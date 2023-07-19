IND-A Vs PAK-A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 ODI Match No 12 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India ‘A’ Vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match LIVE In India

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in the biggest match of the ongoing ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 so far as Yash Dhull’s India ‘A’ side will go up against Mohammad Haris-led Pakistan ‘A’ in match No. 12 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. Both India and Pakistan have won both of their opening match in the Emerging Asia Cup comfortably and the winner of this contest will top Group B before heading into the semifinals.

India ‘A’ side boasts of plenty of top IPL talent led by Delhi Capitals batter Yash Dhull, who scored a brilliant unbeaten century in the first game against UAE ‘A’. Apart from Dhull, the Indian side also has the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Rajyavardhan Hangarekar – all of whom have Indian Premier League experience behind them.

The Pakistan ‘A’ side is led by Mohammad Haris, who made immediate impact on world cricket after joining the senior Pakistan team as replacement during their run to T20 World Cup 2022 final. The side also features the likes of Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jr – both of whom have played for Pakistan senior team as well.



cre Trending Stories

The Greatest Rivalry feat. Talented Colts __ __



Watch the youngsters from India A and Pakistan A go up against each other in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup __



19th July 2 PM onwards | Star Sports Network pic.twitter.com/YHd8BoQEpB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 15, 2023

Here are all the details about India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 HERE…

When is India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will take place on Wednesday, July 19.

Where is India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 going to take place?

The India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

What time will India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 start?

The India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will start at 2pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 130pm.

Where can I watch India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 on TV in India?

The India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 in India?

The India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 will be available on Fancode website and app.

India ‘A’ vs Pakistan ‘A’ Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Match No. 12 Predicted 11

India ‘A’: Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Nikin Jose, Abhishek Sharma, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rajyavardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana

Pakistan ‘A’: Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Saim Ayub, Kamran Ghulam, Sufyan Moqim, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris (C), Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Arshad Iqbal