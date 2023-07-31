Highlights | Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura, Lanka Premier League 2023: GT Beat DA In Super Over
GT vs DA, Lanka Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Galle Titans beat Dambulla Aura in Super Over.
Galle emerged victorious in a thrilling contest that could have gone either way, but ultimately swung in their favor. Rajitha delivered a superb over, while Rajapaksa's powerful hits in the super over sealed the win for Galle. Earlier, Shanaka's impressive performance contributed to Galle reaching a total of 180. Dambulla put up a valiant effort, and thanks to Ross, the game ended in a tie. However, in the super over, Galle displayed superior execution under pressure. Despite Rajitha conceding 15 runs to force the tie, he bounced back brilliantly in the super over. The captain, Shanaka, played a pivotal role and rightfully earned the Player of the Match award.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Dasun Shanaka After Winning Player of the Match
Really pleased to see the way we played. We could have done better with the bowling. Bowling needs to improve a little. Batting has been top-notch.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Kusal Mendis After Losing A Thrilling Game
Very good game. We need to improve in some areas. We can do it better in next few games. Last three overs, we gave away a few loose runs. Me and Avishka didn't start well in the first 6 overs.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT Win A Thriller
Galle won a cliff-hanger, with Rajitha and Rajapaksa leading them to victory in the super over. Shanaka's impressive play helped Galle reach 180, while Dambulla, thanks to Ross, managed to tie the game. Ultimately, Galle executed better under pressure, and Shanaka earned the Player of the Match award.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT Win Super Over
0.1 Fernando to Rajapaksa, FOUR, full toss, wide outside off, Rajapaksa clatters it wide of deep cover for a four. Lovely shot indeed by the southpaw. 4/0
0.2 Fernando to Rajapaksa, wide, that's a wide. Five already off one ball. The batter danced down, missed the line of the ball but that was well wide outside off. 5/0
0.3 Fernando to Rajapaksa, SIX, that's it! Dambulla have to face the inevitable. Galle win this. It needed them two balls with the bat to break the deadlock. Was in the slot, the batter got under it and slammed it over long-on.
Live Score GLT 180/5 (20)
DMA 180/7 (20)
Match tied
GT Win In Super Over
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Super Over 1st Innings
- Ball 1: Rajitha to Perera, FOUR, a fortunate boundary for Perera! It's a wide yorker, and Perera manages to get an edge that flies past the keeper's dive for a four. Score: 4/0.
- Ball 2: Rajitha to Perera, no run, a crucial dot ball under pressure. Rajitha bowls it full and wide, and the batter's attempt to walk across and connect goes in vain. Score: 4/1.
- Ball 3: Rajitha to Perera, OUT, caught by the substitute fielder! A crucial wicket for Rajitha. Perera hammers the fuller ball outside off down the ground, but the substitute fielder at long-off takes a comfortable catch. Score: 4/1.
- Ball 4: Rajitha to Kerr, 1 run, right up there in the blockhole! Kerr fails to get under it and manages to jam the ball down to long-off for a single. Score: 5/1.
- Ball 5: Rajitha to Ross, no run, an attempted preemptive shot goes wrong. Ross aims to scoop the fuller ball wide outside off, but misses the line completely. Score: 5/1.
- Ball 6: Rajitha to Ross, FOUR, another elegant shot! This time, Ross elegantly drives the fuller ball wide outside off over cover for a boundary. Impressive strokeplay, but Galle still needs 10 to win. Score: 9/1.
Live Score GLT 180/5 (20)
DMA 180/7 (20)
Match tied
GT Need 10 Runs In Super Over To Win The Match
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: 20th over thrill
DA required 16 runs in the last over. Ross managed to score 14 runs off five balls. With two runs needed off the final delivery, Rajitha executed a perfect yorker outside off, causing Ross to miss his shot towards third man. The keeper's attempt to hit the stumps directly failed, resulting in a tie and leading to a super over to determine the victor.
Live Score GLT 180/5 (20)
DMA 180/7 (20)
Match tied
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Super Over It Is!
In a tense match, Ross faced Rajitha's deliveries. He missed the first one, got two runs off the second, and hit a four on the third ball. Then, he smashed a six and added two more runs with a risky shot. The team needs eight runs to win from the last two balls.
Live Score GLT 180/5 (20)
DMA 180/7 (20)
Match tied
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Spin Attack By GT
Shakib Al Hasan and Tabraiz Shamsi are bowling. Hayden Kerr and Alex Ross are batting. Kerr hits a four off a poor short ball and gets some singles. Dambulla needs more runs, and it's time for a time-out
Live Score DMA 142/6 (17) CRR: 8.35 REQ: 13
Dambulla Aura need 39 runs in 18 balls
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: DA 6 Down
Samarawickrama falls to Shakib's cunning delivery, caught by Seifert! The ball spun sharply, inducing an edge that was expertly held by the keeper. A skilled take by the wicketkeeper as Dambulla finds themselves in deeper trouble, losing their fifth wicket. The experienced Shakib enticed the batter forward, but the ball turned away, resulting in an edge. Samarawickrama departs after scoring 13 runs off 9 balls, including a six.
Another dismissal follows as Shanaka claims the wicket of Ravindu Fernando, caught by Seifert! Fernando's stay at the crease is cut short after he manages to score 13 runs off 8 balls, including a six.
Live Score DMA 120/6 (14.2) CRR: 8.37 REQ: 10.76
Dambulla Aura need 61 runs in 34 balls
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: DA Lose 2 Quick Wickets
Dhananjaya's stumps are disturbed, bowled by Shanaka! It was a deceivingly slow delivery that caught Dhananjaya off guard. Attempting to drag the ball away, he only managed to get an inside edge, resulting in a crashing sound as the ball hit the timber. This wicket is significant for Galle. Dhananjaya's fine knock of 43 runs from 31 balls, comprising 5 fours and 1 six, comes to an end.
Live Score DMA 101/4 (12) CRR: 8.42 REQ: 10
Dambulla Aura need 80 runs in 48 balls
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: DA 2 Down
Kusal Perera departs, caught by Rajitha! The Galle skipper strikes with a wicket on the second ball. The delivery was full and wide outside the off-stump, tempting Kusal Perera into a slog shot. However, he mistimed it, dragging the ball towards the left of deep backward square where Rajitha held onto the catch. Kusal Perera's entertaining innings comes to an end as he departs for 40 runs off 25 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score DMA 86/3 (10) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 9.5
Dambulla Aura need 95 runs in 60 balls
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Match Stopped Due To Snake
Live Score DMA 86/3 (10) CRR: 8.6 REQ: 9.5 Dambulla Aura need 95 runs in 60 balls
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT Look For Quick Wickets
Dhananjaya and Kusal Perera score runs through fours and singles. Some shots are well-placed and timed, while others miss the mark. Shakib and Shamsi are the bowlers.
Live Score DMA 78/2 (9) CRR: 8.67 REQ: 9.36
Dambulla Aura need 103 runs in 66 balls
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: DA bounce back
Dhananjaya de Silva hit a six and scored a single, while Kusal Perera got a single. Kusal Perera hit two sixes, and Dhananjaya de Silva hit a boundary. The over yielded 8 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva scored 5 runs due to an overthrow, and Kusal Perera got a single and a run off a leg bye.
Live Score DMA 63/2 (7) CRR: 9 REQ: 9.08
Dambulla Aura need 118 runs in 78 balls
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Kusal Perera Steady DA's Chase
Vishwa Fernando bowls to Kusal Perera. Perera hits a full toss for four, then two runs, and another four. The next balls result in no runs. Rajitha bowls to Dhananjaya, who manages a four.
Live Score DMA 27/2 (4) CRR: 6.75 REQ: 9.62
Dambulla Aura need 154 runs
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Big Trouble For DA
Avishka Fernando falls victim to Rajitha's brilliant delivery! The ball smashes the top of off-stump, leaving Avishka completely clueless. The delivery swings in and then nips away slightly, causing Avishka to open up and attempt a poke, but he misses the line completely, getting beaten on the outside edge. As a result, Avishka Fernando departs for just 1 run off 4 balls.
And another wicket falls! This time, Kusal Mendis faces Vishwa Fernando's lethal bowling. The delivery clocks 136 kilometers per hour, full and swinging sharply. Kusal tries to slog the ball over mid-wicket but leaves a significant gap between bat and pad. Unable to deal with the late inward movement, Kusal loses his stumps, leaving a mess behind. He is bowled by Vishwa Fernando for 1 run off 3 balls.
Live Score DMA 2/2 (1.2) CRR: 1.5 REQ: 9.59
Dambulla Aura need 179 runs
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Big Finish For GT
Titans commenced their innings on a pristine highway but soon veered off course, encountering a rut before eventually finding their rhythm on a racetrack. After being asked to bat first, they faced an early setback with the loss of a wicket. However, Rajapaksa and Daniel orchestrated an excellent start, propelling their team forward. The powerplay proved highly productive, especially with Rajapaksa displaying an imperious touch, dictating the game's tempo. Scoring at a commendable rate, the Titans seemed to be in control. Nevertheless, a couple of tight overs increased the pressure, leading to the loss of a few wickets in quick succession. Unfortunately, Rajapaksa fell just two runs short of his well-deserved half-century, while Seifert, who struggled throughout his innings, was run-out.
Amidst the challenges, Shakib appeared to be in good form, but his innings came to an end while attempting a scoop shot. As a result, the Titans were positioned at 139 for 5 by the halfway mark of the 18th over. To secure a competitive total, they required a couple of substantial overs. Luckily, Shanaka stepped up to the occasion, providing precisely what the team needed. The last two overs yielded 14 and 17 runs respectively, granting the Titans a much-needed boost, ultimately setting them on a path towards a competitive total on the scoreboard.
Live Score GLT 180/5 (20) CRR: 9
Innings Break
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT in trouble
Dhahani strikes! Shakib's attempted scoop over fine-leg results in a thick inside edge that crashes back onto his stumps. It's a bowled dismissal for the Titans' batsman. With this wicket, the Titans' momentum takes a hit as they enter the crucial final overs. Shakib departs after scoring 23 runs off 14 balls, including 1 four and 2 sixes.
Live Score GLT 149/5 (18) CRR: 8.28
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Quick Wickets For DA
Shakib pushes the ball to point and calls for a quick single, but Dhananjaya's throw finds Seifert short at the striker's end. Seifert's battle on the pitch concludes with a run-out. The delivery was flatter, landing on off-stump. Despite Seifert's valiant effort with a full-length dive, hesitation cost him dearly. He departs for 14 runs off 17 balls, the credit for the run-out going to Avishka Fernand and Kusal Mendis.
Live Score GLT 136/4 (16.4) CRR: 8.16
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT 3 Down
Rajapaksa's wicket falls to Dhananjaya! He's caught by Dahani! The pressure was building from both ends, and Rajapaksa succumbs to a soft dismissal. The bowler delivered a tossed up ball on the off-stump. Rajapaksa attempted to come down the track for a drive, but he couldn't quite reach the pitch of the ball, resulting in a gentle catch towards deep cover. Dahani, who ran in, didn't miss the opportunity this time. Rajapaksa departs after scoring 48 runs off 34 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes.
Live Score GLT 104/3 (14) CRR: 7.43
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT Back On Top
In the 10th over, Hayden Kerr and Praveen Jayawickrama bowled for GLT. Bhanuka Rajapaksa played some innovative shots, including a scoop over fine-leg for four and a sweep past short fine-leg for another boundary. Tim Seifert supported with singles.
Live Score GLT 92/2 (11) CRR: 8.36
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT 2 Down
Shevon Daniel's dismissal is now confirmed as LBW (leg before wicket). Binura Fernando bowled a perfect yorker on middle, and the initial appeal was immediate. UltraEdge showed no bat involved, and the ball hit Daniel just above the ankle after missing the inside edge. The ball-tracker displayed three reds, confirming the umpire's decision to overturn. Daniel departs after scoring a decent 33 runs with 2 fours and 2 sixes. Dambulla's review proved to be an excellent one. Shevon Daniel lbw b Binura Fernando 33(26) [4s-2 6s-2].
Live Score GLT 73/2 (8.4) CRR: 8.42
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Shevon Daniel Steady GT
Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 18 runs off 9 balls, and Shevon Daniel contributed 30 runs off 22 balls. Hayden Kerr conceded 19 runs in his 1-over spell. Rajapaksa hit a six with an authoritative shot, and Daniel showcased excellent shots, including a lofted drive and a six over long-on.
Live Score GLT 59/1 (7) CRR: 8.43
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: GT 1 Down
Dahani strikes! He bowls a good length delivery outside off, which nips back in slightly off the pitch. Croospulle attempts an aggressive drive, but misses the ball completely, and it crashes into his stumps. He departs for just 3 runs off 5 balls. First wicket down for a brief stay. Croospulle is bowled by Dahani.
Live Score GLT 25/1 (3.5) CRR: 6.52
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Steady Start For GT
In three overs, Shevon Daniel and Lasith Croospulle scored 10 runs for GLT. Binura Fernando and Shahnawaz Dahani bowled for 4-0 and 1-0 runs, respectively. Daniel hit a four and a six, while Croospulle contributed with a single and a boundary.
Live Score GLT 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33
Dambulla Aura opt to bowl
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Playing XIs
Galle Titans (Playing XI): Shevon Daniel, Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tim Seifert(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka(c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kasun Rajitha
Dambulla Aura (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(w/c), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ravindu Fernando
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Both team captains at the toss
Galle Titans captain Dasun Shanaka: It’s a used wicket. It’s a very flat wicket so we are happy to bat first. Don’t expect much change in the wicket. We’ve got two great spinners in Shakib and Shamsi, I think we’ve got the right combination. The main wicket-takers at Colombo are the spinners. It will be a good competition tonight.
Dambulla Aura captain Kusal Mendis: We will bowl first. It’s a new wicket, it’s a bit flat. We have a very good bowling attack. We have three genuine fast bowlers and three genuine spinners. Batters are in form, first six batters are local players. We have a very good batting side. 160-170 will be a good total.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Toss Report
Dambulla Aura won the toss and opted to field against Galle Titans in match number 2 of the Lanka Premier League 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo On Monday.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Dream 11
Wicketkeepers: Kushal Mendis, Tim Seifert
Batters: Aviksha Fernando, Kushal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
All-rounders: Dhanajay de Silva, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka
Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, PM Lijyanagamage, Lahiru Kumara
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Live Streaming Details
The Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 Match No. 2 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Probable Playing XI Of Dambulla Aura
A Fernando, D de Silva, Hayden Kerr, K Mendis (C), MS Wade, K Perera, BR McDermott, Noor Ahmad, B Fernando, PM Liyanagamage, Hasan Ali
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Probable Playing XI Of Galle Gladiators
B Rajapaksa, SMA Priyanjan, Shakib Al Hasan, D Shanaka (C), Ben Cutting, M Bhanuka, Tim Seifert (wk), A Dananjaya, T Shamsi, K Rajitha, L Kumara
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Full Squad Dambulla Aura
Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ravindu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Lungi Ngidi, Treveen Mathew, Wanuja Sahan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Noor Ahmad, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sachitha Jayathilake, Lakshan Edirisinghe, Jehan Daniel, Alex Ross, Hayden Kerr, Dushan Hemantha, Manelker De Silva, Kavidu Lakshan, Matthew Wade
LIVE GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Full Squad Galle Titans
Tim Seifert(w), Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Mithun, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ben Cutting, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Anuk Fernando, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Croospulle, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Mohamed Shiraz, Shevon Daniel, Avishka Perera, Sohan de Livera, Chad Bowes
GT vs DA, LPL 2023: Teams eye winning start to season
Dasun Shanaka's Galle Titans and Kusal Mendis-led Dambulla Aura are playing their opening game of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 season. Both teams will look to get off to a winning start after Jaffna Kings won the opening match of LPL 2023 on Sunday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Lanka Premier League 2023 match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura today.