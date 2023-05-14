Highlights | GT vs SRH, Cricket Live Score & Updates: GT Beat SRH By 34 Runs, Qualify For Playoffs

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for playoffs by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs. Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, Gujarat Titans posted 188 runs. Sunrisers have had a disappointing season in the IPL and currently sit near the bottom of the table, with little chance of moving up after the next match. While they have had some strong performances, they have also struggled with inconsistency and fluctuating batting order. Despite this, they still have a chance of making the playoffs, thanks to some standout moments from individual players.

In contrast, the Gujarat Titans have been playing well throughout the tournament, with few weaknesses and a settled team. They have been able to overcome setbacks and punch above their weight, with several players stepping up when needed. They are the defending champions and look set to continue their strong form, with a high likelihood of making it to the playoffs.

