Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 1, 1st Test Cricket Score and Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal Dominate England, India Trail By 127 Runs At Stumps

Highlights India vs England 1st Test: On Day 1, Stumps, in the 1st Test between India and England, India trails by 127 runs, posting a total of 119-1 in 23 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a dominant innings, scoring an unbeaten 76 off 70 balls, while Rohit Sharma contributed 24 before being caught by Stokes off Jack Leach. Shubman Gill is at the crease with 14 runs. Earlier, England posted a total of 246-10 in their 1st innings, with Ben Stokes top-scoring with 70. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets each for India. Mark Wood bowled well, but England's bowlers face a challenge with India's strong start. The day ended with lights on, and the opening partnership has set a solid foundation for India.

Follow Highlights Of IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 From Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.