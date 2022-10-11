Highlights IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 Scorecard & Updates: India win by 7 wickets, clinch series 2-1
IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2022 LIVE Score: Check all LIVE Updates from third ODI between India and South Africa in Delhi here.
Trending Photos
Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will take on South Africa in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). The three-match series is level at 1-1 after India’s seven-wicket win in the second ODI in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).
The visitors had won the rain-hit first game by nine runs in Lucknow last week. The middle order comprising Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and vice-captain Sanju Samson has been solid.
While Iyer and Samson have been consistent, Kishan looked in imperious touch and all three will be eager to continue with their good form as the Indian team management continues to audition players for the ODI World Cup.
Hello from Delhi _
All set for the #INDvSA ODI series decider _#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EVWbmnBoR4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022
In the bowling department, Mohammad Siraj, who has been touted as a possible replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad, has made a strong case for himself. Spinners Shahbaz Ahmed and Ravi Bishnoi have also had good debuts.
The Proteas, who are ranked 11th, are in danger of missing out on direct entry into next year's 50-over World Cup.
Check all the LIVE Scores and Updates from India vs South Africa 3rd ODI here.
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
India win by 7 wickets to clinch series 2-1.
All thanks to a superb show by spinners lead by Kuldeep Yadav who picked four wickets and then it was a Shubman Gill show, who made a masterful 49. Deserved a fifty there but trapped by Ngidi in front of stumps. Disappointing outing for Proteas men as they lose T20I and ODI series on this tour. Worse, they have lost out on important World Super League points to qualify or World Cup.
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
OUT! Gill misses a well deserved fifty. Ngidi finds him right in front of stumps and Gill departs for 49.
IND 97/3 (18.2)
India need 3 runs
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Shreyas Iyer is going all gunz blazing here. One shot almost took umpire Anil Chaudhary with it. Superb strokes. Nortje still trying but nothing much really left in the game.
IND 74/2 (13.1)
India need 26 runs
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Ishan Kishan gone, done in by spin of Fortuin. But India still ahead in chase despite the fall of 2nd wicket. Shreyas Iyer joins Gill in the middle and Jansen drops him at third man. Some nervy moments for India but think, they should still be okay as a lot of batting still to come.
IND 59/2 (11.2)
India need 41 runs
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Dhawan taps and runs an impossible single. Comes hald way down the track before being sent back by Gill and then the effort was not enough to take him past the crease. He is gone as India lose first wicket and Ishan Kishan comes on strike.
IND 42/1 (7)
India need 58 runs
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Dhawan and Gill have taken India off to a flier in the chase of 100. Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi bowling in tandem but India have no let them dominate right from the start and the target is nearing close. Range of shots already from Gill, who is cutting beautifully.
IND 31/0 (4.5)
India need 69 runs
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill open the innings for India. The chase of 100 begins. Should be easy for India but Proteas pacers would try and push India on back foot to create some chances.
IND 7/0 (1)
India need 93 runs
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Kuldeep: Feeling happy to take four wickets, have taken four wickets after such a long time. I was trying something different before IPL, and I am enjoying my bowling since then. I missed the hat-trick, could have bowled quicker. Should have changed the angle. I think Washington bowled really well. The wicket was gripping, I tried to bowl seam-up deliveries, tried to mix it up with the pace, tried to set up the batters. I was working on my rhythm, I was a bit slower before my injury. I am not compromising with spin, just trying to work on my rhythm.
Chase coming up soon.
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Super show by Indian spinners!
<
Innings Break!
Superb bowling peformance from #TeamIndia! _ _
4_ wickets for @imkuldeep18
2_ wickets each for Shahbaz Ahmed, @mdsirajofficial & @Sundarwashi5
Over to our batters now. _ _
Scorecard _ https://t.co/XyFdjV9BTC #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/B2wUzvis4y
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
SA BOWLED OUT FOR JUST 99. THIS IS THE LOWEST SCORE BY SA AGAINST INDIA IN ODIS.
Kuldeep Yadav picks four wickets, what a day for him. India's spin trio including him, Shahbaz and Sundar have done the trick here for India.
India need 100 to win match and series.
RSA 99 (27.1)
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Another one bites the dust. SA are 9 wicket down. India running through the batting order. Kuldeep Yadabv removes Fortuin and Nortje on back to back deliveries. But Ngidi denies a hat-trick to Kuldeep.
SA's first target is to go past the 100-mark.
RSA 94/9 (26)
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
WICKET!
Seventh wicket gone and it is the big one. Well-settled Klaasen goes and Shahbaz picks his 2nd wicket. India on top and SA in all sorts of trouble looking to get bowled out for a cheap score.
RSA 93/7 (24.3)
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Oh wow, India on a roll here. Kuldeep Yadav strikes now and dismisses Phehlukwayo. The one that came in, the left-handed batter could not read it and SA lose their 6th wicket. They are completely on back foot here and need a healthy stand for the 7th wicket.
RSA 71/6 (19.4)
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
OUT! What a strange and sudden way to go. Sundar gets the wicket, it came sharply in after pitching to Miller and it went between the pad and bat to hit the off stump and dislodged the bails. Umpires doubled checked with third umpire and it is still out. SA have lost half of their side in 19th over. Andile Phehlukwayo, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
RSA 66/5 (18.5)
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
OUT! Brilliant stuff from Shahbaz Ahmed, lovely display of spin bowling, outdoes Markram with a peach and Samson takes a good catch. South Africa four down now and look way below par in the middle. Stand-in captain David Miller joins Klaasen in the middle.
RSA 43/4 (15.3)
LIVE score and updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI
Team India dominating proceedings here. Avesg Khan bowling really well. Klaasen hit one straight to him, Avesh tried to kick it to the non-striker's stumps as Markram was out of the crease but he could not, ball hit the stumps but no damage done.
RSA 37/3 (13.4)
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj dismisses Reeza Hendricks, SA are 3 down
Mohammed Siraj picks up his second wicket of the match, in-form Reeza Hendricks is dismissed for 3, caught at short fine-leg.
South Africa are 26/3 in 10 overs vs India
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj gets 2nd wicket
Pacer Mohammed Siraj has provided the 2nd breakthrough for India, sends back opener Janneman Malan, who picks out the lone man in the deep off a pull shot to be dismissed for 15.
South Africa are 25/2 in 8 overs vs India
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Couple of fours for Janneman Malan
SA opener Janneman Malan starts to open up, smashes his second boundary off his brief innings off pacer Mohammed Siraj to move along to 11 off 20 balls.
South Africa are 19/1 in 6 overs vs India
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar DISMISSES Quinton de Kock
GREAT start for Team India, off-spinner Washington Sundar has dismissed prolific South Africa opener Quinton de Kock in his 2nd over. De Kock slashes Sundar to short third-man to be caught for 6 off 10 balls.
South Africa are 7/1 in 2.5 overs vs India
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar bowls 1st over
Off-spinner Washington Sundar bowls the first over of the match. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan score a single each.
South Africa 2/0 in 1 over vs India
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: No change for India, 3 new faces for South Africa
David Miller is the third player to captain South Africa in this series. India have gone with the same Playing XI as the second ODI in Ranchi. SA have become 1st team to have 3 different captain in three-match ODI series. Here is the Playing XI of India and South Africa...
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (C), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan wins TOSS, India bowl FIRST
Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss on his home ground and India will bowl first. South Africa will be led by David Miller for the first time!
India vs SA 3rd ODI: TOSS scheduled at 145pm, match to start at 215pm
So we have a fresh update from the ground. The toss for the third ODI will take place at 145pm and the match will get underway at 215pm. We will have a full 50-over match after it is starting with a 45-minute delay.
It's time for the decider in the Mastercard ODI Trophy #INDvSA & here's how the battleground looks like!
Get ready to #BelieveInBlue as #TeamIndia gear up to face __ in the 3rd ODI. pic.twitter.com/g3avTZBOlr
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2022
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: When & Where to Watch?
India will face South Africa in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match has been delayed due to wet outfield. Check When & Where to watch and Live streaming details here.
UPDATE from Delhi _ - Toss has been delayed.
There will be an official inspection at 1:30 PM IST.#TeamIndia | #INDvSA
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2022
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: TOSS delayed in Delhi, next inspection at 130pm
It has been raining hard for the last few days in New Delhi and rained on Tuesday morning as well. News coming in that toss has now been delayed at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The next inspection is scheduled for 130pm. Check the detailed weather report for the third ODI here.
It's time to hoist the __ at the global stage! _#BelieveInBlue & join the #CodeNameTiranga stars @ParineetiChopra & @HARRDYSANDHU as they cheer for #TeamIndia on:
Mastercard #CricketLIVE: Today, 12:30 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/HlKl3UiUmG
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 11, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of third ODI between India and South Africa in New Delhi today.
More Stories