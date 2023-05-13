How Can Sunrisers Hyderabad Qualify For Playoffs Of IPL 2023 With 14 Points?

IPL 2023 league phase is drawing to a close, and the race for the playoffs is as tense as ever. With 58 games played so far, no team has officially confirmed their spot in the playoffs. Similarly, no team has been officially ruled out ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game.

Currently, KKR, SRH, and DC are the only three teams that cannot reach the magic number of 16 points in the tournament. However, KKR and SRH can still reach the playoffs if they collect 14 points. This may seem unlikely, but there are a few scenarios where this could happen.

SRH have three matches left, one each against GT, RCB, and MI. Meanwhile, KKR have games against CSK and LSG. With 8 points in 11 games, SRH is currently in 9th place, while KKR has 10 points in 12 games and is in 7th place. Both teams are now dependent on other results and need to win all their remaining games.

While the odds may not be in their favor, there is a slight chance for both KKR and SRH to qualify. Currently, there are no more than 2 teams with over 14 points (GT with 16 and CSK with 15). If MI and LSG, who have 14 and 13 points respectively, win their upcoming match against each other, they would go past the 14-point mark, which is the maximum SRH and KKR can reach. However, there would still be one spot left in the playoffs race.

Considering the result of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore can also threaten to go past 14 and knock SRH and KKR out. However, if they fail to go past the 14-point mark, SRH and KKR would receive a boost.

Overall, Hyderabad and Kolkata are in dangerous territory and need many things to go their way. They are dependent on other results and need to win all their remaining games to have a chance at making it to the playoffs. It remains to be seen if they can pull off a miracle and book their ticket to the playoffs.