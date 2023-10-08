Highlights | NZ Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: New Zealand Beat Netherlands By 99 Runs
New Zealand vs Netherlands (NZ vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Mitchell Santner picked up a 5-wicket haul in the 2nd innings.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: New Zealand remains unbeaten with two consecutive wins, while the Netherlands faces their second consecutive defeat. Opting to bowl, the Dutch began with three maiden overs but struggled to make early breakthroughs. New Zealand's top five batsmen all made good starts, with three of them reaching half-centuries. Despite the Dutch initially threatening to limit their opponents to under 300, Santner's late contribution pushed the Black Caps to a total of 322.
In response, most Dutch batsmen showed promise, but only Colin Ackermann managed to reach a fifty. A 50-run partnership with Teja Nidamanuru was broken by a mix-up that led to Nidamanuru's dismissal. Captain Scott Edwards joined Ackermann, and they kept the scoreboard ticking. However, Santner, who had conceded 36 runs in his initial five overs, returned to take two crucial wickets. His dismissals of Ackermann and Edwards in successive overs dashed Netherlands' hopes. Santner secured a five-wicket haul, while Henry wrapped up the innings with his second three-wicket haul in as many matches.
Check Highlights for New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 match HERE.
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand At Top
New Zealand secures two impressive victories, raising questions about who will step aside for Kane Williamson when he returns. It's a delightful dilemma for the New Zealand team management. With that, we conclude this match. Remember to join us tomorrow for an exciting double-header of cricket action.
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand captain Tom Latham
"We would have bowled. We did a great job with the bat. We managed to build partnerships. Put a great score on the board and the bowlers did a fantastic job. Partnership after partnership allowed us to go into the death a little bit earlier. I tried to be proactive with the changes. The spinners were outstanding. Mitch got the rewards. The big boys did a good job upfront. Great to see him (Lockie) back. Every ground you go to, it's about adapting. We are not too far away (from having the full squad available)."
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards
"We were pretty good in the first 40 overs. They got away from us in the last 3 overs which pushed the score a little bit further than we were hoping. If we could hold them to 280-300 mark, the wicket gets a little better at night. NZ are a disciplined bowling attack, they are not going to make it easy for you. You are not going to chase down 321 with 40s, 50s and 60s. We will speak about that with the boys. Come the next few games, we have to put on bigger partnerships and bigger scores. For us, it's another game, we have to play our best cricket and try to win."
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Mitchell Santner After Winning Player of the Match
"Not too bad, credit to the boys upfront with the bat, they gave us a nice platform. There was a bit of a hole in the middle but we did well to get past 320. It skidded a bit under lights but we contained them and bowled well. It was nice tonight, got a lot of purchase, didn’t bowl my best tonight but happy to get the rewards. We hung in and picked wickets in partnerships, we managed to take wickets like we did against England to slow them down. Today it was slower, held on the pitch and their spinners bowled really well too."
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ Beat NED By 99 Runs
Aryan Dutt's stumps are shattered by Matt Henry's 131.3kph yorker. Dutt fails to get his bat down in time, and the ball smashes into the leg stump. Aryan Dutt is bowled for 11 runs from 20 balls, including one six.
LIVE Score NZ 322/7 (50)
NED 223 (46.3)
New Zealand won by 99 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 1 Wicket Away
Sybrand Engelbrecht falls victim to Matt Henry as he attempts a pull shot on a 135kph short delivery. Despite decent contact, he finds the fielder at the longer boundary. Conway takes a sharp, low catch inches from the rope. Sybrand Engelbrecht departs for 29 runs from 34 balls, including 3 boundaries.
LIVE Score NED 218/9 (45.1) CRR: 4.83 REQ: 21.72
Netherlands need 105 runs in 29 balls
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Santner Bowls A Tight Over
Santner bowled a tight spell, conceding no runs to Aryan Dutt. Dutt struggled to connect with a spinning ball. Santner finished with impressive figures of 5/59.
LIVE Score NED 212/8 (44) CRR: 4.82 REQ: 18.5
Netherlands need 111 runs in 36 balls
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Boult Into The Attack
Boult bowled a yorker-length delivery for no run, followed by a defensive push towards cover for no run. Then, Ryan Klein managed to flick a delivery to deep square leg for a single. Sybrand Engelbrecht faced a full delivery and flicked it into the leg-side for a single. He then hit an authoritative four with a powerful pull shot over mid-wicket. Finally, attempting to pull again, Engelbrecht inside-edged the ball onto his body for no run.
LIVE Score NED 197/7 (40.2) CRR: 4.88 REQ: 13.03
Netherlands need 126 runs in 58 balls
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED 7 DOwn
Santner bowls to van der Merwe, and he's caught by Matt Henry! It's a dismissal! The delivery was at 93.9 kilometers per hour, a flat-length ball, and van der Merwe's reverse-sweep finds its way straight into the hands of backward point. Henry, who had earlier dropped a low catch in the over, redeems himself with an overhead catch. This marks Santner's fourth wicket. van der Merwe is out, caught by Matt Henry off Santner's bowling, having scored 1 run from 6 balls.
LIVE Score NED 183/7 (37.3) CRR: 4.88 REQ: 11.2
Netherlands need 140 runs in 75 balls
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED Need Partnership
Santner delivers to van der Merwe, no run registered. At a speed of 92.2 kilometers per hour, van der Merwe readies himself for a reverse-sweep but narrowly avoids trouble. Luckily, Henry stationed at backward point fumbles a low catch, sparing van der Merwe.
LIVE Score NED 181/6 (36.1) CRR: 5 REQ: 10.27
Netherlands need 142 runs in 83 balls
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ On Top
Santner has the final say as he claims the wicket of Edwards with a smart caught-and-bowled. The spinner delivered a flighted ball at 77kph, full and outside off. Edwards attempted a slogsweep but mistimed it, resulting in a catch taken by Santner. Edwards departs after scoring 30 runs from 27 balls with 2 boundaries and 1 six.
LIVE Score NED 175/6 (34.5) CRR: 5.02 REQ: 9.76
Netherlands need 148 runs in 91 balls
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED 5 Down
Santner dismisses Ackermann with a catch by Matt Henry. It's Santner's second wicket of the match. The ball was delivered at 94.1kph, spinning around the leg, and Ackermann departs after scoring 69 runs from 73 balls with 5 boundaries.
LIVE Score NED 157/5 (32.5) CRR: 4.78 REQ: 9.67
Netherlands need 166 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips Into The Attack
In the 30th over, Glenn Phillips bowled a series of deliveries. Batsmen Ackermann and Edwards managed to score singles by playing shots to various areas of the field, while one ball was tapped to backward point with no run attempted.
LIVE Score NED 151/4 (31.1) CRR: 4.84 REQ: 9.13
Netherlands need 172 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ Lose Review
Matt Henry bowls a short ball down the leg side, and Edwards tries a premature pull shot, resulting in the ball grazing his arm and popping up for Latham to catch. There's a confident appeal, a review by New Zealand, and a close examination of the replays. UltraEdge confirms it touched the arm, not the glove, making the umpire's original decision spot on. New Zealand's review is gone.
LIVE Score NED 133/4 (28.3) CRR: 4.67 REQ: 8.84
Netherlands need 190 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED 4 Down
Ackermann calls for a run, but Nidamanuru's unfortunate run-out ends a promising partnership. It's a costly mistake for the Netherlands. The ball was delivered back of a length on the leg stump, and as Nidamanuru tried to tuck it away, the fielding side executed a run-out. He departs for 21 runs from 26 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score NED 117/4 (25.4) CRR: 4.56 REQ: 8.47
Netherlands need 206 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Santner Into The Attack
Santner conceded singles to Ackermann and Nidamanuru with deliveries varying in length and direction, including one cut to sweeper cover. The batsmen managed to tap and cut the ball, while one delivery was played defensively to backward point.
LIVE Score NED 80/3 (20) CRR: 4 REQ: 8.1
Netherlands need 243 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED 3 Down
Ravindra dismisses Bas de Leede, caught expertly by Boult! A splendid catch showcasing Boult's outfield skills. The ball, a floated delivery on off, tempted Bas de Leede to swing square, but he mistimed it, sending it straighter. Boult, positioned at long-off, grasped it with a reverse cup catch near the boundary. He wisely flicked it back with his left hand before crossing the ropes, re-entering the field, and securing the catch. Upon review, it's confirmed. Bas de Leede departs, scoring 18 from 25 balls with 3 fours.
LIVE Score NED 69/3 (17.3) CRR: 3.94 REQ: 7.82
Netherlands need 254 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Bas de Leede In The Middle
Ferguson bowled a skiddy delivery that hit Bas de Leede on the thigh. Then, he bowled a short ball that Ackermann punched for a single. Bas de Leede also scored a single with a hook shot, while the other deliveries were either defended or missed.
LIVE Score NED 64/2 (16) CRR: 4 REQ: 7.62
Netherlands need 259 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NEW Zealand On Top
Ferguson bowled pacey deliveries. Bas de Leede blocked one, Ackermann top-edged for a single. Ackermann defended twice, and a viewer highlighted the need for the Netherlands to learn from previous errors.
LIVE Score NED 58/2 (14) CRR: 4.14 REQ: 7.36
Netherlands need 265 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED 2 Down
Santner strikes! Max ODowd is dismissed, and he doesn't opt for a review. A quicker, length delivery on off-stump straightened and hit him in front of the stumps as he tried to work it to the leg side. Umpire Paul Reiffel had an easy decision to make. The Netherlands lose their second wicket as Max ODowd departs, scoring 16 runs from 31 balls with two boundaries.
LIVE Score NED 43/2 (10.5) CRR: 3.97 REQ: 7.15
Netherlands need 280 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Run Out Chance Missed
Matt Henry bowled a variety of deliveries. Max ODowd managed a single and eased another into the off-side. There was a run-out scare when ODowd's bunt missed the stumps. A full delivery on off-stump was knocked to extra cover. Ackermann got a single but was almost run out, with a direct-hit attempt from cover. Ackermann hit a sublime straight drive for four.
LIVE Score NED 35/1 (10) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 7.2
Netherlands need 288 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over By Matt Henry
Matt Henry bowled a series of deliveries. Max ODowd defended them into the off-side, steered one towards point, and defended another under his eyes. Ackermann managed to get a single with an uppish shot past a diving fielder, and there was a loud leg-before-wicket appeal on a delivery that struck Ackermann above the knee roll but was turned down.
LIVE Score NED 26/1 (8) CRR: 3.25 REQ: 7.07
Netherlands need 297 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Vikramjit Singh Departs
Vikramjit Singh's struggles at the crease continued as he faced a challenging delivery from Matt Henry. The ball was pitched at a good length, just off the off-stump, and it angled in towards the batsman. Despite his efforts to defend, Vikramjit Singh's front foot failed to come down the line, leaving his bat vulnerable. Unfortunately for him, he misjudged the line, and the ball crashed into the stumps, sending him back to the pavilion. Vikramjit Singh's innings came to an end, scoring 12 runs off 20 deliveries, including one boundary. Matt Henry was the bowler responsible for this dismissal.
LIVE Score NED 21/1 (6) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 6.86
Netherlands need 302 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand Search For Wickets
Matt Henry bowled a series of deliveries. Max ODowd defended a full delivery, Vikramjit Singh scored one run with a leg-side shot, hit a four with a straight drive, and defended the rest.
LIVE Score NED 13/0 (4.1) CRR: 3.12 REQ: 6.76
Netherlands need 310 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Dropped!!!
Matt Henry delivers to Vikramjit Singh, who manages to get a single with a fortunate edge that was put down! It wasn't the simplest of opportunities, but it should have been capitalized on. The delivery was full and angled across just outside the off-stump. Vikramjit Singh's front foot placement wasn't ideal; it came down too straight instead of moving towards the ball. Consequently, he attempted a flashy shot and ended up with a thick outside edge. Mitchell, positioned at slip,
LIVE Score NED 6/0 (2.1) CRR: 2.77 REQ: 6.63
Netherlands need 317 runs
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Here we go then!
Glad to have you back! The moment for the chase is fast approaching. Despite a strong performance, the Netherlands did let a few slip through. Pursuing a target of 323 might seem improbable, but it's definitely within the realm of possibility.
LIVE Score NZ 322/7 (50) CRR: 6.44
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ Finish On High
Santner finishes superbly with back-to-back sixes. Bas de Leede's frustration is evident as he bowls a no-ball, allowing Santner to effortlessly launch the full-toss over deep backward point for another massive six. Incredible shot and timing.
LIVE Score NZ 322/7 (50) CRR: 6.44
Innings Break
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 7 Down
Aryan Dutt claims his second wicket with finesse! He deceives Latham with a well-timed slower delivery, confounding his charge and lofted shot attempt, leading to an easy stumping by Edwards. Dutt's remarkable death-over bowling continues. Latham departs after scoring 53 runs off 46 balls
LIVE Score NZ 306/7 (49.2) CRR: 6.2
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: 6 Singles
Aryan Dutt concedes 1 run each to Latham and Santner with well-placed shots to various fielding positions, including square leg, backward square leg, and cover.
LIVE Score NZ 272/6 (47) CRR: 5.79
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED Bounce Back
Chapman's Departs! Aryan Dutt claims the wicket, as Chapman is caught by van der Merwe. Aryan Dutt dismisses Chapman after he scored 5 runs off 13 balls with a fine catch taken.
LIVE Score NZ 254/6 (44.1) CRR: 5.75
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 5 Down
Bas de Leede strikes for the Netherlands! Glenn Phillips is caught by Edwards behind the stumps. It's a crucial breakthrough for them. The delivery was full and outside off, tempting Phillips into a powerful drive with an open face of the bat. Unfortunately for Phillips, he manages only an outside edge, and Edwards makes a good catch diving to his right. Glenn Phillips departs after scoring just 4 runs off 4 balls,
LIVE Score NZ 247/5 (41.4) CRR: 5.93
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 4 Down
van Meekeren dismisses Mitchell with a clever off-cutter slower ball! Mitchell attempted a bold pull shot but misjudged the delivery. The ball was pitched on a good length and skidded through a bit lower than expected. Mitchell immediately signalled to Latham, indicating the type of delivery he had just faced. Unfortunately for him, the ball went on to hit the top of the stumps. It's another instance of a well-set batsman falling short of converting a promising start into a substantial score. Mitchell departs for 48 runs off 47 balls, including 5 boundaries and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score NZ 238/4 (40.1) CRR: 5.93
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell Near Fifty
van Meekeren bowled a mix of deliveries. He started with a boundary by Latham, then bowled a good ball beating Latham. Mitchell managed a single off a full-toss yorker, followed by two dot balls, one of which could have been dangerous for the bowler. Latham then drove for a single to sweeper cover.
LIVE Score NZ 231/3 (39) CRR: 5.92
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Latham Looking Great
van der Merwe concedes 1 run to Latham with a delivery to cover, followed by a single from Mitchell with a punch to long-on. Latham adds another run to deep mid-wicket. Mitchell scores a boundary with a superb sweep through square leg. The over ends with a powerful six straight down the ground by Mitchell.
LIVE Score NZ 224/3 (37) CRR: 6.05
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ Look For Big Finish
van der Merwe bowls a mix of flighted deliveries and slower ones. Mitchell defends three deliveries to cover. Latham scores a boundary with a reverse-sweep, and Mitchell takes a single with a gentle push to short third man.
LIVE Score NZ 198/3 (35.1) CRR: 5.63
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 3 Down
Ravindra departs for 51, caught by Edwards off van der Merwe. An unfortunate end to his innings as he falls to a leg-side delivery. Ravindra delicately glances it, but Edwards, positioned well to his left, makes a clean catch. There's no need for a review, as Ravindra acknowledges the edge. A wicket right after the break, and he walks back to the pavilion, visibly disappointed. Ravindra's innings: 51 runs from 51 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.
LIVE Score NZ 187/3 (33.1) CRR: 5.64
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over by van der Merwe
van der Merwe delivered a mix of balls. Ravindra and Mitchell managed to score 5 runs, with Ravindra flicking to deep mid-wicket and Mitchell driving to long-off and long-on off full deliveries.
LIVE Score NZ 177/2 (31) CRR: 5.71
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Big Over For NZ
van Meekeren bowled a mix of deliveries. Ravindra and Mitchell scored 2 runs and a boundary off a free-hit. Van Meekeren also bowled a no-ball. The over included short deliveries and full-length ones, with variations in pace.
LIVE Score NZ 164/2 (29.1) CRR: 5.62
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ 2 Down
Will Young departs, caught by Bas de Leede at mid-on. A short delivery outside off tempts Young to pull, resulting in a top-edge. Van Meekeren celebrates with a fist pump. Young scored 70 runs (80 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes) before departing.
LIVE Score NZ 144/2 (26.1) CRR: 5.5
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: NED Need Wickets
van Meekeren bowled a variety of deliveries. Will Young scored 3 runs with a glance and a clip, while Ravindra faced a dot ball. A good yorker narrowly missed off-stump, and a full delivery was defended by Young.
LIVE Score NZ 135/1 (25) CRR: 5.4
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Fifty For Will
Will Young reaches his 6th ODI fifty, scoring 50 runs by guiding the ball wide of mid-wicket for a single.
LIVE Score NZ 122/1 (23) CRR: 5.3
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Near Fifty
Bas de Leede bowled a mixture of deliveries. Will Young managed 3 runs with a clip and a lofted shot. Ravindra got 2 runs and survived a close run-out chance while defending the remaining deliveries.
LIVE Score NZ 97/1 (19.1) CRR: 5.06
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand On Top
van der Merwe bowled a variety of deliveries. Ravindra scored 2 runs with a punch and a flick, while Will Young hit a controlled sweep for four runs through deep backward square leg.
LIVE Score NZ 90/1 (17) CRR: 5.29
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE Score NZ vs NED Cricket World Cup 2023: Tight Over
van der Merwe bowled a mix of deliveries to Will Young and Ravindra. Young scored 2 runs with a drive and a cut, while Ravindra managed 1 run with a pull shot.
LIVE Score NZ 82/1 (15.1) CRR: 5.41
Netherlands opt to bowl
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Roelof van der Merwe dismisses Devon Conway
New Zealand have lost their first wicket as first match's centurion Devon Conway holes out to Bas de Leede off Roelof van der Merwe for 32 off 40 balls. Rachin Ravindra joins Will Young, who is batting on 32, in the middle. Ravindra is batting on 1.
NZ are 71/1 in 13 overs vs Netherlands
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Back-to-back fours for Devon Conway
Devon Conway gets back-to-back boundaries off Roelof van der Merwe to move along to 28 off 28 balls. Will Young is batting on 28 off 26 balls.
NZ are 61/0 in 9 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Devon Conway smashes his first six
New Zealand opener Devon Conway dances down the track and smashes Aryan Dutt for the first six of the innings to move along to 20 off 22 balls and Will Young is batting on 18.
NZ are 43/0 in 7 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Couple of fours for Devon Conway
After a slow start, Devon Conway gets a couple of boundaries off Ryan Klein to move along to 10. Will Young is batting on 18.
NZ are 28/0 in 6 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Will Young gets 1st six
Will Young adds a six and four off off-spinner Aryan Dutt to move along to 18 after three maiden overs to start the innings. Devon Conway is batting 0.
NZ are 19/0 in 5 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Will Young off the mark after 3 maiden overs
New Zealand opener Will Young finally gets off the mark with a boundary down the ground for 4 after three successive maiden overs by Netherlands to start the innings. The last time New Zealand started with three maiden overs was against South Africa in an ODI in 2013. Young adds a second boundary in the over to move to 8, Devon Conway is on 0.
NZ are 8/0 in 4 overs vs Netherlands
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Devon Conway plays out a maiden
New Zealand opener Devon Conway plays out a maiden first over against Netherlands off-spinner Aryan Dutt. Conway and Will Young are opening the batting for New Zealand.
NZ are 0/0 in 1 over vs Netherlands
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Lockie Ferguson returns for New Zealand
Pacer Lockie Ferguson is back for the New Zealand cricket team for their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands. Ferguson replaces all-rounder James Neesham. Following are the Playing 11 of both teams...
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Scott Edwards wins toss, New Zealand to bat first
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bowl first in match No. 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
New Zealand captain Tom Latham and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards are set to come out for toss soon. The toss for the New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match is set to take place at 130pm IST in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Roelof van der Merwe reveals plans for NZ batters
New Zealand batters Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were in top form in their opening ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against England last week, both scoring centuries. Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe said this about the plans for NZ batters...
"Look I think every team has plans to batters and tomorrow's how well we can execute those plans to put them under pressure and I mean those two guys played a great partnership in the previous game but you know we've got our plans to get them out and as we said earlier put pressure on them. They are very organized skilful team so we know what we're up against a quality team but if we play the way we play and execute how we want to - we can put them under pressure and win the game," Roelof van der Merwe said on the eve of the match.
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Matt Henry is in top form for Kiwis
New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has picked up the most wickets for New Zealand in ODIs since the start of 2022 - 35 in 21 innings at 26.20. Can Henry continue his wicket-taking form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Tim Southee eyes Black Caps record
New Zealand pacer Tim Southee (34) requires three scalps to surpass Jacob Oram and Daniel Vettori (both 36) and become the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in World Cups. Boult leads the chart with 40 wickets to his name. Can he achieve this record in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Glenn Phillips aims for sixes record
New Zealand and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Glenn Phillips (95) needs five sixes to complete 100 maximums in international cricket. Can Phillips reach this landmark at his 'home ground' in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Trent Boult eyes big landmark
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (198) requires two scalps to reach the landmark of 200 wickets in ODIs. Can Boult achieve this feat in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands in Hyderabad today?
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand have never lost to the Dutch
New Zealand and the Netherlands have faced off in 4 ODI matches in the past. New Zealand have won all those 4 ODI matches. Can Netherlands post their first-ever win over NZ in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad today?
LIVE Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Devon Conway or Vikramjit Singh? Rachin Ravindra or Bas de Leede? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Devon Conway loves batting in India
New Zealand opener Devon Conway has scored 307 runs in four ODI innings in India. He averages 102.3 in the country with a strike rate of 121 and has two centuries to his name, including a century in the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 last week. Can Conway continue his sublime form against Netherlands in match No. 6 today?
Live Updates New Zealand vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Check livestreaming details
New Zealand will be up against the Netherlands in match No. 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Monday.
Check when and where to watch New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 6 for FREE HERE.
LIVE NZ vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson to miss second game
Tom Latham is likely to lead the team in their second ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Monday. Kane Williamson is still not available and fit to return to international cricket.
LIVE New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: New Zealand Squad
Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee
LIVE New Zealand vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup 2023 Score: Netherlands Squad
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Sybrand Engelbrecht