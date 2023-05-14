Highlights | GT vs SRH, Cricket Live Score & Updates: GT Beat SRH By 34 Runs, Qualify For Playoffs
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: GT beat SRH by 34 runs to become first team to qualify for playoffs.
Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for playoffs by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, Gujarat Titans posted 188 runs. Sunrisers have had a disappointing season in the IPL and currently sit near the bottom of the table, with little chance of moving up after the next match. While they have had some strong performances, they have also struggled with inconsistency and fluctuating batting order. Despite this, they still have a chance of making the playoffs, thanks to some standout moments from individual players.
In contrast, the Gujarat Titans have been playing well throughout the tournament, with few weaknesses and a settled team. They have been able to overcome setbacks and punch above their weight, with several players stepping up when needed. They are the defending champions and look set to continue their strong form, with a high likelihood of making it to the playoffs.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: That is it!
GT win by 34 runs to qualify for the playoffs and secure their top-2 finish as well. Defending champions will still have a game in hand where key players can be rested while on the other hand, SRH became the second team to be out of the playoffs race after DC. SRH needs to have a serious conversation with their players as they looked like a team to beat on paper after the auction.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH 9 Down
Bhuvneshwar faces Mohit Sharma's delivery and ends up getting caught by Rashid Khan! Mohit Sharma continues his impressive performance in the game, picking up his fourth wicket. He cleverly bowls a slower ball that digs into the surface outside the off-stump. Bhuvneshwar attempts to play a shot but fails to control it properly, resulting in a catch for Rashid Khan. Bhuvneshwar departs after scoring 27 runs off 26 balls, including three boundaries.
Live Score SRH 147/9 (18.4) CRR: 7.88 REQ: 31.5
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 42 runs in 8 balls
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Heinrich Klaasen Departs
Shami delivers a seam-up full delivery to Klaasen, who ends up getting caught by Miller! Miller, who had dropped a catch earlier, ensures he doesn't miss this opportunity. Klaasen's exceptional innings comes to an end. Although the delivery was there to be hit, Klaasen fails to make the desired connection. He strikes it off the bottom hand with power but manages only a toe-end connection, resulting in the ball going straight into the hands of the fielder stationed at long-off. It's a wicket for Mohammed Shami, his fourth in the match. Klaasen departs after scoring 64 runs off 44 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.
Live Score SRH 134/8 (17.3) CRR: 7.66 REQ: 22
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 55 runs in 15 balls
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Fifty for Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen keeps SRH in the hunt as SRH need more than 14 runs in the last five overs. The South African batsman is batting with a strike rate of 150 with three boundaries and three sixes so far.
Live Score SRH 110/7 (14.4) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 14.81
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 79 runs in 32 balls
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH 7 Down
Mohit Sharma claims the wicket of Marco Jansen, caught by Hardik Pandya! Hardik makes no mistake in taking the catch, having ample time to position himself at deep mid-off. Marco Jansen attempted to loft the ball down the ground, but the shot resulted in a thick inside edge. Consequently, the ball chipped up gently and provided an easy catch for the GT captain. Marco Jansen departs after scoring 3 runs off 6 deliveries, falling victim to Mohit Sharma.
Live Score SRH 59/7 (9) CRR: 6.56 REQ: 11.82
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 130 runs in 66 balls
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: GT on top
Mohit Sharma claims another wicket as Abdul Samad is caught by substitute fielder Shivam Mavi! It was an unfortunate end for Samad after hitting a boundary. Mohit bowls a slower ball, clocking at 105.6kph, with a short-of-length delivery. Samad patiently waits and executes a powerful pull shot. However, he finds Mavi positioned perfectly at mid-wicket, who takes a straightforward catch. This marks the second wicket for Mohit Sharma in the over. Abdul Samad's innings conclude at 4 runs off 3 deliveries, including 1 boundary.
Live Score SRH 50/6 (7) CRR: 7.14 REQ: 10.69
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 139 runs in 78 balls
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH 5 Down
Mohit Sharma gets an immediate breakthrough, dismissing Sanvir Singh, caught by Sai Sudharsan! It was the first ball of the over, and Mohit Sharma makes an impact right away. With the mid-off fielder positioned inside the circle, Sanvir Singh decides to advance down the track, aiming to loft the ball over him. However, Mohit cleverly delivers a short ball that bounces more than expected, causing trouble for the batsman.
Live Score SRH 45/5 (6.1) CRR: 7.3 REQ: 10.41
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 144 runs in 83 balls
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH in deep trouble
Shami strikes again, dismissing Markram, caught by Shanaka! It's the third wicket for Shami, and Markram is visibly upset with the outcome. Shami delivers a length ball aimed at the off and middle stump. Markram attempts to close the face of his bat, intending to clip it through the on-side, but ends up getting a leading edge. The ball flies straight into the waiting hands of Shanaka, who makes no mistake in taking the catch. Markram's innings comes to an end, scoring 10 runs off 10 deliveries, including 1 boundary.
Live Score SRH 29/4 (4.2) CRR: 6.69 REQ: 10.21
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 160 runs in 94 balls
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: SRH 3 Down
Shami claims the wicket of Tripathi, caught by Rahul Tewatia! The dismissal leaves the team three wickets down. Shami delivers a short-of-length ball that seams away and gains extra bounce. Tripathi positions himself on the leg-side of the ball but ends up guiding it with his bat towards third man. Unfortunately for Tripathi, the ball finds the waiting hands of Rahul Tewatia. He is caught, and Shami celebrates the wicket. Tripathi's innings concludes with just 1 run off 2 deliveries.
Live Score SRH 13/3 (2.3) CRR: 5.2 REQ: 10.06
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 176 runs
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Dayal Removes Abhishek
Abhishek Sharma falls victim to Yash Dayal as he is caught by Saha! Yash Dayal displays his excitement by jumping and punching the air in delight. The delivery comes in at 138.7kph, a fullish outswinger. Abhishek Sharma attempts a powerful drive without moving his feet, resulting in an outside edge. Saha does not make any mistake behind the stumps and takes the catch. With this dismissal, SRH loses both their openers.
Live Score SRH 12/2 (2) CRR: 6 REQ: 9.83
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 177 runs
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Shami Strikes
Shami delivers a length ball at 134.7kph to Anmolpreet Singh, who unfortunately gets caught by Rashid Khan! It was a poor shot choice from Anmolpreet Singh as the ball seamed away slightly. The length wasn't short enough for a pull or a heave. Anmolpreet Singh attempts to play across the line but only manages to balloon the ball off the top-edge. Rashid Khan quickly rushes in from third man and safely catches it. Thankfully, the dropped catch didn't prove costly for the team.
Live Score SRH 6/1 (1) CRR: 6 REQ: 9.63
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 183 runs
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Here we go!
Gill had an impressive start, scoring 77 runs off just 39 deliveries. However, he struggled to maintain his momentum and could only add 24 runs from the next 19 deliveries he faced. Unfortunately, GT seemed to lose their momentum in the final eight overs. Will this lack of momentum come back to haunt them? Let's wait and see...
LIVE GT vs SRH score updates: Gujarat finish at 188
Gujarat Titans finish with 188 runs on the board as Bhuvneshwar Kumar took four wickets in the last over giving away just 2 runs. GT scored 34 runs in the last five overs and gave away 7 wickets. Shubman Gill is the man who's responsible for Gujarat Titans posting a challenging total.
GT: 188/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE GT vs SRH score: Shubman Gill hits century
Gujarat Titans lose two wickets in quick succession as both David Miller and Rahul Tewatia but Shubman Gill has completed his century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Gill makes his maiden IPL century in just 55 balls with 13 fours and a maximum on the way, what a knock, what a player.
GT: 179/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE GT vs SRH score & updates: Gill inches close to ton
Shubman Gill is batting on 95 off 51 with 13 fours and one maximum, Gujarat Titans are 3 down at the moment after Hardik Pandya's wicket. Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his second wicket of the night.
GT: 163/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad score: Gone!
Sai Sudharsan 47 (36) caught by T Natarajan bowled by Marco Jansen. Finally! SRH break the partnership after 147 runs. Hardik Pandya comes in for the Gujarat Titans now.
GT: 147/2 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad score: Gill inches near century
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan keeping the Sunrisers Hyderabad fielders on their toes as the SRH bowling attack looks clueless at the moment. Natarajan into the attack now.
GT: 132/1 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE GT vs SRH score: Shubman in dangerous rhythm
Shubman Gill is single handedly toying with the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack, he is batting on 65 off 34 balls at the moment. SRH desperate for a wicket.
GT: 103/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad score: Gill completes fifty
Shubman Gill is on fire at the moment, he is batting with a strikerate of 223 with 10 fours in his innings so far. Sai Sudharsan on the other end is playing smart cricket by letting Gill express himself in this fine mood.
GT: 89/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE GT vs SRH score: Powerplay done
Gujarat Titans finish with 65 runs on the board after the powerplay, a brilliant start for the defending champions. Sunrisers Hyderabad brings in Natarajan and Aiden Markram to attack the stumps now.
GT: 66/1 (6.1 Overs)
LIVE GT vs SRH score & updates: Gill on fire
Shubman Gill is breathing fire at the moment as he is batting on 29 off 10 balls with 5 fours, his strike-rate is 290 at the moment. Can Sunrisers Hyderabad bounce back from here with a wicket?
GT: 52/1 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE GT vs SRH score: GT bounce back
Marco Jansen has conceded 12 runs in the second over and Gujarat Titans have got their momentum back with that expensive over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar back into the attack now for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
GT: 21/1 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE GT vs SRH score: Action begins
Here we go! Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the batting for the Gujarat Titans but Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his team to a dream start. Saha is gone for a duck as he is caught behind by Abhishek Sharma at slip.
GT: 0/1 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE SRH vs GT score: Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad.
LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Toss report
SRH captain Aiden Markram wins toss and elects to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Pitch Report By Samuel Badree and Rohan Gavaskar
"It's quite humid at the moment, quite hot. It's pitch number eight. Dimensions - 74 metres (square), just 58 metres on the other side, straight down the ground - 70 metres. It's a fresh surface, unused. There's a little bit of moisture, but it's a hot day, so this moisture will dry out in another couple of hours. There are certain spots a little darker than what the pitch colour generally is. Once the moisture dries out, good pitch to bat. It's all going to be about the batters in this contest."
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi vs Mohammed Shami
Rahul Tripathi has been consistently troubled by Mohammed Shami in previous tournaments. The aggressive top-order batsman from SRH has been dismissed three times by the seasoned fast bowler, facing a total of just 29 balls and managing to score only 34 runs.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Pitch Report
In five out of six matches played, Ahmedabad has consistently achieved scores of 175 and above when batting first. The Titans, on the other hand, have experienced two crushing defeats at home, where the opposition executed impressive jailbreaks. The first defeat was orchestrated by Rinku Singh, while the second was masterminded by Ishant Sharma. As for the weather conditions, it is anticipated to be hot and humid.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Rashid Khan The Bowler
Rashid Khan is not only the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 23 wickets so far, but he is also the only bowler this season to dismiss both right- and left-hand batters at least eleven times each.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Rashid Khan The Batsman
In the history of T20 cricket, only two batters have managed to score a maximum of 80 runs in an innings while hitting ten sixes. Rashid Khan accomplished this feat in a match against the Mumbai Indians, albeit in a losing cause.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: No firepower in SRH
Among all the teams in the IPL, the Sunrisers' batters occupying the positions 3 to 7 have the lowest strike rate of 134.45, having scored the fewest number of fifties (three) and hitting the least number of sixes (49) in the season. This is applicable for batters who have scored a minimum of 1000 runs.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: David Miller's Form
David Miller has participated in ten innings during the current IPL season, but he is still waiting to achieve a half-century. The last time he played at least eight innings without reaching fifty runs was back in 2016.
LIVE SRH vs GT score & updates: Predicted XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Hardik Pandya©, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Shubman Gill.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram©, Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vivrant Sharma.
GT vs SRH score & updates: Will Abhishek Sharma bowl?
Abhishek Sharma had a forgettable outing last time he played an IPL match against the Lucknow Super Giants, he gave away 31 runs in one over which changed the whole scenario of the game.
LIVE SRH vs GT score: Rashid Khan key for GT
Rashid Khan scored 95 runs in his previous game for the Gujarat Titans. He has picked up 23 wickets this year so far and is in sensational rhythm at the moment.
LIVE GT vs SRH score: Dream11 Prediction
Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha, Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen – David Miller, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (c)
All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Rashid-Khan (vc), Mohit Sharma.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score: Head to head
The two teams have clashed two times against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the score is tied at 1-1 currently. Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to register victory and take the lead in the head-to-head record.
LIVE SRH vs GT score & updates: Qualification scenario
Sunrisers Hyderabad have to win all their remaining three games in order to keep a little bit of hope for their qualification in the playoffs. Gujarat Titans on the other hand are on top of the points table with 16 points already under their belt.
SRH vs GT score & updates: Brian Lara on SRH's season
Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Brian Lara was not happy with his team's performance this year and he believes SRH should be on top spots of the IPL standings.
LIVE GT vs SRH score & updates: SRH desperate for win
Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently second last in the IPL standings with 8 points from their 11 games played so far this year. SRH desperately need a win at the moment.
LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: GT on top
Gujarat Titans are on top of the table with 16 points from their 12 matches played so far with Chennai Super Kings sitting second with 15 points from their 13 games. GT will look to extend their lead on the top of the table.
GT vs SRH: Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma ready for action
Gujarat Titans pacers Mohammad Shami and Mohit Sharma are ready to strike again as they get ready to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 62 of the IPL 2023 tonight. How many wickets witll Shami and Mohit take tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Vijay Shankar aims for 1,000 runs
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Vijay Shankar needs 35 more runs to complete 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Vijay Shankar achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Rashid Khan opens up on winning IPL title
Rashid Khan is the current IPL 2023 Purple Cap holder. The Afghanistan leg-spinner opened up on winning the IPL title in 2022 and much more before their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight. Watch HERE...
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya eyes 150 T20 wickets
Gujarat Titans captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya needs two more wickets to complete 150 scalps in T20 cricket. Can Hardik Pandya achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Hardik Pandya or Aiden Markram? Heinrich Klaasen or Rashid Khan? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: GT to sport 'Lavender Jersey' tonight
Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will wear the 'Lavender Jersey' in their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight.
GT vs SRH IPL 2023: All even in head-to-head
Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other twice in IPL and both teams have won one-match each. Which team between GT and SRH edge ahead on head-to-head after tonight's clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?
GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Shubman Gill aims for big landmark
Shubman Gill joined Gujarat Titans from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2022 season. Gill is now just 42 runs short of completing 1,000 runs for GT in IPL. Can Gill achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023: Rashid Khan's incredible record
Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan is the current Purple Cap holder in IPL 2023 and is the only bowler to have dismissed 11 right-handed and 11 left-handed batters this season. Can Rashid add to his wickets haul against SRH tonight?
GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans eye win to book Playoffs berth
Defending champions Gujarat Titans will eye a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at home tonight to book their berth in their Playoffs stage once again. Hardik Pandya's GT are currently on 16 points from 12 matches.
LIVE GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Head-to-Head
Gujarat Titans and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other twice in the 2022 IPL, with each team winning one match. In the game that the Sunrisers won, Kane Williamson was a standout performer with the bat. This will be the only time that the two teams will play against each other in this year's IPL.