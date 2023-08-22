Highlights | IND VS IRE, 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Match Called Off Due To Rain, India Win Series 2-0

Jasprit Bumrah's Team India were set to take on Ireland in the third and final T20I match at the Village Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday. However, rain had the final say in Dublin as the match was washed out without a ball being bowled. India won the three-match series 2-0, their first win under captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India have never lost a T20I match to Ireland in their 7 previous encounter and have already won the series 2-0. They would have wanted to sign off from the series with a 3-0 whitewash ahead of Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

Check Highlights from 3rd T20 between Ireland and India HERE.

