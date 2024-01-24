Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 1, 1st Test Cricket Score and Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Dominate England, India Trail By 127 Runs At Stumps
India Vs England Day 1, 1st Test Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scored 76 Runs In 70 Balls With The Help Of 9 Boundaries And 3 Sixes.
Highlights India vs England 1st Test: On Day 1, Stumps, in the 1st Test between India and England, India trails by 127 runs, posting a total of 119-1 in 23 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a dominant innings, scoring an unbeaten 76 off 70 balls, while Rohit Sharma contributed 24 before being caught by Stokes off Jack Leach. Shubman Gill is at the crease with 14 runs. Earlier, England posted a total of 246-10 in their 1st innings, with Ben Stokes top-scoring with 70. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each for India. Mark Wood bowled well, but England's bowlers face a challenge with India's strong start. The day ended with lights on, and the opening partnership has set a solid foundation for India.
Follow Highlights Of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 From Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Adavntage India On Day 1
Day 1 ends with India at 119-1, trailing by 127 runs against England. Yashasvi Jaiswal shines with an unbeaten 76, Rohit Sharma adds 24. England earlier posted 246-10, Ben Stokes top-scoring with 70. A strong start sets India in a favourable position.
Live Score IND 119/1 (23) CRR: 5.17
Day 1: Stumps - India trail by 127 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: India Dominate Day 1
In the final over of the day, Shubman Gill gets a boundary off a full-toss, whipping it wide of mid-wicket, and Jaiswal contributes with a couple and a single, finishing the day with an additional run nudged past mid-wicket.
Live Score IND 119/1 (23) CRR: 5.17
Day 1: Stumps - India trail by 127 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Last Over To Go
Shubman Gill clips a very full ball into the leg side for a single, and in the same over, faces a hint of extra bounce from Leach, defends well outside off, and plays a solid forward defense to another tossed-up delivery.
Live Score IND 111/1 (22) CRR: 5.05
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 135 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Jaiswal Still Dominating
Jaiswal punches a flighted delivery back to Jack Leach, and Shubman Gill works a very full ball to the right of mid-on for a single, while the lights being switched on start to take effect in the 19th over.
Live Score IND 103/1 (20) CRR: 5.15
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 143 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Jaiswal On Top
Shubman Gill faces Tom Hartley, comfortably pushing a tossed-up delivery back to the bowler, followed by confidently whipping another to the leg side for a two, then defensively pushing a slower delivery to the off-side.
Live Score IND 94/1 (18) CRR: 5.22
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 152 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Gill Struggling
Shubman Gill faces Tom Hartley, blocking deliveries on the leg-stump line and off, occasionally shimmying down the pitch, while a short ball down leg is pulled for a single off a no-ball.
Live Score IND 87/1 (16) CRR: 5.44
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 159 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Rohit Sharma Out
Rohit Sharma falls prey to a well-executed plan by Jack Leach, who pre-empts Rohit's charge, slows down the pace, and drags the length back, resulting in Rohit mistiming a lofted drive, comfortably caught by Stokes at mid-on.
Live Score IND 80/1 (12.2) CRR: 6.49
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 166 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Fifty For Jaiswal
Jaiswal adds another boundary by drilling a full and wide delivery from Leach wide of extra-cover, and later tucks one in front of square for a single, while the rest of the deliveries are defensively played, with one being driven to mid-off, and another defended in front of the pad.
Live Score IND 73/0 (11) CRR: 6.64
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 173 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Rohit Joins The Party
Rohit scores boundaries with a crisp cut past cover-point and a punch square past point off Jack Leach, who also concedes singles to long-on, with Rohit accumulating two runs by backing away, while the other deliveries are defensively played.
Live Score IND 63/0 (9) CRR: 7
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 183 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Rohit Sharma Playing The Anchor Role
India reaches 50 off 39 deliveries as Rohit push-drives Leach for a single, with Jaiswal contributing a run by driving along the ground to long-on, while the other deliveries are defended off the front foot or clipped to midwicket.
Live Score IND 51/0 (7) CRR: 7.29
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 195 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: India On Top
Rohit and Jaiswal face Jack Leach, with Rohit punching a short delivery for three runs through the covers, while Jaiswal, dancing down the track, manages a single to long-on, and the rest of the deliveries are defensively played, with Rohit blocking a full delivery on the stumps.
Live Score IND 39/0 (5) CRR: 7.8
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 207 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Jaiswal On Attack
Jaiswal scores two sixes off Tom Hartley's first over in Test cricket, with the first being a well-executed slogsweep over deep midwicket and the second over deep square leg, accumulating 12 runs in the over.
Live Score IND 22/0 (3) CRR: 7.33
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 224 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Rohit, Jaiswal Open India's Batting
Jaiswal starts with a boundary, clipping an inswinger to backward square leg off Mark Wood, who follows it up with a mix of deliveries, including leg-byes and dot balls, while England appeals for lbw, but the ball is deemed to be missing the leg stump.
Live Score IND 7/0 (1) CRR: 7
Day 1: 3rd Session - India trail by 239 runs
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Bumrah Bowled Stokes
Stokes is bowled by Bumrah for 70 as the delivery slants in and seams away sharply, leaving Stokes beaten on the outside edge, and even the batsman acknowledges the excellence of the delivery with a smile.
Live Score ENG 246 (64.3) CRR: 3.81
Day 1: Innings Break
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Stokes vs Bumrah
Stokes takes a single off a low full toss from Bumrah to retain the strike, and despite variations in pace and length in the following deliveries, the field remains unchanged as he defends without scoring in the over.
Live Score
ENG 235/9 (63) CRR: 3.73
Day 1: 3rd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: England 9 Down
Mark Wood is bowled by Ashwin as he attempts a slogsweep, misses the slow delivery that drifts away and spins in, uprooting the off-stump, leaving England nine down for 11 runs.
Live Score ENG 234/9 (61.3) CRR: 3.8
Day 1: 3rd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Fifty For Ben Stokes
Stokes scores two consecutive sixes off Jadeja, reaching his fifty in style, with the first one pummeled over deep square leg and the second one smashed over long-on, putting Jadeja under pressure in an over that yields 13 runs.
Live Score ENG 233/8 (61) CRR: 3.82
Day 1: 3rd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Tea Break
Mark Wood defends a series of deliveries from Jadeja, who mixes flighted, quicker, and slower-paced deliveries, with one drifting in and turning past Wood's outside edge, and another inducing a lobbed catch to slip off the pad.
Live Score ENG 215/8 (59) CRR: 3.64
Day 1: Tea Break
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Stokes On Attack
Stokes scores boundaries with a switch-hit and a straight drive off Jadeja, bringing up England's 200, while Mark Wood adds a single with a square drive, and there's an unsuccessful LBW review against Stokes, revealing a thick inside edge.
Live Score
ENG 210/8 (57) CRR: 3.68
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Jadeja Provides Breakthrough
Tom Hartley is bowled by Jadeja as he gets caught in two minds, attempting a drive instead of a planned slog-sweep, resulting in the ball spinning back off the foot-holes and knocking out the leg-stump after a handy knock that brought England closer to 200.
Live Score ENG 193/8 (55) CRR: 3.51
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: No Sign Of Bazball
Hartley scores a single off a dragged short delivery from Ashwin, who keeps the batsman guessing with flighted deliveries and varying lengths, inducing a missed reverse sweep and beating the outside edge with a spinning delivery.
Live Score ENG 174/7 (53) CRR: 3.28
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Can Ben Stokes Save England?
Stokes scores a couple with a swat in front of square off Bumrah, who varied his lengths, bowled a slower ball to Tom Hartley, and maintained an attacking field with a wide slip and gully.
Live Score ENG 164/7 (51) CRR: 3.22
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Bumrah Strikes
Rehan Ahmed is dismissed for 13 as Bumrah induces an edge with a well-disguised slower off-cutter, resulting in a low catch by Srikar Bharat that requires confirmation from the third umpire, ultimately confirming the wicket to Hyderabad's delight.
Live Score ENG 155/7 (49) CRR: 3.16
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Bumrah Back in the attack
Rehan Ahmed scores 6 runs with a shot to backward square leg off Bumrah, who also bowls a mix of length deliveries to Stokes, with one defended and another tucked wide of mid-wicket for a single.
Live Score ENG 150/6 (47) CRR: 3.19
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Drinks Break
Axar Patel delivered a brilliant delivery to dismiss Bairstow, Root was out attempting a sweep shot, and Foakes became Axar's second wicket.
Live Score ENG 142/6 (45) CRR: 3.16
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: England 6 Down
Foakes departs for 4 as he edges a spinning delivery from Axar outside off, caught by Srikar Bharat, giving India another crucial breakthrough.
Live Score ENG 137/6 (42.5) CRR: 3.2
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Ashwin Vs Stokes
Ashwin bowls a maiden over to Stokes, varying his deliveries with quicker ones, in-drifters, and fuller deliveries, as he defends off the front and back foot without scoring.
Live Score
ENG 135/5 (41) CRR: 3.29
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: All Eyes On Stokes
Stokes manages a single off Axar's full delivery, while Foakes faces several balls, defending with hard hands, surviving an edge that eludes second slip, and ultimately pushing back to the bowler without scoring.
Live Score ENG 133/5 (39) CRR: 3.41
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Root Departs
Root falls for 29, attempting a premeditated sweep shot off Jadeja, but mistimes it, resulting in a top-edge catch for Bumrah at short fine leg as England lose both set batters, reaching the halfway mark with half their side dismissed.
Live Score ENG 125/5 (35.3) CRR: 3.52
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Axar Patel Strikes
Bairstow is bowled by Axar Patel with a superb delivery that drifts in and spins away, breaking a crucial half-ton partnership as Bairstow falls for 37.
Live Score
ENG 121/4 (33.1) CRR: 3.65
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Spin From Both Ends
Root and Bairstow continue to rotate the strike efficiently against Jadeja, with Root pushing towards backward point for a quick single and Bairstow driving to deep cover, while facing a well-set field with varying slip positions.
Live Score ENG 118/3 (31) CRR: 3.81
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Fifty Partnership
Root and Bairstow manage a steady partnership, with Root defending and driving, and Bairstow contributing to a fifty-run partnership with a well-placed drive through point against Axar Patel.
Live Score ENG 112/3 (29) CRR: 3.86
Day 1: 2nd Session
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Second Session Starts
Here we go again! England will want to continue to score quick runs with Bairstow and Root in the middle.
India vs England LIVE Score: Bairstow big wicket here
India must aim to break the stand for the fourth wicket and in particular get the wicket of Bairstow, who may have started cautiously but can break loose any moment and score some big runs. Crucial second session coming up soon.
India Vs England LIVE Updates: England placed well at Lunch
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow have settled in well as England are 108 for 3 when lunch is called on Day 1. Three wickets fell in morning session in form of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley, all to spinners. Live action resumes in thirty minutes or so.
IND vs ENG LIVE: Jadeja back on
Jadeja has come back into the attack and is now bowling in tandem with Axar. Let's see whether these two can pick one more wicket till lunch is called on Day 1.
ENG 106/3 (27.1) CRR: 3.9
IND vs ENG Day 1 Test LIVE: England going well
Small partnership comes up for the fourth wicket between Root and Bairstow as they continue the rebuilding work. Axar looks far from best so far and needs to find the wickettaking ball from somewhere.
ENG 99/3 (25) CRR: 3.96
IND vs ENG LIVE: Axar into the attack
India's spinners are running through the over quickly. Now, Axar joins Jadeja and Ashwin. He and Ash bowling in tandem currently. Bairstow going very slow, against the nature of his play. England closing in on hundred.
ENG 94/3 (23.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: India keep hunting
Jadeja, Ashwin have bowled 6 overs each and they are still looking for wickets. Root and Bairstow are cautious against them. Probing over from Ashwin, just 4 off it.
ENG 80/3 (20)
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: Jadeja, Ashwin keep India on top
Jadeja and Ashwin keep India on top. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow continue to build the innings and they are cautious in approach as they do not want to give anything to spinners to dominate.
ENG 76/3 (19)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Bairstow walks in
Jonny Bairstow walks in at No 5 and is playing positive cricket. Jadeja expensive in this over as he leaks 11 off it. India need to keep the momentum with them.
ENG 72/3 (17.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE Day 1 1st Test: Ashwin strikes
Jadeja appealed for lbw as Root played a sweep shot. India went for a review after onfield umpire said no. Ultra Edge showed that bat had hit the ball before it clipped the front pads as India lose one review.
In the next over, Crawley plays an expensive drive and Siraj takes a low catch at covers. Third umpire has a long look at it and is satisfied with the visuals.
ENG 60/3 (15.1)
India Vs England LIVE Updates: Jadeja strikes
That's the end of Ollie Pope. He has been done in by Jadeja. Pope was looking to play the shot and in process, he edges it to Rohit at first slip, who took a very good catch.
ENG 58/2 (14.5)
IND vs ENG LIVE Day 1 1st Test: Ashwin bowling well
Good signs for India as Ashwin controls the game right from ball 1. He is bowling well and has got off to a good start already. Drinks break called
ENG 58/1 (14)
India Vs England LIVE Day 1 1st Test: Ashwin gets his man
Jadeja was expensive in his 2nd over. Duckett hit him for two back to back fours to make it 11 off the over. This England team is not trying to just survive. They are Bazballing their way out here.
Just then, huge appeal for lbw. Duckett trapped in front but is he gone? Onfield umpires ajudges him out but he opts for a review. The ball tracking says umpire's call on the wickets hitting. India get the first wicket.
ENG 55/1 (11.5)
India Vs England LIVE Day 1 1st Test: Ashwin from the other end
Spin at both ends as Ashwin comes into the attack from the other end. Watch out for him. Duckett defends the first ball on back foot. Defends second too. Beats the edge on the third ball. On the fifth ball, Duckett reversesweeps for just one. Two good overs from India.
ENG 42/0 (10)
India Vs England 1st Test LIVE: Jadeja into the attack
First sight of spin as Jadeja comes into the attack. Crawley is looking to attack Jadeja as well but misses connection on couple of occasions. Jadeja starts off with a maiden over.
ENG 41/0 (9)
India Vs England LIVE: England on the charge
This is brilliant batting from England openers. Duckett puts one more away for four to the off side. England are not letting the foot off the excelletor here and Siraj has been out under pressure. No swing on offer and Duckett completes the over with another four.
ENG 41/0 (8)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Siraj expensive
Siraj has looked unimpressed so far. Againm bowls a boundary ball after keeping the batters on back foot for all five balls. England on the charge here.
ENG 31/0 (6.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Top over from Bumrah
Good over by Bumrah. Just 1 off the over as Bumrah kept Duckett silent. He attempted a four via a cut shot but Jadeja was brilliant to stop it.
ENG 26/0 (5)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Crawly, Duckett keep England going
Lovely cover drive for four off the bat of Crawley. He gives respect to the good balls but is not letting go the bad ball or slightly poor deliveries.
ENG 25/0 (4)
IND vs ENG LIVE Day 1: England showing Bazball
Duckett and Crawley have got off to a Bazall sort of a start as they look to attack the ball. Siraj was hit for two consecutive fours and in this over, Duckett cuts Bumrah for a boundary. Ends the over with a straight drive for four. Great start for England.
ENG 19/0 (3)
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah off to a good start
Top over for Jasprit Bumrah. Just one off the over. He kept it in the right channels as Rohit keeps an attacking field with 3 slips. Crawley off the mark with a single. Duckett still to collect the first run.
ENG 5/0 (1.1)
IND vs ENG LIVE: Match begins
England openers Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley come out to open the innings. Jasprit Bumrah has the new ball in hand. Here we go.
IND vs ENG LIVE: National Anthem time
Both the teams are out for the national anthems. Ball number 1 as soon as we are done with the national anthems. Don't go anywhere. Keep watching this space for live updates.
IND Vs ENG LIVE Score: Playing 11s
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs ENG LIVE: Toss News
Ben Stokes has won the toss and England have opted to bat first in Hyderabad. Playing 11s coming up soon.
LIVE Updates India Vs England 1st Test: Toss News coming up
India captain Rohit Sharma and England skipper Ben Stokes soon to come out for the toss. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
India Vs England LIVE Score: What Is The Toss Time?
The Day 1 of the first Test starts at 9.30 am IST and the toss for the same till take place at 9 am IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates.
IND vs ENG LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The first Test between India and England starts today and the live broadcast of the game starts from 9.30 am IST. The three sessions will be see 2 hours of play in each session: From 9.30 am to 11.30 am IST. After forty minutes of lunch break, the second session starts at 12.10 pm IST and will be over by 2.10 pm. After 20 minutes of tea break, the last session begins at 2.30 pm IST and will be played till 4.30 pm IST.
India Vs England LIVE Score: India's probable 11
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India Vs England LIVE Updates 1st Test: Squads
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel
IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE: Stokes on playing 3 spinners in Hyderabad
I don't necessarily think it's bold or brave. It's just me and Baz (McCullum) looking at the wicket and picking the XI that we think will give us the best chance. You have always got to think that the ball is going to turn in India, but you don't want to go in with any preconceived ideas. We have to adapt. India is one of those places where you've got to think about selection a lot more than anywhere else in the world, because of what you can get from the wicket - Ben Stokes on picking three frontline spinners.
India vs England LIVE: India are not unbeatable at home, says Rohit
"As far as England is concerned, for us, it'll be important that we stick to our strength, you know, and we do the things that we know how to do. And then obviously the things that we are looking for in this series will be taken care of if we keep doing the right things. But yeah, I wouldn't say we are not beatable. We are. That is how we want to be, we want to think that if we don't step up or if you don't show up, well, we are going to find ourselves in trouble. So we don't want to be doing that. So we want to try and do whatever is possible, whatever is needed in that particular session or on that particular day, we have to do it," said Rohit Sharma.
The first Test between India and England starts on January 25. The match will have live streaming India on JioCinema app and website while the live telecast will be on Sports 18 Network.
India Vs England LIVE: Ashwib nears a huge milestone
Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of reaching 500 Test wickets, being just 10 wickets away from the milestone. If he achieves this feat in the current series, he will become the second-fastest bowler to do so, following in the footsteps of Muttiah Muralitharan, who achieved it in 87 Tests. Among the 23 spinners with 200 or more Test wickets, Ashwin holds the record for the best strike-rate, boasting an impressive 51.4.
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Pitch Report
In Hyderabad, at the RGI Stadium, the Ashwin-Jadeja spin duo will showcase their prowess on a pitch expected to turn. England, familiar with their threat, especially from Ashwin, faces a challenge. Since 2012, Ashwin has taken 283 wickets at just over 19, while Jadeja, often seen as a supporting act, has grabbed 191 wickets. Together, they boast 500 wickets at an average of 21, making them a formidable force for India.
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: England's Playing XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Head To Head Stats
Out of 35 Tests between India and England, England has triumphed in 19, while India has secured 11 victories overall. In home conditions, particularly against the current Ben Stokes-led side, India holds a stronger record. Among the 16 matches played at home, India has claimed victory in eight, while England has five wins, and three matches concluded in a draw.
LIVE IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1: Full Squads
England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Daniel Lawrence, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Srikar Bharat, Dhruv Jurel, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel