Highlights | LKK vs ITT, TNPL 2023 1st Match Cricket Score and Updates: Lyca Kovai Kings Win By 70 runs
Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (LKK vs ITT), TNPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan star in LKK's first win of the season.
Trending Photos
Sai Sudharsan's 86 runs knock in 45 balls with the help of eight boundaries and four sixes followed by Shahrukh Khan's three-wicket haul helped Lyca Kovai King beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by 70 runs at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore in the first match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on Monday.
The seventh edition of India's biggest cricket state tournament is set to begin on Monday (June 12) as Lyca Kovai Kings will take on IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.
All-rounder Shahrukh Khan is the captain of Kovai Kings where Gujarat Titans star batter Sai Sudharsan is also part of the squad. M Mohammad will be the bowler to look out for in this clash.
For IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, all-rounder Vijay Shankar will lead the side from the front with R Sai Kishore in the lineup, who can be considered the best pick from their bowling department.
The pitch in Coimbatore is likely to support the batters in the initial games of the tournament. A total of nine games were played at the same venue last season out of which six times the team chasing won the contest.
Follow LIVE Score and updates TNPL 2023 Match between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Here.
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: Lyca seals a commanding victory as ITT falters in chase
Lyca emerged triumphant in a resounding fashion as ITT never posed a serious threat, crumbling from 41/1 to a dire 64/7, sealing their fate. The crucial dismissal of Vijay Shankar early on proved to be a major turning point, with the remaining batsmen failing to withstand the pressure. While an early finish seemed imminent, the match meandered to a lackluster conclusion as the lower-order batsmen resorted to cautious singles, prioritizing self-preservation. SRK, the captain, had an exceptional game with his astute leadership, evidenced by successful bowling changes. Additionally, the legbreaks delivered by the talented Jhatavedh Subramanyan, who previously represented the Durham 2nd XI, left a lasting impression.
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: LKK On Top
Tushar Raheja was run out by a direct throw from the fielder at deep backward square leg. Raheja attempted to complete a single but was well short of the crease as Suresh Kumar collected the throw and dislodged the bails. Raheja departed after scoring 33 runs off 33 balls, including 3 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score ITT 97/9 (18.4) CRR: 5.2 REQ: 62.25
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: ITT 8 Down
Tushar Raheja was run out by a direct throw from the fielder at deep backward square leg. Raheja attempted to complete a single but was well short of the crease as Suresh Kumar collected the throw and dislodged the bails. Raheja departed after scoring 33 runs off 33 balls, including 3 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score ITT 87/8 (15.4) CRR: 5.55 REQ: 21.46
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: ITT In Deep Trouble
In a series of quick dismissals, Rajendran Vivek was caught by M Mohammed off U Mukilesh's bowling after hitting a six, Balchander Anirudh fell into the trap and was caught by Atheeq Ur Rahman off Shahrukh Khan's bowling, and S Ganesh was dismissed lbw by Kiran Akash. Vivek scored 6 runs, Anirudh scored 3 runs, and Ganesh contributed only 1 run before being dismissed.
Live Score ITT 78/7 (12.2) CRR: 6.32 REQ: 13.3
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: Mohammed strikes twice for ITT
Mohammed strikes twice for ITT as they find themselves in trouble. In the first wicket, Shankar edges a low, nipping delivery to Suresh Kumar, resulting in a comfortable catch. Mohammed celebrates with a "I can't see you" gesture. In the second wicket, Sai Kishore attempts a lofted shot but only manages to slice it towards long-off, where Shahrukh Khan takes a straightforward catch. ITT is now in a precarious position after losing two quick wickets.
Live Score ITT 49/4 (7.2) CRR: 6.68 REQ: 10.34
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: Khan Strikes Again
Shahrukh Khan claims a crucial wicket as Vishal Vaidhya is given out LBW. The umpire's call stands after a review. The arm-ball from Khan hurried onto Vaidhya, who missed his attempted pull shot. The ball struck his thigh and would have grazed the top of the bails.
Live Score ITT 45/2 (6) CRR: 7.5 REQ: 9.64
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: Tushar Raheja Steady ITT
In the third over, Shahrukh Khan bowled to Tushar Raheja and Vishal Vaidhya. Raheja attempted to hit over mid-on but couldn't score. He then executed a reverse-sweep for a four. Vaidhya managed a single and two runs in consecutive deliveries, followed by a dot ball and a cut shot straight to backward point. After three overs, ITT scored 9 runs for 1 wicket. In the second over, Thamarai Kannan bowled to Vaidhya and Raheja. Vaidhya got a single, missed a cut shot, and Raheja scored a leg bye. Raheja then hit a six over long-on, and Vaidhya added another single. The over ended with Vaidhya punching the ball to backward point.
Live Score ITT 32/1 (4) CRR: 8 REQ: 9.25
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs IKK score: Poor Start For ITT
Thamarai Kannan delivers a decisive blow to Chaturved, dismissing him lbw! The delivery, an inswinger with a shorter length, cleverly cuts back in and catches Chaturved off guard as he shuffles. The ball strikes his pads, prompting the umpire to carefully analyze the situation before raising his finger. Chaturved sought counsel from Tushar Raheja, using up precious time as the countdown continued. The decision seems justified as the replay suggests the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump, at the very least.
Live Score ITT 15/1 (1.4) CRR: 9 REQ: 9
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs IKK score: Mid-innings
The Kovai Kings can find solace in their current score, particularly considering the challenging start they encountered. Losing three wickets rapidly during the powerplay put them in a precarious position. However, Sai Sudharsan spearheaded the recovery, supported by the impressive performance of Mukilesh, who played a commendable supporting role.
Live Score LKK 179/7 (20) CRR: 8.95
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs IKK score: Kings eye big target
Lyca Kovai Kings eye big score on the board with Sai Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan in the middle. Both batters are batting in fine rhythm at the moment, Tiruppur would be hoping to get a wicket soon as they will look to restrict the opposition for a target below 180. In the last five over, Tiruppur have given away 50 runs.
LKK: 151/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE LKK vs IKK Score TNPL 2023: Sai on fire
Sai Sudharsan is batting on 60 off 33 balls with 8 boundaries and a maximum. What a knock from the young left hander, Tiruppur bowling attack clueless at the moment in front the LKK batter.
LKK: 130/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE LKK vs IKK Score TNPL 2023: Sai inches close to fifty
Sai Sudharsan has got his team to a commanding position in their contest against the IDream Tirrupur Tamizhans as he batting on 47 off 29 balls with five boundaries and a maximum so far.
LKK: 108/4 (14 Overs)
LIVE LKK vs IKK Score TNPL 2023: Mukilesh departs
U Mukilesh 33 (32) LBW by Sai Kishore, finally, IDream Tiruppur break the partnership between the two batters in the middle.
LKK: 96/4 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Kings bounce back
Lyca Kovai Kings take charge against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans now with S Manigandan and S Ajith Ram attacking the stumps now.
LKK: 75/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: LKK steady now
Lyca Kovai Kings are steady now with Sai Sudharsan and U Mukilesh in the middle. 50 runs from the first eight overs should be fine after losing three wickets in one Vijay Shankar over.
LKK: 50/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Sai key for LKK
Lyca Kovai Kings have already lost three wickets in the powerplay and now Sai Sudharsan is in the middle with U Mukilesh on the other end. Can the skipper get his team to a respectable total from here? Stay tuned to find out.
LKK: 38/3 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Gone!
J Suresh Kumar 11 (8) LBW by P Bhuvaneswaran, Tiruppur get the early wicket they were looking for after the Kovai Kings batter took charge. B Sachin 2 (6) caught by Sai Kishore bowled by Vijay Shankar in the very over. Brilliant start for Tiruppur.
LKK: 21/3 (3 Overs)
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Action begins
Here we go! The seventh edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League is under way. J Suresh Kumar and B Sachin open the innings fr Lyca Kovai Kings. G Periyaswamy attacks the stumps for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.
LKK: 3/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Playing 11 of LKK
Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar(w), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan(c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan.
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Playing 11 of ITT
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Playing XI): Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, S Ganesh, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, Tushar Raheja(w), P Bhuvaneswaran, S Ajith Ram, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore(c), G Periyaswamy, S Manigandan.
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Toss report
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have won the toss and have opted to field first against Lyca Kovai Kings.
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: Match to begin at 7:15
The match will begin at 7:15 PM (IST) between the Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. Fans can watch the action LIVE on FanCode app and website.
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT score: Toss coming up shortly
The toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) between the Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The two captains will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE TNPL 2023 Match No. 1 LKK vs ITT: Predicted XIs
LKK: Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, S Sujay, Ram Arvindh, Shahrukh Khan (c), P Hemcharan, M Mohammed, Manimaran Siddharth, K Gowtham, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran
ITT: Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Radhakrishnan, Vijay Shankar, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ganeshan Periyaswamy, H Trilok Nag, R Sai Kishore.
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT: Both team squads
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad: Balchander Anirudh, NS Chaturved, Alliraj Karuppusamy, Vijay Shankar, Rajendran Vivek, S Ganesh, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, S Ajith Ram, Trilok Nag, K Vishal Vaidhya, S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja, S Manigandan, G Periyaswamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, Rahul Harish, Mohamed Ali, G Parthasarathy, M Ragavan, I Vetrivel
Lyca Kovai Kings Squad: Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Ram Arvindh, S Sujay, J Suresh Kumar(w), Shahrukh Khan(c), M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Manimaran Siddharth, R Divakar, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Atheeq Ur Rahman, P Hemcharan, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth.
LIVE LKK vs ITT TNPL 2023 Score: Dream11 Prediction
The match no.1 between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will begin at 7 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).
LIVE TNPL 2023 LKK vs ITT Score: Hello!
Hello and welcome to match no. 1 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 season. Follow all the LIVE updates and score here. The first clash will take place between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.