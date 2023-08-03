Highlights | IND VS WI, 1st T20 Cricket Match Highlights: Top Records From 1st Game

West Indies got off to a winning start in the five-match T20I series, defeating Hardik Pandya-led Team India by 4 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday. The hosts are up 1-0 in the series with the 2nd T20I scheduled for Sunday.

World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will be Pandya’s deputy in this series. Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma has also been picked for the series and made his debut. For the West Indies, Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who hit a remarkable hundred for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 final, made a comeback under the captaincy of all-rounder Rovman Powell.

