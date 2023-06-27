Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Complete Match Fixtures, Time-Table, Venue, Match Timings in ICC Men’s CWC 2023

Former World Champions Pakistan will open their campaign in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Qualifier 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6. Babar Azam’s side will then face Qualifier 2 for the second match in Hyderabad on October 12.

Once the two matches in Hyderabad are over, it will come down to serious business as one of the biggest matches of the World Cup will take place against Rohit Sharma’s Team India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had requested the match to be shifted out of Ahmedabad but ICC turned down the request.

From Ahmedabad, the Pakistan cricket team will move to Bengaluru and taken on Australia in a rematch of the 1999 World Cup final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 20. Their next two matches will be at the home of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 23 and 27 against Afghanistan and South Africa respectively.

They will then move to Kolkata, for an explosive clash against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on October 31. Babar Azam’s side will then return to Bengaluru on November 4 as they take on 2019 World Cup runners-up New Zealand.

The final match of Pakistan in the league stages will be against defending World Cup champions England, who defeated them in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 12.

Will Pakistan travel to India for World Cup?

There is still doubt if the Pakistan cricket team will travel to India for the World Cup. The team needs permission from their Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take part in the tournament. “The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan’s clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC),” PCB communications director Sami Ul Hasan was quoted as saying by the ESPNCricinfo website.

“This position is consistent to what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback,” he added.

Pakistan’s Full Schedule in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

October 6: Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 - Hyderabad - 2pm onwards

October 12: Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 - Hyderabad - 2pm onwards

October 15: India vs Pakistan - Ahmedabad - 2pm onwards

October 20: Pakistan vs Australia - Bengaluru - 2pm onwards

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan - Chennai - 2pm onwards

October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa - Chennai - 2pm onwards

October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh - Kolkata - 2pm onwards

November 4: Pakistan vs New Zealand - Bengaluru - 2pm onwards

November 12: Pakistan vs England - Kolkata - 2pm onwards