Highlights | LSG vs MI, Cricket Score & Updates: LSG Beat MI By 5 Runs
Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 5 runs to stay alive in the race of playoffs. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. In reply, LSG have posted 177 runs on the board. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are getting ready to host five-time former champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match no. 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday. Only one points separates the two sides with MI on 14 points with LSG on 13 points after 12 matches so far this season and a win for either side will help them take a big step towards the Playoffs stage.
If Rohit Sharma’s MI managed to win both of their remaining matches they can finish in the top two position and book their berth in Qualifier 1. Krunal Pandya’s LSG, who posted a remarkable ‘come-from-behind’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, also need a couple of wins to ensure their qualification to Playoffs for a second year in a row. It will be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma will be tempted to bring back all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar into the playing 11 on the slow Lucknow pitch.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match HERE.
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: That is it!
What a thrilling triumph for the Lucknow Super Giants! They have successfully defeated the four-time IPL champions. Mumbai Indians' openers provided an explosive start to their run chase, but the Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers staged a remarkable comeback. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan forged a solid 90-run partnership for the opening wicket. However, after Rohit's departure, the momentum shifted in favour of the Super Giants. Kishan displayed a sensational half-century but his dismissal allowed Lucknow to regain control. Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera struggled to find their rhythm, and although Tim David unleashed a few powerful shots, Lucknow's death bowling proved to be impressive, ultimately suffocating Mumbai's batsmen.
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: MI Bounce Back
19 runs from Naveen-ul-Haq's over put MI on top. Two sixes and a boundary on no-ball from the 19th over. 11 runs in 6 balls needed.
Live Score MI 167/5 (19) CRR: 8.79 REQ: 11
Mumbai Indians need 11 runs in 6 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: LSG On Top
Vishnu Vinod's innings comes to an end as he falls victim to Yash Thakur's delivery, caught brilliantly by Pooran! Nicky P grabs the catch as Thakur bowls a short ball and Vinod attempts a pull shot towards deep square leg. Pooran, positioned near the boundary, exhibits great athleticism and manages to take the catch while staying inside. As a result, Vishnu Vinod is caught by Pooran off the bowling of Yash Thakur, having scored 2 runs off 4 balls.
Live Score MI 146/5 (17.5) CRR: 8.19 REQ: 14.77
Mumbai Indians need 32 runs in 13 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: MI 4 Down
Nehal Wadhera, battling hard, finally departs as he falls victim to Mohsin Khan's delivery, caught by substitute fielder Gowtham! Wadhera's gritty innings reaches its conclusion, which may actually benefit the Mumbai Indians in disguise. Khan delivered a short ball, prompting Wadhera to attempt a pull shot. Ultimately, Nehal Wadhera is caught by substitute fielder Gowtham, off the bowling of Mohsin Khan, after scoring 16 runs off 20 balls, including 2 boundaries.
Live Score MI 131/4 (16.1) CRR: 8.1 REQ: 12.26
Mumbai Indians need 47 runs in 23 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: SKY Departs
Suryakumar Yadav's stumps are disturbed as Yash Thakur claims a crucial wicket! SKY, known for his ability to execute extraordinary shots against top international bowlers, finds himself outsmarted by an uncapped Indian bowler tonight. He tries to shuffle across the crease and play a scoop shot, but unfortunately, he ends up getting an inside edge that crashes onto the stumps.
Live Score MI 125/3 (15) CRR: 8.33 REQ: 10.6
Mumbai Indians need 53 runs in 30 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: MI 2 Down
Ishan Kishan's powerful innings comes to an end as he is caught by Naveen-ul-Haq off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi! It's a significant wicket for the opposition, bringing them much-needed relief. Kishan was in full attacking mode, but this time the delivery deceived him with a googly. He attempted to smash it over deep mid-wicket, but couldn't connect properly. Ultimately, the ball finds the safe hands of Naveen-ul-Haq. Ishan Kishan departs after scoring a brilliant 59 off just 39 balls, including 8 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score MI 103/2 (11.1) CRR: 9.22 REQ: 8.49
Mumbai Indians need 75 runs in 53 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: Rohit Departs
Rohit falls to Ravi Bishnoi's clever delivery, caught by Hooda! That breakthrough will boost LSG's spirits. This marks Ravi Bishnoi's 50th wicket in the IPL. Bishnoi expertly varied the pace, pitching a leg-break into the pitch, leading to Rohit's dismissal. He departs after scoring 37 runs off 25 balls, including 1 four and 3 sixes.
Live Score MI 90/1 (9.4) CRR: 9.31 REQ: 8.52
Mumbai Indians need 88 runs in 62 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan on fire
Mumbai Indians have displayed an outstanding opening partnership, relentlessly attacking the bowlers even after the powerplay. The pitch, which initially offered more turn in the first innings, seems to have improved for batting conditions.
LIVE Score: MI 81/0 (8.4) CRR: 9.35 REQ: 8.56
Mumbai Indians need 97 runs in 68 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: MI on top
During the Powerplay, the team LSG has primarily relied on seamers and has used only one over of spin. The fast bowlers attempted to deceive the Mumbai batters with cutters, but the batsmen proved equal to the challenge. In a particular over, Rohit Sharma showcased his skill by playing a scoop shot for a six on the leg side, indicating that he is in excellent form and timing the ball well.
LIVE Score: MI 47/0 (5) CRR: 9.4 REQ: 8.73
Mumbai Indians need 131 runs in 90 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma on fire
Rohit Sharma faced a slow bouncer from Yash Thakur and confidently advanced down the track, executing a powerful pull shot that sailed over the boundary for a maximum. Despite the slower nature of the wicket, Mumbai Indians have been able to find occasional boundaries like this, ensuring a decent run rate at this stage of the match.
LIVE Score: MI 47/0 (5) CRR: 9.4 REQ: 8.73
Mumbai Indians need 131 runs in 90 balls
LSG vs MI Live IPL 2023: Rohit, Ishan Get MI Going
Superb start by MI openers on slow pitch at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. 20 runs in the first two overs of the match.
LIVE Score: MI 27/0 (3) CRR: 9 REQ: 8.88
Mumbai Indians need 151 runs
LIVE LSG VS MI score: Lucknow post 177
Lucknow Super Giants have posted 177 runs on the board as Marcus Stoinis ran havoc on the Mumbai Indians bowling attack in the last five overs. He remained unbeaten on 89 off 47 balls with 8 maximums and 4 boundaries. LSG scored 69 runs in the last five overs.
LSG: 177/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE Lucknow vs Mumbai score & updates: Stoinis completes fifty
Marcus Stoinis completes his fifty in just 36 balls on a very difficult pitch for the batters, he has smased four maximums and three boundaries so far. Chris Jordan into the attack for the Mumbai Indians has been taken to the cleaners.
LSG: 147/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs MI score & updates: Lucknow look to attack
Lucknow Super Giants can push the paddle now with Ayush Badoni yet to come and play with just four overs left, LSG will eye at least 160. Nicholas Pooran has walked to replace Krunal Pandya in the middle.
LSG: 118/3 (16.1 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs MI score: LSG look to attack
Lucknow Super Giants are set in the middle now and both batters will surely look to push the paddle now with just six overs left. Jason Behrendorff and Akash Madhwal attack the stumps for the Mumbai Indians.
LSG: 100/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs MI score: Pandya on fire
Krunal Pandya batting on 39 off 32 balls at the moment along side Marcus Stoinis who's on 26 off 18 balls. Lucknow Super Giants have got themselves into a comfortable position now, both batters can push the paddle now.
LSG: 89/3 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs MI score & updates: LSG steady themselves
Lucknow Super Giants steady themselves with Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis in the middle. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma brings in Akash Madhwal to attack the stumps.
LSG: 74/3 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians score: LSG look to bounce back
Lucknow Super Giants with Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis in the middle, LSG need a partnership desperately. Piyush Chawla and Hrithik Shokeen attack the stumps for the Mumbai Indians.
LSG: 55/3 (8.3 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs MI score: Powerplay finished
Krunal Pandya and Quinton de Kock in the middle for Lucknow Super Giants with 2 wickets down, the conditions at the Ekana Stadium look quite difficult for the batters at the moment. 35 runs from the Powerplay for LSG.
LSG: 35/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs MI score: Lucknow in trouble
Lucknow Super Giants are in a tricky position at the moment with Krunal Pandya and Chris Jordan in the middle. Mumbai Indians looking for another as they look to put the pressure on the opposition even more.
LSG: 23/2 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE MI vs LSG score: Lucknow off to a slow start
Lucknow Super Giants off to a slow start as Chris Jordan and Jason Behrendorff hand Mumbai Indians a fine start. MI should look for an early wicket and put the pressure on the opposition.
LSG: 12/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Action begins!
Here we go! Deepak Hooda and Quinton de Kock open the batting for Lucknow Super Giants. Jason Behrendorff attacks the stumps for the Mumbai Indians.
LSG: 0/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE LSG vs MI score: Playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Toss report
Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE LSG vs MI score & updates: Toss at 7
The Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians are ready to lock horns at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST), captains Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya will be coming out for toss at 7 PM.
LIVE MI vs LSG score & updates: Predicted 11s
MI Batting first Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan Akash Madhwal
Bowling first: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan
Impact sub options: Kumar Kartikeya, Vishnu Vinod, Arshad Khan, Trsitan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis.
LSG Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Bowling first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
impact sub options: Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad.
LIVE Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants score: All eyes on Rohit
MI Captain Rohit Sharma has been struggling to perform with his bat this year and as a result his team suffered from major defeat in the starting of the season. Will he finally bounce back from the bad form tonight?
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Jordan vs de Kock
Chris Jordan has had more success against Quinton de Kock, having dismissed him four times in 33 balls while conceding 45 runs in all T20 matches.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Stoinis vs Jordan
Stoinis has had a dominant performance against Chris Jordan in all T20 matches. He has smashed 125 runs off 52 balls without being dismissed yet.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Krunal Pandya vs Piyush Chawla
When it comes to the match-up between Krunal Pandya and Chawla, Krunal has had an impressive record. He has scored 36 runs off just 16 balls against Chawla and has only been dismissed once.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Mishra vs Rohit
Mishra holds the record for dismissing Rohit the most times in the IPL, having taken his wicket seven times, which is joint with Sunil Narine. In the process, Mishra has only conceded 87 runs off 91 balls to Rohit.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Kishan vs Mishra
Kishan has faced Mishra a total of eight times in the IPL, and unfortunately, he has been dismissed by Mishra on three of those occasions.
LIVE LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Head to head
It's worth noting that LSG had defeated MI twice in the previous season, with both wins attributed to the outstanding performances of KL Rahul, who unfortunately will not be participating in Tuesday's clash.
LIVE Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Chawla key for MI
Piyush Chawla has been in sensational form for the Mumbai Indians this year, he has taken 19 wickets so far in his 12 matches this year. The veteran leggie is likely to get support from the conditions at the Ekana Stadium.
LIVE LSG vs MI score & updates: Pitch report
The conditions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow have been tricky for the batters so far this season. We can expect a thrilling contest between Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians but it is unlikely to be a high scoring affair.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock eyes 9,000 T20 runs
Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock will be up against his former IPL team, Mumbai Indians, tonight. De Kock needs 12 more runs to complete 9,000 runs in all forms of T20 cricket. Can De Kock achieve this feat against MI tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma gets grand Lucknow welcome
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has received a grand welcome in Lucknow ahead of their next IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants. WATCH HERE...
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023
LSG vs MI: Ravi Bishnoi set to play 50th IPL match
Lucknow Super Giants leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is set to play his 50th match in the Indian Premier League. He is also one wicket short of claiming 50 wickets in IPL. Can Ravi Bishnoi bag his 50th IPL wicket in 50th match tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Can Suryakumar Yadav win Orange Cap this season
Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is in sensational form, scoring his maiden IPL hundred in the last match. 'SKY' has scored 479 runs in 12 matches so far and is in race to win Orange Cap this year.
Check list of Indian batters who can win IPL 2023 Orange Cap HERE.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Piyush Chawla aims for 300 T20 wickets
Piyush Chawla is the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 with 19 wickets in 12 matches so far. Chawla is just five wickets short of claiming 300 wickets in T20 cricket. Can the veteran leg-spinner achieve this feat against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or Quinton de Kock? Krunal Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check LSG vs MI IPL 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
LSG vs MI: Arjun Tendulkar renews Lucknow friendships
Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar arrived for practice at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow ahead of their IPL 2023 match tonight. Arjun Tendulkar was seen renewing friendships in the Lucknow camp. WATCH HERE...
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 15, 2023
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma eyes 11,000 T20 runs
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is 77 runs short of scoring 11,000 runs in all forms of T20 cricket. Can Rohit Sharma achieve this feat against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants have never lost to MI
Lucknow Super Giants will look to maintain their unbeaten record against Mumbai Indians when the two sides face off on Tuesday night. LSG have won bother their IPL matches against MI so far, thanks to centuries by KL Rahul in both of those matches.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: MI to bring back Hrithik Shokeen
Mumbai Indians could bring back off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen to target the left-handers in the Lucknow Super Giants on the spin-friendly Ekana Stadium track in Lucknow. Will Shokeen succeed against home side LSG tonight?
LSG vs MI IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians in top form
Five-time former champions Mumbai Indians have lost just one out of their last five matches to move firmly into Playoffs contentions. A win over Lucknow Super Giants tonight will secure their Playoffs berth after finishing in last place in IPL 2022 season.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match HERE.