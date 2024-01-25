IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs England 1st Test In Hyderabad, 930AM IST, January 25

India take on England in the first of the five Test matches from today onwards. The first match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. England have already announced their playing 11 for the first match while India will do it at the toss time. As far as England are concerned, they have named three spinners in their lineup alongwith only one genuine pacer in form of Mark Wood. The three spinners are Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley. England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes had a view of the pitch a day before the Test and the playing 11 was decided looking at the dry nature of the surface which will have a lot for spinners. This is the first time since 1962 that England are going with 3 spinners and just 1 pacer in their lineup.

As far as picking your best fantasy side is concerned, remember that Virat Kohli is not in the squad for the first 2 Tests. England's off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has also not yet joined the squad due to a visa issue. So, these two players are not in their respective squads. England have already named their playing 11 which you can find below and India are likely to go with a probable 11 which we have listed below again. There are no injury concerns in both the camps.

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs ENG Probable XIs

IND Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

ENG XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wl), Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG Full Squad

IND Full Squad For First Test: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG Full Squad For First Test: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach