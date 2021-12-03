Highlights, Ind vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Cricket Score and Updates: India reach 221/4 at stumps

3 December 2021, 17:10 PM STUMPS, Day 1, 2nd Test Day 1 of second Test comed to an end. Only 70 overs possible today. Mayank Agarwal struck a century while the big talking point will remain the Virat Kohli wicket. The decision was talked about a lot on social media, many believing Kohli was not out. Anyway, a good day of Test cricket. Top knock from Mayank Agarwal, he keeps fighting and delivering. Not to forget Ajaz Patel, who picked up al four wickets. He got his line and stuck to it and got the dividends. India end Day 1 at 221/4, with Mayank at 120 and Saha batting on 25.

3 December 2021, 16:38 PM IND 208/4 after 66 overs! Saha and Mayank steady India. Another little partnership has bloomed and crucial for India to not a lose a wicket till stumps now. Saha has settled in well. He is continuing the good work from Kanpur. Mayank needs to go big. Kiwis have been excellent. Ajaz Patel continues to look for his fifth wicket. Good contest this one.

3 December 2021, 16:05 PM HUNDRED for Mayank! What a knock by Agarwal, a big statement made with the bat. There is a stiff competition for the opener's slot and he has produced a terrific innings to continue fighting for his place.

3 December 2021, 15:48 PM IND 161/4 after 51 overs Mayank inching towards his hundred. Wickets are falling at one end and on the other, Mayank is standing firm, playing beautifully. He is touching 90s and is set to hit another Test hundred at home. He is joined at the crease by Wriddhiman Saha who is yet to open his account.

3 December 2021, 15:29 PM OUT! Just when we thought a nice partnership wa shaping between Iyer and Agarwal, a wicket has fallen as Ajaz gets rid of Shreyas. India lose their fourth wicket. On the back foot now. IND 160/4 after 47.4 overs

3 December 2021, 15:18 PM Agarwal continues to impress! Agarwal is continuing the good work after tea. Iyer is looking good too. Indian innings was derailed by Kohli's wicket. However, these two have steadied the ship well. IND 131/3 after 43.3 overs.

3 December 2021, 14:44 PM Mayank Agarwal and Iyer resume the innings after tea. Fifty for the opener as well. India need to bat longer in this session and end the day on a high.

3 December 2021, 14:26 PM Mayank Agarwal moves to fifth Test fifty at tea on Day 1 Opener Mayank Agarwal has bounced back strongly to move to his fifth Test match fifty off 119 balls. Agarwal dabs Rachin Ravindra past short third man to bring up his half-century. India are 111/3 in 37 overs after first session on Day 1.

3 December 2021, 14:15 PM Shreyas Iyer gets first boundary off Tim Southee Hometown boy Shreyas Iyer gets first boundary off Tim Southee, driving through the covers for four. India are 101/3 in 33 overs.

3 December 2021, 13:59 PM Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli gone for DUCKS! Double blow by Ajaz Patel as he dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck after coming down the track to the left-arm spinner. Virat Kohli falls off the 4th ball, leg-before for duck as well. India are suddently 80/3 in 30 overs.

3 December 2021, 13:30 PM Ajaz Patel gets first breakthrough Ajaz Patel gets first wicket for NZ. Shubman Gill edges the left-arm spinner to first slip to be dismissed for 44. India are 80/1 in 28 overs.

3 December 2021, 13:20 PM Shubman Gill smashes a SIX Shubman Gill smashes Will Somerville for a huge six to move to 34 off 53 balls. India move to 63/0 in 21 overs.

3 December 2021, 13:01 PM Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill bring up 50-run stand Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill posted 50-run partnership for the 1st wicket. Mayank hits third boundary to move to 28 as India move to 56/0 in 19 overs.

3 December 2021, 12:54 PM SIX for Mayank Agarwal Mayank Agarwal gets first six of the match, smashes Ajaz Patel straight back over his head for a maximum to move along to 21. India reach 45/0 in 14 overs.

3 December 2021, 12:43 PM Shubman Gill hits Ajaz Patel over the top Shubman Gill hits Ajaz Patel over the top of mid-off and follows it up with a single to move to 20 off 29 balls. India reach 35/0 in 12 overs.

3 December 2021, 12:15 PM Openers look solid in first 10 overs Openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill tackle first 10 overs with ease. India are 29/0 in 10 overs.

3 December 2021, 12:10 PM Mayank Agarwal also off the mark with a four Mayank Agarwal opens his account with a clip through wide mid-on off Tim Southee in the third over. India are 16/0 in 3 overs.

3 December 2021, 12:05 PM Shubman Gill off the mark in style Shubhman Gill gets off the mark with four off the first ball of Kyle Jamieson. Gill clips Jamieson wide of mid-on for four followed by a four through covers next ball and finishes over with another one flicked past square leg for three boundaries in the over. India are 12/0 in two overs.

3 December 2021, 11:58 AM Tim Southee starts with maiden over Tim Southee bowls first over to Mayank Agarwal and starts off with a maiden. Mayank looks a little tentative against the Kiwi paceman.

3 December 2021, 11:43 AM Playing XI for Mumbai Test: India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj New Zealand: Will Young, Tom Latham (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Will Somerville, Ajaz Patel

3 December 2021, 11:42 AM India make 3 changes to playing XI Injuries to Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane means Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav and Virat Kohli come into the playing XI for Mumbai Test.

3 December 2021, 11:33 AM Virat Kohli WINS toss! India captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and decided to bat first in the 2nd Test vs New Zealand.

3 December 2021, 10:35 AM Early lunch taken at Wankhede! Umpire have taken early lunch at Wankhede with the first session washed out. 78 overs to be bowled in the remaining first day. 1st session: Noon-2.40pm; Tea: 2.40pm-3pm and 2nd session: 3pm-5.30pm.

3 December 2021, 10:01 AM Toss to take place at 1130am, match starts at 12pm Umpires seem satisfied with how conditions are drying up. The toss in the first Test will now take place at 1130am and match will start at noon.

3 December 2021, 10:00 AM It's OFFICIAL! Kane Williamson ruled out New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looking at a lengthy lay-off with left elbow tendon injury and is ruled out of the 2nd Test. Tom Latham to take up captaincy duties. Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | https://t.co/VClIKxKI8Q #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wGeA46LN4g — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021

3 December 2021, 09:36 AM Next inspection at 1030am The ground at Wankhede is still too wet to resume. Next inspection by the umpires will take place at 1030am.

3 December 2021, 09:22 AM Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane out with injuries Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.

3 December 2021, 09:10 AM Kane Williamson ruled out? BIG news from Mumbai, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson may be sitting out 2nd Test vs India. "Williamson has been battling tennis elbow issue and it gets difficult for him to recover for back-to-back Test," says former India batsman and Williamson's mentor at Sunrisers Hyderabad VVS Laxman.

3 December 2021, 09:08 AM Umpires give their views Umpire Nitin Menon says, "Our main concern is the 30-yard (circle) and the bowlers' run-ups. The conditions will not be 100 per cent because it has rained last two days. But once the sunshine is out, we may get better conditions." While umpire Anil Chaudhary says, "Safety is the only thing, the rest is fine."

3 December 2021, 09:07 AM Weather and Pitch report You can check the Weather and Pitch report for the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand here.

3 December 2021, 09:06 AM Run-up and wet outfield concern umpires Pitch inspection will take place at 930am. The wet patches on the bowlers' run-up and in the outfield are areas of concern for the umpires.

3 December 2021, 08:48 AM Toss delayed, Inspection at 930am There is some bad news from Mumbai. Due to overnight rain, the toss for the 2nd Test will be delayed, inspection scheduled at 930am.