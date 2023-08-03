Highlights | IND VS WI, 1st T20 Cricket Match Highlights: Top Records From 1st Game
India Vs West Indies, 1st T20 Highlights: West Indies defeated India by 4 runs on Thursday to go 1-0 up in series.
West Indies got off to a winning start in the five-match T20I series, defeating Hardik Pandya-led Team India by 4 runs at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday. The hosts are up 1-0 in the series with the 2nd T20I scheduled for Sunday.
World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will be Pandya’s deputy in this series. Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma has also been picked for the series and made his debut. For the West Indies, Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who hit a remarkable hundred for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 final, made a comeback under the captaincy of all-rounder Rovman Powell.
That's all we have from our LIVE coverage of India vs West Indies 1st T20. Join us for the 2nd T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: Top records from first game
Tilak Varma's sizzling debut to Hardik Pandya breaking Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling record. The first T20I match against West Indies had plenty of highlights for India.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Jason Holder took game away, says Robin Uthappa
Former India batter Robin Uthappa believes Jason Holder took the 1st T20 away from India on Thursday. Here's what Robin Uthappa had to say after the first game...
Solid performance by @windiescricket! That over by @Jaseholder98 took it away from #TeamIndia! The men in blue will come back stronger in the next one ____
— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) August 3, 2023
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Tilak Varma's sparkling debut - WATCH
Youngester Tilak Varma top-scored with a brilliant 39 off 22 balls but Team India lost the 1st T20 by 4 runs to the West Indies.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: Jason Holder sets new record
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder surpassed Samuel Badree’s tally of 54 wickets and is now the second-leading wicket-taker for West Indies in T20Is, behind Dwayne Bravo (78). Holder picked up 2/19 as West Indies beat India by 4 runs in the 1st T20 on Thursday.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Hardik Pandya breaks Yuzvendra Chahal's record
Team India captain Hardik Pandya has 45 wickets away from home in T20Is. He surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal’s tally of 44 wickets in the 1st T20I match against West Indies on Thursday. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (56) and Ravichandran Ashwin (50) are ahead of him.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: Tilak Varma's record strike-rate on debut
Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma made his T20I debut in the 1st game vs West Indies on Thursday. Tilak Varma struck at 177.27, the highest strike rate by Indian batter on T20I debut (minimum 30 runs scored).
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Hardik Pandya says some 'errors' cost India
Team India captain Hardik Pandya believed they were in the hunt to chase down the total in the 1st ODI but some 'error' cost the team in their 4-run loss.
"We were right in the chase. We made some errors which cost us, but it is fine. A young team will make mistakes. Throughout the game, we were in control. I have always believed that in T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down a total. When we lost a couple of wickets (in a row)... it cost us," Pandya said after the match.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st: West Indies win by 4 runs
What a performance by the West Indies bowlers, they have beaten India by 4 runs successfully defending their total of 149 runs. That Sanju Samson runout in the end really hurt India's chances in this contest.
IND: 145/9 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: 21 needed 12 balls
India need 21 runs in 12 balls with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the middle. Obed McCoy and Jason Holder attack the stumps for WI.
IND: 129/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Gone
Sanju Samson 12 (12) runout by Kyle Mayers, what a time to lose a wicket for India. They are in deep trouble now with Axar Patel in the middle as their last hope now.
IND: 115/6 (16.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Opportunity for Samson
Sanju Samson is in the middle with Hardik Pandya with 50 runs required from 35 balls to win. West Indies bring in Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd to attack the stumps.
IND: 101/4 (14.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: India in trouble
India in trouble as Tilak Varma 39 (22) caught by Shimron Hetmyer bowled by Romario Shepherd. West Indies bounce back in this contest as India go 4 down.
IND: 84/4 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Surya departs
Suryakumar Yadav 21 (21) caught by Shimron Hetmyer bowled by Jason Holder. What a time to take a wicket for West Indies. Holder and Shepherd continue the attack for West Indies.
IND: 70/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Fine start for Tilak
Tilak Varma is batting on 17 off 8 balls with two maximums so far, he is keen on making a statement in his debut game. Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd attack the stumps for West Indies.
IND: 50/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: Kishan departs
Ishan Kishan 6 (9) caught by Rovman Powell bowled by Obed McCoy. Tilak Varma walks in now at number 4 for India. Sanju Samson will come next by the looks of the lineup.
IND: 28/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: Gill 1 down
Shubman Gill 3 (9) stumped by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Akeal Hosein. West Indies get the early wicket they were looking for.
WI: 11/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: Chase begins
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill begin chase for India. The target is 150 runs in 20 overs and now the West Indies bowlers will look to get things going with an early wicket.
IND: 3/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: WI finish at 149
West Indies finish at 149 runs after 20 overs with Rovman Powell 48 (32) and Pooran helping their team to reach a respectable total. Opener Brandon King also handed his team a fine start with some quick runs in the powerplay.
WI: 149/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Hetmyer departs
Shimron Hetmyer 10 (12) caught by Axar Patel bowled by Arshdeep Singh. Powell in the middle is batting on 48 off 31 balls.
WI: 134/5 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Powell close to fifty
Rovman Powell inching close to fifty, he has smashed 3 fours and 3 maximums so far. Shimron Hetmyer in the middle will look to get going as well.
WI: 116/4 (16 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Pooran key for West Indies
The partnership between Pooran and Powell has reached 38 off 39 balls. They will look to counter-attack India in the coming overs now.
WI: 96/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Pooran to carry
Nicholas Pooran is batting on 37 off 26 balls with Powell on 18 off 17 balls in the middle. Chahal and Kuldeep attack the stumps for India.
WI: 87/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: All eyes on Pooran
Nicholas Pooran is in the middle batting on 33 off 21 balls with two fours and two maximums. Captain Rovman Powell is on 3 off 7 at the moment.
WI: 69/3 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Another one
Charles 3 (6) caught by Tilak Varma bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. India lose a review in that over as well. India have kept West Indies on their toes taking wickets in quick intervals.
WI: 61/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: King departs
Brandon King 28 (19) LBW by Yuzvendra Chahal. The leggie is on fire at the moment, he takes two wickets in his first over of this contest.
WI: 54/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Gone
Kyle Mayers 1 (7) LBW by Yuzvendra Chahal, what a start for the leggie. He has struck in the first ball of this match for him, WI 1 down now.
WI: 30/1 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: King on fire
Brandon King batting in brilliant rhythm at the moment, he has got 4 fours so far in his innings. Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar into the attack for India.
WI: 20/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Here we go!
West Indies openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King get the scene going. Arshdeep Singh attacks the stumps with the new ball for India.
WI: 7/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Toss report
West Indies captain Rovman Powell wins the toss and elects to bat first against Hardik Pandya's team India. Playing elevens announcement coming soon.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st: Two debutants
Mukesh Kumar and Tilak Varma have been handed the cap so it is clear that they are making their debut today for India in T20 cricket.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st T20: Toss coming
Captains Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya will be coming out for toss shortly for the 1st T20I between India and West Indies. It will be an instense battle the two sides today.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Toss timings
The toss for the India vs West Indies 1st T20I will take place at 730 PM (IST). Pandya and Pooran will be excited to get things going in this first game of the series.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: India eye winning start
After winning the Test and the ODI series, India would like to carry the momentum into the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting Thursday in Trinidad.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Tilak Varma can make debut
There is plenty of space in the batting lineup as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not part of the T20 side for this tour. Tilak Varma could be making his debut for India.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20I: Everyone waiting for the SKY show
Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling in ODI format for India but T20 format is his arena and he is likely to show his explosive batting skills in the first T20I against the West Indies.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: All eyes on Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson was impressive in the third ODI against West Indies. It was really a do-or-die game for Sanju and he performed brilliantly in it. It will be interesting to see his approach today if he plays, will he play the natural aggressive game or he has something else planned.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st T20: Big test for India
It is a big test for Hardik Pandya and co because they will face West Indies without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Two big stars who make their batting lineup very strong.
IND vs WI LIVE: A Look At India's Best In T20Is
India are set to play their 200th T20I. Ahead of this landmark, we have made a list of India's best batters and bowlers in this format of the game.
IND vs WI T20Is LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
West Indies Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.
India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
India vs West Indies 1st T20I: Squads
West Indies Squad: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma
IND vs WI 1st T20: India have won 130 out of 199 T20s till date
Team India will be playing their landmark 200th T20I match against West Indies on Tuesday. Ahead of the clash, India have won 130 out 199 matches, lost 63, tied 1 and 5 matches have been no-result. Can Team India win their 200th T20I match?
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Hardik Pandya heads to dinner with Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan
Ahead of India's 1st T20 against West Indies, skipper Hardik Pandya headed to dinner with his teammates Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan in Trinidad. Check Hardik Pandya's post on Instagram HERE...
IND vs WI 1st T20: Ishan Kishan needs to score big hundreds, says Wasim Jaffer
Ishan Kishan was the 'Player of the Series' after the three ODI games against West Indies, scoring three successive fifties. However, former opener Wasim Jaffer believes that Ishan Kishan needs to convert his starts into big hundreds.
“Getting three fifties in three games, you would say that he is the third opener in line, and obviously the second wicketkeeper also going forward. He did his chances no harm. But he needs to learn to convert those starts into big hundreds. That's what the Indian batters need to learn from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli,” Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Check livestreaming details
India face West Indies in the first of five T20I matches at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad today.
IND vs WI 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav eyes new sixes record
World No. 1 T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav needs four more sixes to complete 100 sixes in T20I cricket. Team India vice-captain has scored 1,675 runs in 48 T20Is at an average of 46.52. Can 'SKY' achieve this feat in the 1st T20 vs West Indies today?
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make T20 debut
Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a sensational Test debut in Dominica last month, is set to make his T20I debut in the first game against West Indies on Tuesday.
IND vs WI 1st T20: Jason Holder eyes big record
West Indies all-rounder and former skipper Jason Holder is close to becoming the second-highest wicket-taker for his country in T20 cricket. Holder (53) is two wickets away from surpassing Samuel Badree (54) as West Indies' second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Dwayne Bravo tops this list with 78 scalps to his name. Can Holder achieve this feat in the 1st T20 vs India today?
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Ishan Kishan or Nicholas Pooran? Hardik Pandya or Rovman Powell? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
IND vs WI 1st T20: Kuldeep Yadav eyes 50 wickets in T20s
Team India chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav needs 4 more wickets to reach 50-wicket mark in T20I cricket. Kuldeep claimed 7 wickets in the ODI series - the second-best behind Shardul Thakur. Can Kuldeep reach this landmark in the 1st T20 vs West Indies today?
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Suryakumar Yadav has highest strike-rate
Team India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav has a strike rate of 175.76 in T20Is - the highest among all batters who have faced at least 250 balls in the format. Can 'SKY' fire for India in the first T20I match against West Indies?
IND vs WI 1st T20: India hold edge in head-to-head
India and West Indies have faced each other in 25 T20I matches before Thursday and Team India have won 17 times in those matches while West Indies have won just 7 times. In West Indies, both teams have faced each other on 7 occasions, with India winning 4 games and losing 3 games.
India vs West Indies 1st T20: Team India play their 200th T20 match
The Indian cricket team will be playing their 200th T20I match, when they take on West Indies in the first T20I match today. Only Pakistan (223) have played more T20Is than India. Can Team India celebrate their 200th T20I with a win?
IND vs WI 1st T20: India look for winning start to series
After winning the Test and ODI series against West Indies over the last month, Team India led by Hardik Pandya will look to get off to a winning start in the five-match T20I series which begins on Thurday. Can Team India continue their winning run?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st T20I between India and West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad today.