INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2023

India Vs West Indies 2023 1st T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 1st T20I LIVE In India

Team India will take on West Indies in the first T20I of five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, on Thursday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau

India Vs West Indies 2023 1st T20I Match Livestreaming For Free: When And Where To Watch IND Vs WI 1st T20I LIVE In India Suryakumar Yadav is the vice-captain for India in T20I series against West Indies. (Photo: AP)

Hardik Pandya’s Team India will be up against West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday. This will be India’s 200th T20I match, becoming only the second country to achieve this feat after Pakistan (223).

India have already won the Test series against West Indies 1-0 and the ODI series on Tuesday 2-1. They will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins with a triumph in the T20I series as well.

In 25 matches between the two sides, India have won 17 matches and West Indies have managed to win just 7. In West Indies, both teams have faced each other on 7 occasions, with India winning 4 games and losing 3 games. 

There should be plenty of changes in both the sides with Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make his T20I debut for India after a century on his Test debut last month. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could also be back in the team to reignite ‘KulCha’ pairing with Kuldeep Yadav. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will also be back in the Indian team.

Here are all the details about India vs West Indies 1st T20I at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad HERE…

When is India vs West Indies 1st T20I going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will take place on Thursday, August 3.

Where is India vs West Indies 1st T20I going to take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

What time will India vs West Indies 1st T20I start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will start at 8pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 730pm.

Where can I watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I on TV in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available LIVE on DD Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of India vs West Indies 1st T20I for free in India?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available for livestreaming free on Jio Cinema website and app. It will also be available on Fancode website and app with subscription.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I Predicted 11

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik/Avesh Khan

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles/Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd/Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph/Oshane Thomas

