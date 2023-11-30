Highlights | GG Vs IC, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Match Abandoned Without A Ball Bowled
Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals (GG Vs IC), 2023 Legends League Cricket Highlights Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Both Teams Share Points As Match Gets Called Off.
In Match 11 of the Legends League Cricket tournament, Gujarat Giants (GG) face India Capitals (IC) at Jammu's Molana Azad stadium. Key players like Gautam Gambhir, Kevin Pietersen, Chris Gayle, and Jacques Kallis will showcase their skills. GG, recovering from an initial loss, secured two consecutive wins against Bhilwara Kings and Urbanisers Hyderabad. IC, after losses, clinched their first victory against Southern Super Stars. A win today could boost IC's standings in the tournament.
Capitals are placed right at the bottom of the table with just 1 win from 3 matches. Giants, on the other hand, are third in the standings. It will be interesting to see how these two teams play each other in this crucial tie.
Check Highlights Score and Updates From Legends League Cricket Match 2023 Between India Capitals and Gujarat Giant below.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Game Called Off
The India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants match has been called off, with no play happening (no toss). The Legends League Cricket 2023 points table shows Gujarat Giants, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, Bhilwara Kings, and Southern Super Stars with varying results, setting the stage for upcoming matches.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Game Likely To Be Called Off
The wait has been lengthy and exasperating. Unfortunately, there's still no information on the ground condition or confirmation on whether the game will take place.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Crucial Game
Securing a victory would propel Gujarat Titans to the summit of the points table with six points. Presently occupying the third position, they've accumulated four points from two wins. Contrastingly, India Capitals must clinch a win to stay in contention in the tournament, languishing at the bottom with only one victory, which they achieved in their previous match.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Rain Stops
Seems like there's some activity with the covers on the field. It's anticipated that the covers will be taken off soon, allowing us to witness some action.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Weather Update
While Jammu experienced continuous rainfall throughout the afternoon, the weather has currently cleared. However, the ground staff still has a substantial amount of work ahead to prepare the field for upcoming activities.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: GG's Tournament So Far
The Gujarat Giants experienced a challenging beginning to the tournament with a loss in their opening game. However, they swiftly recovered by securing victories in their next two matches. Their latest triumph was a thrilling encounter against Urbanrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Check Weather Report
Jammu is unlikely to provide ideal cricket conditions this Thursday, as a 50% chance of rain is predicted on matchday. The temperature is anticipated to range between 13 and 21 degrees Celsius.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Check Pitch Report
The Molana Azad Stadium in Jammu presents a well-balanced pitch. Batsmen will need patience in the initial stages of their innings, given the tendency of the ball to grip the surface. Consequently, spinners are expected to play a significant role in matches hosted at this venue. Achieving a total of around 160 runs is considered commendable in these conditions.
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Check Head To Head Stats
Gujarat Giants and the India Capitals have crossed paths twice, resulting in an even head-to-head record with each team securing a victory in one match each.
Total Matches: 2
Gujarat Giants Victories: 1
India Capitals Victories: 1
LIVE IC vs GG: Probable Playing XIs
India Capitals Probable Playing 11s: Hashim Amla, Gautam Gambhir (C), Gnaneshwar Rao, Ben Dunk (WK), Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Munaf Patel
Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 11s: Jacques Kallis (c), Chris Gayle, Richard Levi, Kevin O'Brien, Rajat Bhatia, Dhruv Raval (wk), Rayad Emrit, Seekkuge Prasanna, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary
Gujarat Giants Vs India Capitals LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
Plenty of cricketing superstars from yesteryears in action tonight as Gujarat Giants play India Capitals in the Legends League. In case you have not made up your mind on fantasy picks, do ready our suggestions.
India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants LIVE: Check squads
India Capitals Squad: Ricardo Powell, Gautam Gambhir(c), Gnaneswara Rao, Kirk Edwards, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk(w), Ashley Nurse, Rusty Theron, Hamish Bennett, Isuru Udana, KP Appanna, Pravin Tambe, Ishwar Pandey, Yashpal Singh, Bharath Chipli, Morne van Wyk, Munaf Patel, Fidel Edwards, Hashim Amla, Dilhara Fernando
Gujarat Giants Squad: Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis(c), Richard Levi, Kevin O Brien, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhruv Raval(w), Rajat Bhatia, Rayad Emrit, S Sreesanth, Sarabjit Ladda, Ishwar Chaudhary, Sulieman Benn, Parthiv Patel, Elton Chigumbura, Liam Plunkett, Trent Johnston, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Dishant Yagnik, Nathan Reardon, Chirag Khurana, Dane Piedt, Ahmed Raza
LIVE India Capitals Vs Gujarat Giants: Gambhir Vs Parthiv
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 11th match of Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Parthiv Patel. Stay tuned for all updates from the game here.