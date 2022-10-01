Highlights IND-L Vs SL-L Road Safety World Series T20I 2022 Final: Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs
India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Match LIVE Updates: All you need to know about IND-L vs SL-L final in Road Saftey World Series
The Road Safety World Series 2022 has found its finalists in India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends. The highly-anticipated final between the two teams will be played here at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium on October 1. India Legends defeated Australia Legends in the first semi-final and qualified for the finals. While Sri Lanka Legends put up a disciplined effort to subdue West Indies Legends in the second semi-final and booked the final berth. It will be a repeat of the previous edition when these two teams locked horns with each other in the titular clash, and the hosts came out victorious in the end.
It's that time again! The mega finals of the Road Safety World Series are here as the defending Champions @India__Legends take on the runnerups Sri Lanka Legends! Tune into the live action, 8PM sharp!#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/P4nE5ntnbi — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) October 1, 2022
Defending champions India Legends - who defeated Australia Legends in a high-scoring run chase in the first semi-final - have had different heroes in every game. Players have been rising to the occasion whenever needed and took the team home in some style so far in this season. They will be looking for another clinical show against an upbeat Sri Lankan side which is yet to taste a defeat in this season.
Sri Lanka Legends Squad: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Ishan Jayaratne, Chamara Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Chaminda Vaas, Chamara Kapugedera, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Thisara Perera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dilshan Munaweera
India Legends Squad: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Ravi Gaikwad, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha
FINAL: India Legends win by 33 runs and win the tournament!#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary
INDL 195/6 (20)
SLL 162 (18.5)
India Legends won by 33 runs
The skipper marshalling his troupes to glory! @sachin_rt @India__Legends #INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/eeZDf4HbPc
FINAL: WICKET! Jeevan Mendis 20(11) run out Stuart Binny/Naman Ojha, SLL 85-6, 12.1 Overs.#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary
INDL 195/6 (20)
SLL 78/5 (11.3) CRR: 6.78 REQ: 13.88
Sri Lanka Legends need 118 runs in 51 balls
Yusuf Pathan in wickets as he removes Gunaratne for 19.
INDL 195/6 (20)
SLL 78/5 (11.3) CRR: 6.78 REQ: 13.88
Sri Lanka Legends need 118 runs in 51 balls
FINAL: WICKET! Upul Tharanga 10(13) c Naman Ojha b Stuart Binny, SLL 41-4, 7.2 Overs.#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary
INDL 195/6 (20)
SLL 38/3 (6.5) CRR: 5.56 REQ: 12
Sri Lanka Legends need 158 runs in 79 balls
Sri Lanka Legends captain is gone and it looks like India Legends will continue their dominance and lift the trophy.
INDL 195/6 (20)
SLL 33/2 (6) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 11.64
Sri Lanka Legends need 163 runs in 84 balls
A very slow start for Dilshan's team as the required rate has swelled up to 11.64 at the end of powerplay.
FINAL: WICKET! Dilshan Munaweera 8(7) st Naman Ojha b Rajesh Pawar, SLL 16-2, 2.3 Overs.#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary
INDL 195/6 (20)
SLL 11/1 (2) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 10.28
Sri Lanka Legends need 185 runs
Vinay Kumar draws first blood as he removes dangerous Sanath Jayasuriya for 5. Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan joins Dilshan in the middle.
Here we go then! Sanath Jayasuriya and Dilshan Munaweera out in the middle with target of 196. Abhimanyu Mithun is the opening bowler for India Legends.
INDL 195/6 (20) CRR: 9.75
Innings Break
Naman Ojha's 108 in 71 balls with 15 boundaries and two sixes helped India legends 195/6 in 20 overs. Vinay Kumar also chipped in with 36 runs in 21 balls.
Top knock Naman Ojha __
Century in the Finals _
And he celebrates it by bowing down to the God of Cricket _#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/nltfEJIof8
INDL 183/4 (18.4) CRR: 9.8
India Legends opt to bat
Century for India Legends batter Naman Ojha. 15 boundaries and 2 sixes in his innings where he batted with 152 strike rate.
INDL 154/4 (16) CRR: 9.62
India Legends opt to bat
Yuvraj Singh departs after 19 runs in 13 balls with the help of two boundaries and a six. Irfan Pathan has joined Naman in the middle.
INDL 132/3 (14) CRR: 9.43
India Legends opt to bat
Ojha inching towards a century as Yuvraj Singh struggling to find the middle of the bat.
INDL 116/3 (12) CRR: 9.67
India Legends opt to bat
Yuvraj Singh is in action as Vinay Kumar departs after playing a wonderful knock of 36 runs in 21 balls with the help of four boundaries and one six. Naman is going strong at the other end with 68 runs to his name.
INDL 86/2 (9.4) CRR: 8.9
India Legends opt to bat
Fifty for Naman Ojha in just 40 balls with seven boundaries and a huge six in it. Vinay Kumar is playing a blistering innings at the other end. He is batting with 188 strike rate
INDL 86/2 (9.4) CRR: 8.9
India Legends opt to bat
Fifty for Naman Ojha in just 40 balls with seven boundaries and a huge six in it. Vinay Kumar is playing a blistering innings at the other end. He is batting with a 188 strike rate
INDL 60/2 (7) CRR: 8.57
India Legends opt to bat
Ojha and Kumar pull India Legends out of the trouble. Ojha is batting at 35 in just 29 balls with the help of 6 boundaries while Kumar has played 12 balls for his 24.
What a start for Nuwan Kulasekara! 2 wickets in 2 overs! Sri Lanka Legends on top in the powerplay! How much do you think can the @India__Legends score?#INDLvsSLL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary pic.twitter.com/HAZKOUNWcq
INDL 24/2 (3.5) CRR: 6.26
India Legends opt to bat
Back-to-back wickets for Sri Lanka as Sachin Tendulkar departs for a duck and Suresh Raina follows. Naman Ojha is looking good in the middle. Vinay Kumar has joined him in the middle.
Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Asela Gunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad
India Legends: Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar
India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Saturday.
Sri Lanka Legends Predicted XI: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne
India Legends Predicted XI: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, Rajesh Pawar, and Rahul Sharma
Sachin Tendulkar gets READY for big match, posts a special video - WATCH video HERE.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 final of the tournament. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, Toss coming up shortly!
Its a repeat of the first season as the @India__Legends take on @LegendsSri! Shoutout to all the fans to come and support their favorite Legends for the mega finals! Book your tickets now on @bookmyshow ___#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #rsws #cricket #yehjunghailegendary #IndLvsSLL pic.twitter.com/cWhnNjs83f
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live blog of the Road Safety World Series T20I 2022 final between India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Saturday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates.
