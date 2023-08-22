Highlights | IND VS IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Match Called Off Due To Rain, India Win Series 2-0
India Vs Ireland, 3rd T20 Highlights: India win series 2-0 as the third and final T20I was called off due to rain.
Jasprit Bumrah's Team India were set to take on Ireland in the third and final T20I match at the Village Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday. However, rain had the final say in Dublin as the match was washed out without a ball being bowled. India won the three-match series 2-0, their first win under captain Jasprit Bumrah.
India have never lost a T20I match to Ireland in their 7 previous encounter and have already won the series 2-0. They would have wanted to sign off from the series with a 3-0 whitewash ahead of Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: India Captain Jasprit Bumrah
"Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you're waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, the weather was fine in the morning. An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that. As a cricketer, you always want responsibility. All good, no complaints. Not one year (out of the team), 10-11 months (he jokingly corrects Alan Wilkins). Makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do."
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Ireland Captain Stirling
"Just periods of good cricket from us in patches. Lot of positives, but it's about finishing those games off. Hopefully we'll take these learnings. Brilliant to have India over and play in front of good crowds here. Would've been happier if we could've got some fresh faces out there tonight. It's a buildup now for the next sort of 10 months."
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: India Win Series 2-0
The two captains have exchanged handshakes, indicating the inevitable outcome: the match has been abandoned. Consequently, India secured victory in the T20I series with a 2-0 lead. We will remain on standby momentarily to observe if there will be any discussions between Bumrah, Stirling, and the prospective Player of the Series.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Match Called Off Due To Rain
The third T20I has been abandoned due to rain and wet ground conditions. India win the series 2-0. #TeamIndia #IREvIND
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Covers Are Being Removed
We have slightly more than one hour before the designated cut-off time of 6:47 pm local. Following the initial umpire inspection, it has been determined that a subsequent inspection is scheduled for 5:45 pm local time. There is a report that the rain has subsided, and the ground covers are being removed.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Can We Have 5 Overs Game?
To facilitate a 5-a-side contest, the game needs to commence by 6:47 pm local time. Indian fans are enjoying themselves with vibrant drumming and music resonating throughout the stadium.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Cricket Ireland Provides Update
The rainfall persists, and the weather conditions appear unfavorable. Cricket Ireland has posted on Twitter that the umpires will conduct an inspection in twenty minutes.
It's still raining, but the umpires are planning to hold an inspection in 20 minutes. #IREvIND
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Not A Good News For Cricket Fans
The drizzling has not ceased as of now. While no overs have been forfeited thus far, overs will commence being deducted from 9:15 PM IST onward.
India vs Ireland 3rd T20 LIVE: BCCI shares update
BCCI shared an update saying the we will start losing the overs overs after 9.15 pm IST.
Update: The drizzle hasn't stopped yet. No overs lost so far but we we will start losing overs from 9:15 PM IST.
India vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Dublin
The rain already has its say as it continues to drizzle in Dublin and we have not had the chance to get the toss done even. Let's play wait and watch game before the real game begins, hopefully.
India vs Ireland 3rd T20I LIVE: Rain continues to play spoilsport
The third T20 between India and Ireland has not yet started. Toss has not taken place as it continues to rain in Dublin. Keep watching this space for latest update.
LIVE IND vs IRE Weather Update: Rain rain go away
There is still no update on when the rain will stop and it is looking very ugly at the moment. Fans are keeping their fingers crossed to have a game of cricket today. Let's hope the play begins before we start losing overs.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Rain update
Still no update on the weather situation as of now. The officials and players are waiting for an update. The India vs Ireland 3rd T20I was scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Toss delayed
The toss for India vs Ireland 3rd T20I has been delayed due to rain in Dublin. Stay tuned for further updates.
A heavy drizzle here in Malahide and therefore the toss is delayed.
Stay tuned for further updates #IREvIND
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Historic moment
History created as Vikram Lander touch down Moon's South Pole. Team India cricketers celebrate the historic moment in Ireland, checkout the video below.
Witnessing History from Dublin
Witnessing History from Dublin
The moment India's Vikram Lander touched down successfully on the Moon's South Pole #Chandrayaan3 | @isro | #TeamIndia
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Toss coming up soon
The toss will be coming up soon between India and Ireland for the 3rd T20I. Captains Jasprit Bumrah and Paul Stirling will be coming out shortly at 7 PM (IST).
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Ireland look for victory
Ireland have lost both the games played so far and they will surely look to make a statement in the third and final game of the 3-match T20I series against India.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20I: Rinku Singh to continue good form
Rinku earned his maiden India call-up for the ongoing T20I series in Ireland, where he has featured in both matches so far, scoring 38 runs in an innings at a strike rate of 180.90. Rinku has impressed a lot of people when he first batted in the second game.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20I: India eye whitewash
Team India under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah will look to whitewash the hosts Ireland. Can the Paul Stirling side make a statement with an impressive victory in the third and final game?
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Jitesh to make debut?
India have already sealed the series against Ireland which could give them a chance to experiment in their lineup. Jitesh Sharma could be handed his debut cap for India today.
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Sanju with a point to make
Sanju Samson has a point to make after not making it to the Asia Cup 2023 squad for India. The right-hander made fifty in the previous game and surely he will be pumped to make an impact in this clash as well.
India vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Watch Out For Ruturaj Gaikwad
Gaikwad is the leading run-scorer in the series although he has scored just 77. He has shown good signs as an opener and may want to finish the series on a high.
India vs Ireland T20I LIVE:
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan
IND vs IRE LIVE: Strong Comeback For Jasprit Bumrah
Bumrah is the joint-leading wickettaker in this T20I series with 4 wickets from 2 matches along with Ravi Bishnoi and another comeback man Prasidh Krishna. What sets Bumrah apart from these two is his average of 9.75.
India vs Ireland LIVE: Probable 11s
Ireland Probable Playing XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White
India Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar
IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma should get a chance, says former selector Sarandeep Singh
Former India selector Sarandeep Singh feels Avesh Khan and Jitesh Sharma should get a chance to play in the third T20I against Ireland. "I really want to see Avesh Khan play. He’s a good fast bowler, and I’ve mentioned before that he consistently performs well in domestic cricket and even in the IPL. We’ve seen him playing regularly and delivering excellent bowling performances. Even though we couldn’t give him a chance during the West Indies series due to the back-and-forth nature of the matches, we should certainly provide him with an opportunity here. Jitesh Sharma should also get a chance," Sarandeep Singh said on Jio Cinema.
IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Paul Stirling can overtake Babar Azam
Ireland captain Paul Stirling is fifth among the all-time T20I run-scorers, behind the high-profile cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill and Babar Azam. He will overtake Pakistan captain Babar on Wednesday if he scores more than 77 in the third T20I against India.
IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Shivam Dube eyes big landmark
Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube (1935) needs 65 runs to complete 2,000 runs in T20s. Can Dube achieve this feat against Ireland in the third T20I on Wednesday?
India vs Ireland 3rd T20: Team India are unbeaten against Ireland
Team India have never lost a T20I match to Ireland, having won 7 matches out of 7 till date. Can Jasprit Bumrah's keep up their unbeaten record and complete a 3-0 series whitewash on Wednesday?
India vs Ireland 3rd T20: Jasprit Bumrah on the mark
Team India skipper Jasprit Bumrah's economy rate in this series so far is just 4.88 - no other bowler has gone at under six an over. Bumrah has made a comeback into the Indian team after a break of almost 11 months in this series. Can Bumrah lead Team India to a series whitewash against Ireland today?
India vs Ireland 3rd T20: All eyes on Shivam Dube
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube had a second coming in IPL 2023, 418 runs at a strike rate 158.33 with 35 sixes - the second-most this season. Can Dube fire for India in the third T20I match against Ireland today?
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Probable Playing XIs
Ireland XI: Ross Adair, Paul Stirling (C), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White
India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed/Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh/Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs IRE 3rd T20: Full Squads
Ireland Squad: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Gareth Delany, Fionn Hand, Ross Adair, Theo van Woerkom
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma, Avesh Khan