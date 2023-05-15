GT Vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s GT Vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 62 in Ahmedabad, 730PM IST, May 15
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Prediction Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match no. 62 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of GT vs SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, Gujarat Titans Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will aim to secure their IPL 2023 Playoffs berth with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match No. 62 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Hardik Pandya’s GT are currently at the top of the table with 16 points and win on Monday night will surely put them in the Playoffs for a second year in a row.
Aiden Markram-led SRH, on the other hand, are right at the bottom of the table in 9th place with 8 points from 11 matches and a loss on Monday will make them the second team out of the Playoffs race after Delhi Capitals. SRH are coming into this match on the back of a heart-breaking loss at home in Hyderabad against Lucknow Super Giants last weekend.
GT will continue to miss the services of Ireland pacer Josh Little, who is playing in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. But the likes of Alzarri Joseph should make up for that loss for Hardik Pandya. In IPL 2022, both sides won one match each in the two games they played while in 2023 season, they will be facing off against each other for the first and only time.
Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Match No. 62 Details
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date & Time: May 15, 730pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.
GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No. 62 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Wriddhiman Saha
Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya
All-rounder: Abhishek Sharma
Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami
Captain: Rashid Khan
Vice-captain: Shubman Gill
GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Match No 62 Predicted 11
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande
Live Tv