Highlights | IND VS NEP, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: India Enter Semifinal With 23-Run Win

LIVE Score India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 Quater Finals: In an exciting quarter-final clash of the Asian Games Men's T20I 2023, India emerged victorious against Nepal by a margin of 23 runs at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Winning the toss and choosing to bat, India posted a competitive total of 202-4 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the innings, smashing a blistering century with 100 runs off 49 balls. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed with 25 runs.
Nepal faced an uphill task in their chase, and despite some valiant efforts, they could only manage to reach 179-9 in their 20 overs. Kushal Bhurtel top-scored for Nepal with 28 runs, while Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi were the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking crucial wickets. The match was filled with thrilling moments, with both teams displaying their cricketing prowess. India's victory now propels them into the semi-finals of the tournament, while Nepal exits with their heads held high after a commendable effort in the quarter-finals.
Live Updates India vs Nepal Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023: India enter semis with 23-run win
Team India have defeated Nepal by 23 runs in the quarterfinal match of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket. Nepal are restricted to 179 for 9 in spite of Karan KC's six off the final ball. Shivam Dube just concedes 6 in the final over.
Live Updates India vs Nepal QF1, Asian Games 2023: Nepal lose 8th wicket
Arshdeep Singh has Gulsan Jha caught at long-on for 6. Indian pacer picks his 2nd wicket as Nepal lose their eighth wicket. Sandeep Lamichchane joins Karan KC in the middle.
Nepal are 162/8 in 18 overs, need 41 runs to win in 12 balls vs India
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: Avesh Khan picks up his 2nd wicket
R. Sai Kishore grabs a brilliant diving catch at long on off the bowling of Avesh Khan to dismiss Sompal Kami for 7. Nepal lose their 7th wicket as Karan KC joins Gulsan Jha in the middle.
Nepal are 156/7 in 17 overs, need 47 runs to win in 18 balls vs India
Live Updates India vs Nepal QF1, Asian Games 2023: Arshdeep Singh sends back Sundeep Jora
Sundeep Jora smashes Arshdeep Singh for a couple of sixes but the Indian pacer strikes back to dismiss the Nepal batter for 29 off 12 balls as Nepal lose their 6th wicket. Sompal Kami smashes third six in the over to move to 7 off 3 balls and Gulsan Jha is on 1.
Nepal are 147/6 in 16 overs, need 56 runs to win in 24 balls vs India
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: Ravi Bishnoi ends Dipendra Singh Airee's knock
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi sends back dangerous looking Dipendra Singh Airee, caught at long-on by R. Sai Kishore, for 32 off 15 balls as Nepal lose their 5th wicket. Sompal Kami joins Sundeep Jora in the middle. Jora is batting on 16 and Kami is on 1.
Nepal are 128/5 in 15 overs, need 75 runs to win in 30 balls vs India
LIVE Updates India vs Nepal QF1, Asian Games 2023: Dipendra Singh Airee smashes 3 successive sixes
Dipendra Singh Airee, who created world record for fastest-ever T20I fifty, smashes Shivam Dube for three successive sixes to move along to 30 off 14 balls. Sundeep Jora is batting on 12 as 21 runs come off that over.
Nepal are 120/4 in 14 overs, need 83 runs to win in 36 balls vs India
Live Updates India vs Nepal Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023: Double strike by Ravi Bishnoi
Nepal batter Kushal Malla falls to Ravi Bishnoi, thanks to a brilliant relay catch by Rinku Singh and Rahul Tripathi on the long-off boundary. Malla is dismissed for 29 off 22 balls. Bishnoi strikes for second time in the over as Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel is leg-before for 3.
Nepal are 77/4 in 11 overs, need 126 runs to win in 54 balls vs India
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: Maiden wicket for R. Sai Kishore
Team India debutant R. Sai Kishore gets his maiden T20I wicket, dismisses Kushal Bhurtel for 28 off 32 balls caught by Avesh Khan. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel joins Kushal Malla in the middle.
Nepal are 62/2 in 9 overs, need 141 runs to win in 66 balls vs India
LIVE Updates India vs Nepal QF1, Asian Games 2023: Kushal Bhartel hammers six and 4 off Arshdeep Singh
Nepal opener Kushal Bhartel hammers India pacer Arshdeep Singh for a six and a four to move along to 26 off 22 balls. Kushal Malla is batting on 4 after first boundary off Ravi Bishnoi.
Nepal are 46/1 in 6 overs, need 157 runs to win in 84 balls vs India
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: Avesh Khan gets 1st wicket
India pacer Avesh Khan provides the first breakthrough for India, dismisses Aasif Sheikh for 10 off 6 balls. Kushal Malla joins Kushal Bhartel in the middle.
Nepal are 30/1 in 4 overs, need 173 runs to win in 16 overs vs India
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: Kushal Bhartel off to fine start
Nepal opener Kushal Bhartel is off to a fine start with three fours to move along to 16 off 16 balls. Aasif Sheikh is batting on 4.
Nepal are 23/0 in 3 overs, need 180 runs to win in 17 overs vs India
Live Updates India vs Nepal QF1, Asian Games 2023: Arshdeep Singh concedes 8 in first over
Arshdeep Singh opens the bowling and concedes 8 in his opening over. Kushal Bhartel is batting on 5 and Aasif Sheikh is on 0.
Nepal are 8/0 in 1 over, need 195 runs to win vs India
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Rinku Singh power India past 200
Rinku Singh smashes Abinash Bohra for two sixes and two fours in his 37 off 15 balls to power India to 202 for 4 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube notched up 25 off 19 balls. Nepal will need 203 to win the quarterfinal one match of Asian Games 2023.
India are 202/4 in 20 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh on the charge
Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh sit a couple of sixes in the penultimate over to lead India's charge. Dube is batting on 25 off 19 balls and Rinku Singh is on 14 off 9 balls.
India are 177/4 in 19 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal falls for 100
India have lose their 4th wicket as Yashasvi Jaiswal is dismissed by Dipendra Singh Airee for 100 off 49 balls. Shivam Dube is batting on 17 off 14 balls and Rinku Singh is on 2.
India are 156/4 in 17 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Yashavi Jaiswal scores maiden T20 century
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the first-ever Indian batter to score a century at the Asian Games as he notched up his century off 48 balls with a four off Sompal Kami with 7 sixes and 8 fours. Shivam Dube is batting on 11.
India are 149/3 in 16 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: India lose their third wicket
Team India have lost their third wicket with Jitesh Sharma dismissed for 5 by leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichchane. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 81 as all-rounder Shivam Dube joins him in the middle.
India are 119/3 in 13 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Tilak Varma dismissed for 2
India have lost their 2nd wicket as Tilak Varma is dismissed for 2 off 10 by Sompal Kami. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 79 off 37 balls as Jitesh Sharma joins him in the middle.
India are 116/2 in 12 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad falls for 25
India have lost their first wicket as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is dismissed for 25, caught by Rohit Paudel off Dipendra Singh Airee. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 73 as Tilak Varma joins him in the middle.
India are 104/1 in 10 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 22-ball 50
India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal completes his maiden Asian Games fifty off 22 balls with his 5th six, this time off leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichchane and follows it up with another 4 to move along to 57 off 25 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 14.
India are 76/0 in 7 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023 Day 10: Yashasvi Jaiswal closes in on 50
Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is closing in on his maiden fifty at the Asian Games. Jaiswal is batting on 44 off 19 balls with 4 sixes and Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 14 off 17 balls.
India are 63/0 in 6 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Blazing start for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes his fourth six off Dipendra Airee to move along to 38 off 14 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 11 off 10 balls as India's 50 comes up in 4th over.
India are 54/0 in 4 overs vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal, Asian Games 2023: Successive sixes for Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the charge with successive sixes off Karan KC of Nepal to move along to 17 off 6 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad is batting on 2.
India are 21/0 in 2 overs vs Nepal
LIVE IND vs NEP QF1, Asian Games 2023: India off to steady start
Indian openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are off to a steady start. Jaiswal is batting on 3 and Gaikwad is on 1.
India are 6/0 in 1 over vs Nepal
Live Updates India vs Nepal QF, Asian Games 2023 Day 10: Here are the Playing 11
Here are the Playing 11 of the India vs Nepal first quarterfinal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou...
Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane
India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Live Updates India vs Nepal Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023 Day 10: Ruturaj Gaikwad wins toss, India to bat first
Team India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has won the toss and elected to bat first against Nepal in quarterfinal 1 of the Asian Games 2023 men's cricket event in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 10, IND vs NEP: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rohit Paudel set to walk out for toss
The two captains - India's Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nepal's Rohit Paudel - are set to walk out for the toss for the first quarterfinal in the men's cricket event on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more updates!
LIVE India vs Nepals Cricket Match Asian Games 2023: Full Squads
India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari(w), Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Bibek Yadav