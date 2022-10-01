Highlights IND-L Vs SL-L Road Safety World Series T20I 2022 Final: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs

The Road Safety World Series 2022 has found its finalists in India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. The highly-anticipated final between the two teams will be played here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on October 1. India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. While Sri Lanka Legends put up a disciplined effort to subdue West Indies Legends in the second semi-final and booked the final berth. It will be a repeat of the previous edition when these two teams locked horns with each other in the titular clash, and the hosts came out victorious in the end.

It's that time again! The mega finals of the Road Safety World Series are here as the defending Champions @India__Legends take on the runnerups Sri Lanka Legends! Tune into the live action, 8PM sharp!#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/P4nE5ntnbi — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022

Defending champions India Legends - who defeated Australia Legends in a high-scoring run chase in the first semi-final - have had different heroes in every game. Players have been rising to the occasion whenever needed and took the team home in some style so far in this season. They will be looking for another clinical show against an upbeat Sri Lankan side which is yet to taste a defeat in this season.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera

India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha