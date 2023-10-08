Highlights | NZ Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Netherlands By 99 Runs

Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: New Zealand remains unbeaten with two consecutive wins, while the Netherlands faces their second consecutive defeat. Opting to bowl, the Dutch began with three maiden overs but struggled to make early breakthroughs. New Zealand's top five batsmen all made good starts, with three of them reaching half-centuries. Despite the Dutch initially threatening to limit their opponents to under 300, Santner's late contribution pushed the Black Caps to a total of 322.

In response, most Dutch batsmen showed promise, but only Colin Ackermann managed to reach a fifty. A 50-run partnership with Teja Nidamanuru was broken by a mix-up that led to Nidamanuru's dismissal. Captain Scott Edwards joined Ackermann, and they kept the scoreboard ticking. However, Santner, who had conceded 36 runs in his initial five overs, returned to take two crucial wickets. His dismissals of Ackermann and Edwards in successive overs dashed Netherlands' hopes. Santner secured a five-wicket haul, while Henry wrapped up the innings with his second three-wicket haul in as many matches.

