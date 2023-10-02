Highlights | IND VS NEP, Quarterfinal 1 Asian Games 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: India Enter Semifinal With 23-Run Win

LIVE Score India vs Nepal Asian Games 2023 Quater Finals: In an exciting quarter-final clash of the Asian Games Men's T20I 2023, India emerged victorious against Nepal by a margin of 23 runs at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Winning the toss and choosing to bat, India posted a competitive total of 202-4 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the innings, smashing a blistering century with 100 runs off 49 balls. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed with 25 runs.

Nepal faced an uphill task in their chase, and despite some valiant efforts, they could only manage to reach 179-9 in their 20 overs. Kushal Bhurtel top-scored for Nepal with 28 runs, while Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi were the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking crucial wickets. The match was filled with thrilling moments, with both teams displaying their cricketing prowess. India's victory now propels them into the semi-finals of the tournament, while Nepal exits with their heads held high after a commendable effort in the quarter-finals.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from India Vs Nepal In Asian Games 2023 Quarterfinals Match HERE.