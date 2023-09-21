HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS AUS, 1st ODI Full Scorecard: India Beat Australia, Take 1-0 Lead, Become World No 1 Across Formats

Breaking the Mohali curse that had plagued them since 1996, India secured a historic victory over Australia at the venue. The match featured a fairly routine chase, with improved batting performances in the second innings as the pitch mellowed. Shubman Gill showcased his princely form during the powerplay, displaying dazzling strokeplay. Ruturaj, while taking his time initially, gradually accelerated his run-scoring. Both openers notched up half-centuries, but Adam Zampa turned the tide with three successive wickets, dismissing Gill and Ruturaj while Iyer was run out.

Tensions rose momentarily when Ishan Kishan fell attempting an audacious upper cut, but Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul composed themselves. Suryakumar, in particular, displayed remarkable restraint, blending textbook shots with his attacking instincts to bring India closer to victory. While he couldn't finish the job, KL Rahul remained assured, scoring a captain's fifty and securing the win with eight balls to spare. It was a memorable day, ending a two-decade-old drought against Australia in Mohali.

