Highlights | ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check All You Need To Know About WC

World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced LIVE Updates: India's eagerly awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to enthral fans with its grandeur and gripping encounters across the 10 designated venues. Spanning a remarkable 46 days, this mega event promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions. The action-packed journey commences on October 5 with a riveting clash between England and New Zealand, reminiscent of the captivating 2019 Final, at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As the host nation, India embarks on their quest for glory on October 8, engaging in a captivating battle against the formidable five-time World Cup champions, Australia, in the vibrant city of Chennai. The tournament will witness the participation of 10 exceptional teams, with the first eight having already secured their spots through the gripping Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two berths will be determined at the culmination of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, scheduled to conclude on July 9.

In the spirit of fair competition, each team will engage in a round-robin format, competing against the other nine participants. The top four teams emerging from this enthralling phase will advance to the highly anticipated knockout stage, including the thrilling semi-finals. The race to the prestigious title promises nail-biting moments, captivating cricketing prowess, and unbridled enthusiasm as the world watches in awe.

