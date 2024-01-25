IND vs ENG 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs England Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India play England in the first Test at Hyderabad from January 25. This is a five-match series and it spans across three months, finishing in March, just before the start of Indian Premier Legaue. India's captain, Rohit Sharma, shed light on the selection challenges faced by the management ahead of the first Test against England. With a pool of talented players available, the absence of Virat Kohli for the initial two matches and KL Rahul not taking up wicketkeeping duties throughout the series added complexity to the decision-making process.

Addressing the dilemma of choosing a playing XI, Rohit acknowledged the "headache" in deciding the final lineup. While not explicitly revealing the chosen players, he hinted at the considerations for spin options, emphasizing Kuldeep Yadav's X-factor and maturity as a bowler. Despite limited opportunities in Indian conditions, Kuldeep's skill set makes him a compelling choice.

Rohit also discussed the wicketkeeping situation, with Rahul ruled out as a keeping option due to workload management. The team is presented with the choice between KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel. Highlighting the tempting options within the squad, Rohit praised Axar Patel for his all-round abilities, providing batting depth and consistency. In navigating these dilemmas, the Indian team faces a positive challenge in selecting from a pool of quality spin bowlers.

India (IND) vs England (ENG) 1st Test Live Streaming Details: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG 1st Test? Read below:

When will India Vs England 1st Test match match be played?

India Vs England 1st Test match will be played from January 25 (Friday) to January 30, 2024.

Where will India Vs England 1st Test match be played?

India Vs England 1st Test match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

At what time will India Vs England 1st Test match start?

India Vs England 1st Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.

How to watch India Vs England 1st Test match live streaming in India?

India Vs England 1st Test match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

How to watch India Vs England 1st Test match live telecast in India?

India Vs England 1st Test match live telecast will be on Sports 18 Network in India.