despite Rajitha conceding 15 runs to force the tie, he bounced back brilliantly in the super over. The captain, Shanaka, played a pivotal role and rightfully earned the Player of the Match award.

