Highlights | ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check All You Need To Know About WC
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced LIVE Updates: The ICC announced the full schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 set to take place in India later this year.
Trending Photos
World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced LIVE Updates: India's eagerly awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is all set to enthral fans with its grandeur and gripping encounters across the 10 designated venues. Spanning a remarkable 46 days, this mega event promises to be a spectacle of epic proportions. The action-packed journey commences on October 5 with a riveting clash between England and New Zealand, reminiscent of the captivating 2019 Final, at the illustrious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
As the host nation, India embarks on their quest for glory on October 8, engaging in a captivating battle against the formidable five-time World Cup champions, Australia, in the vibrant city of Chennai. The tournament will witness the participation of 10 exceptional teams, with the first eight having already secured their spots through the gripping Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two berths will be determined at the culmination of the Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe, scheduled to conclude on July 9.
In the spirit of fair competition, each team will engage in a round-robin format, competing against the other nine participants. The top four teams emerging from this enthralling phase will advance to the highly anticipated knockout stage, including the thrilling semi-finals. The race to the prestigious title promises nail-biting moments, captivating cricketing prowess, and unbridled enthusiasm as the world watches in awe.
Check LIVE Updates and all details about schedule and venue of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 HERE.
World Cup 2023 Schedule: 10 venues in India to host tournament.
The World Cup 2023 will be held across 10 venues in India from Delhi to Ahmedabad to Chennai.
Know all about all 10 venues of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 HERE.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Full Schedule of Pakistan cricket team
Babar Azam's Pakistan Cricket Team will open their campaign against Qualifier 1 on October 6 in Hyderabad with their clash against arch-rivals India on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
Check Pakistan cricket team's full ICC World Cup 2023 schedule HERE.
CWC 2023: Check Venue-wise detailed schedule
The ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held across 10 cities in India. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening match on October 5 as well as the final on November 19.
Check full venue-wise schedule of Cricket World Cup 2023 HERE.
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on THIS date
Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.
Know all about the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash HERE.
Cricket World Cup 2023: Check full schedule of Team India matches
Team India will open their campaign against 2015 World Cup champions Australia on October 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Check full list of Team India matches at the Cricket World Cup 2023 HERE.
ODI Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC announce full schedule, opening match on October 5 and final on November 19
The ICC have officially announced the much-awaited schedule for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The opening match of the tournament will take place between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5 and the final will be held at the same venue on November 19.
GET YOUR CALENDARS READY! ___
The ICC Men's @cricketworldcup 2023 schedule is out now __#CWC23https://t.co/j62Erj3d2c
— ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Virat Kohli looking forward to playing in Mumbai
Former India captain Virat Kohli, who has a home in Mumbai, is looking forward to World Cup matches at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. "Personally, I'm looking forward to playing in Mumbai in this World Cup. It'll be great to experience that atmosphere again. I can understand what they went through and now special it is to play home World Cup & how excited people are going to be," Kohli said.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Virender Sehwag, Jay Shah and Muttiah Muralitharan to make announcement soon
The World Cup 2023 schedule is going to be announced soon by former India batter Virender Sehwag, former Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan and BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Mumbai. Just a little while more everyone!
CWC 2023 Schedule: Mumbai hotel decked up for BIG annoucement
We are moments away from the launch of the ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule. St Regis hotel in Mumbai is getting ready for ICC's BIG annoucement.
St. Regis, Mumbai is ready for the announcement of the World Cup schedule.#ICCWorldCup2023 #ICCWorldCup #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/cIMEevwedG
— ____ _____ {Sachin Kumar}__ (@SachinKrIndia) June 27, 2023
ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: Watch ICC announcement LIVE HERE
The ICC is set to announce the full schedule of Cricket World Cup 2023 in just a while. You can watch Virender Sehwag, Muttiah Muralitharan, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and ICC's Geoff Allardice discuss it on ocassion of 100 days to World Cup on Star Sports social media handles. Check HERE...
World Cup 2023 Trophy will travel to 18 different countries in next 100 days:
India, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, USA, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France, England, Malaysia, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/hZ9pOL3UnZ
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 26, 2023
Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC set to annouce schedule soon
The ICC event to announce the schedule of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to get underway at 1130am IST in Mumbai at the St Regis hotel. We are little over half an hour away from the announcement of World Cup 2023 schedule.
CWC 2023 Schedule: World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 different countries
The ICC men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy will land at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from space and will travel to 18 different countries before arriving back in India ahead of World Cup opener on October 5.
World Cup 2023 Trophy will travel to 18 different countries in next 100 days:
India, New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, USA, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, France, England, Malaysia, Uganda, Nigeria, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/hZ9pOL3UnZ
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 26, 2023
ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Trophy launched into space
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has begun in spectacular style, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour Schedule
27 June – 14 July: India
15 – 16 July: New Zealand
17 – 18 July: Australia
19 – 21 July: Papua New Guinea
22 – 24 July: India
25 – 27 July: USA
28 – 30 July: West Indies
31 July – 4 August: Pakistan
5 – 6 August: Sri Lanka
7 – 9 August: Bangladesh
10 – 11 August: Kuwait
12 – 13 August: Bahrain
14 – 15 August: India
16 – 18 August: Italy
19 – 20 August: France
21 – 24 August: England
25 – 26 August: Malaysia
27 – 28 August: Uganda
29 – 30 August: Nigeria
31 August – 3 September: South Africa
From 4 September: India
CWC 2023 Schedule: ICC refuse Pakistan Cricket Board's request
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wanted their matches against India in Ahmedabad and against Afghanistan in Chennai to be relocated. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) have turned down PCB's request for changing the venue of these matches.
ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to host India's semis
If Team India qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal, their semifinal is set to held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will organise the other semifinal.
Wankhede Stadium will host India's match in the Semi-final if they qualify. [PTI] pic.twitter.com/MqSf5t1jIp
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 26, 2023
CWC 2023 Schedule: All you need to know
The Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals are set to take place in Mumbai and Kolkata while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening game on October 5 and the final on November 19.
Here's all you need to know about the ODI World Cup 2023 schedule.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of ODI World Cup 2023 schedule announcement in Mumbai today.