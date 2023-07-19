Highlights | IND-A vs PAK-A Cricket Score & Updates: Sai Sudharsan Hits Century As India Beat Pakistan By 8 Wickets

In a highly anticipated clash between unbeaten rivals, India emerged triumphant. Opting to bat, Pakistan struggled against India's formidable bowlers, with only one half-century partnership and a fighting 48 from Qasim. Suthar and Hangargekar's exceptional performances limited Pakistan's total. Chasing the target, India's batsmen displayed remarkable form. Jose's fifty and Dhull and Abhishek's fine strokes ensured a smooth chase. The star of the show was B Sai Sudharsan, who struck an unbeaten century, sealing India's comprehensive win. India's all-round brilliance dominated the game, leaving Pakistan unable to match their prowess. With this commanding victory, India maintains their unbeaten record and cements their position as a formidable cricketing force.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.

