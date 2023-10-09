NZ Vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s New Zealand Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 6 in Hyderabad, 2PM IST, October 9
In-form New Zealand team will be up against Netherlands in their second match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. The Black Caps started off in sensational fashion, with a nine-wicket win over defending champions England in the opening match of the World Cup in Ahmedabad last week.
Tom Latham-led team are currently on top of the points table currently after chasing down 283-run target in just over 36 overs with blazing centuries by Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. They are up against the Netherlands, who gave a tough fight to Babar Azam’s Pakistan at the same venue.
The two teams have face each other 4 times in ODI cricket and the Kiwis have won all those four encounters. The Black Caps will miss the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson once again but veteran pacer Tim Southee should be fit enough to return to side in place of Lockie Ferguson.
Netherlands, on the other hand, will miss the services of Logan van Beek and will be looking to restrict the marauding Kiwis to a manageable total in their second match of the World Cup.
New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Details
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date & Time: October 9, 2pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Vikramjit Singh, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman
All-rounders: Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner
Bowlers: Paul van Meekren, Trent Boult
Captain: Devon Conway
Vice-captain: Bas de Leede
New Zealand vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 6 Predicted 11
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein
