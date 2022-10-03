Highlights Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings win by 6 wickets
GJG vs BHK Match, LLC 2022 Eliminator Match LIVE Commentary: Follow the live updates of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings in Legends League Cricket 2022
Gujarat Giants finished third in the LLC points table after two of their six games played but they will be looking to turn the tables in the Eliminator as their last 3 matches did not go their way. Kings on the other hand faced a disappointing defeat themselves in their Qualifier 1 against the India Capitals. The winners will book their spot in the finals of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants will be keen on making a statement after a disappointing campaign in the LLC 2022.
#LLCT20 fans, brace yourselves to cheer for the first team to make it to the final battle! @CapitalsIndia brought their A-game in the qualifiers and we can't wait to witness them roaring in the finals! Are you excited? #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/98OLvViqEj — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
Full Squads
Gujarat Giants Squad: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Kevin O Brien, Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Elton Chigumbura, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Daniel Vettori
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Morne van Wyk(w), William Porterfield, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Sudeep Tyagi, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 195/4 (18.3) CRR: 10.54
Bhilwara Kings won by 6 wkts
Shane Watson's 48 and William Porterfield's 60-run knock helped Bhilwara Kings to 6-wicket win.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 177/4 (17.2) CRR: 10.21 REQ: 6.75
Bhilwara Kings need 18 runs in 16 balls
Irfan Pathan departs after an excellent display of power-hitting. Shane Watson is still going good out in the middle.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 138/3 (14.4) CRR: 9.41 REQ: 10.69
Bhilwara Kings need 57 runs in 32 balls
Yusuf Pathan departs but Irfan Pathan is on the field. Shane Watson needs to score quick runs to power his side to win.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 105/2 (11.1) CRR: 9.4 REQ: 10.19
Bhilwara Kings need 90 runs in 53 balls
Two quick wickets for Gujarat Giants as both the Bhilwara Kings were dismissed inside two overs.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 88/0 (8) CRR: 11 REQ: 8.92
Bhilwara Kings need 107 runs in 72 balls
Fifty for William Porterfield in just 32 balls with the help of six boundaries and three sixes. He is batting at a strike rate of 163. Morne van Wyk is also striking at 206.
Bhilwara Kings off to a cracking start. 47/0 after 4 overs. William Porterfield 40(20) and Morne van Wyk 7(4) on the field. Need 148 runs off 96 balls. #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 68/0 (5.1) CRR: 13.16 REQ: 8.56
Bhilwara Kings need 127 runs in 89 balls
If Porterfield and Wyk continue to strike at this rate the game will be over in 15 overs.
Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
Another fiery start by these two #legends!#vanWyk @purdy34 @Bhilwarakings#BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/fMAENtqHWW
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 194/9 (20)
BK 28/0 (2.1) CRR: 12.92 REQ: 9.36
Bhilwara Kings need 167 runs
BK is off to a solid start with Porterfield striking at 206.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
Gujarat Giants finish at 194 runs after 20 overs as blistering knocks from Tillakaratne Dilshan 37 (26), Yashpal Singh 43 (35), Kevin O'Brien 45 (24) helped them this challenging total for the Bhilwara Kings.
GG - 194/9 (20 Overs), Swann 3 (5) & Appanna 8 (3)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
Gujarat Giants eyeing a total above 200 or touching the same as Mendis and Appanna look to attack the Bhilwara Kings bowling attack in the death overs.
GG - 170/7 (20 Overs), Appanna 2 (3) & Mendis 14 (5)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
WICKET! Yashpal Singh departs for 43 off 35 balls caught by Porterfield bowled by Tyagi. Finally, Bhilwara Kings break the partnership and get the wicket. Kevin O'Brien however is not changing his gameplan to attack.
GG - 150/5 (15.5 Overs), O'Brien & Binny 3 (3)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
Both GG batters batting brilliantly as Gujarat Giants eye to put up a challenging total against the Bhilwara Kings. Tim Bresnan brought into the attack from Kings in search of breaking this deadly partnership.
GG - 133/4 (14 Overs), O'Brien 30 (15) & Singh 43 (34)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Equation after 10 overs
Kevin O'Brien and Yashpal Singh in the middle for Gujarat Giants as they look to post a challenging total in the Eliminator of the Legends League Cricket 2022.
GG - 86/4 (10 Overs), O'Brien 4 (4) & Singh 23 (22)
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 36/2 (4) CRR: 9
Gujarat Giants opt to bat
Monty Panesar puts BKS in the driver's seat as he dismisses GGS captain Parthiv Patel on 9. Gujarat need partnership. Yashpal Singh joins Dilshan in the middle.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
GUJG 21/1 (2.2) CRR: 9
Gujarat Giants opt to bat
Chris Gayle gets run out after hitting just one boundary. Tilakaratne Dilshan and Parthiv Pate are out in the middle.
Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Both teams' playing XI
Lineup of @GujaratGiants for tonight's legendary eliminator!#BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/15PgtZ6fYr
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
Playing XI for @Bhilwarakings announced!!#BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/IxVolwbigb
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Toss Report
Eliminator Toss update: @GujaratGiants have won the toss and decided to bat first!#BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/6zSUooiJFq
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
Live Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Toss Report
Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bat first.
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Pravin Tambe tops the chart
Give it up for the leading wicket takers of the league after the qualifier!@legytambe @EdwardsFidel @iamyusufpathan @Liam628 @sreesanth36 @CapitalsIndia @Bhilwarakings#BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/hSMf87kpwS
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 2, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match - Will we get to see Gayle storm?
Here's Universe Boss @henrygayle unlocking his fun #Boss side in an exciting #ThisorThat challenge. Watch him in tonight's showdown on @StarSportsIndia, @DisneyPlusHS & @FanCode. Tickets on @bookmyshow @GujaratGiants #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #BossLogonKaGame #TajHariMahal pic.twitter.com/EfuCIDstoo
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
#LLCT20 fans, brace yourselves to cheer for the first team to make it to the final battle! @CapitalsIndia brought their A-game in the qualifiers and we can't wait to witness them roaring in the finals! Are you excited? #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/98OLvViqEj
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara King Match
Masterclass by @MohammadKaif. This is real #BossLogonKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 https://t.co/t5yiNfDbNs
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Match
Get ready for a thrilling clash tonight! It's the last race to the FINALS of #LLCT20! @GujaratGiants vs @Bhilwarakings, Barkatullah Khan Stadium at 7:30 pm.
Watch live on @StarSportsIndia, @DisneyPlusHS & @FanCode. Tickets on @bookmyshow.#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/Lgls9wcKEC
— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
Hello ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings from the Legends League Cricket 2022 T20. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the important updates from the game. Stay tuned!
