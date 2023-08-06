Highlights | IND VS WI, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Highlights: Tilak Varma's Record Maiden Fifty
India Vs West Indies, 2nd T20 Highlights: Nicholas Pooran was the hero of the West Indies team win as he scored a fifty, WI lead series 2-0.
The score is 2-0 with three games left as West Indies defeated Team India by 2 wickets with 7 balls to spare in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday. The home crowd was happy with the win. West Indies was the better team, but they almost let the victory slip away in the end.
India had to work hard and got help from Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravi Bishnoi to reach a challenging total of 150. When Hardik took two wickets in his first over, India was in a good position. Mayers got out, but Pooran fought back with aggressive shots, keeping West Indies ahead.
However, after Pooran's dismissal, West Indies collapsed and lost four wickets in just 13 balls. Akeal Hossain and Alzarri Joseph held their nerves and made an unbeaten partnership of 26 runs, securing the victory for West Indies and preventing India from leveling the series. India could have scored at least 10 more runs. They bowled decently, but couldn't stop Pooran's strong performance.
IND vs WI 2nd T20: Tilak Varma's record fifty
Tilak Varma became the second youngest Indian to score a half-century in T20Is aged 20y 271d. Rohit Sharma is at the top for hitting a fifty against South Africa in Durban in 2007 aged 20y43d. Tilak Varma scored 51 off 41 balls in 2nd T20I vs West Indies.
India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Sanju Samson's struggles continue
Sanju Samson has managed to score only 320 runs in 18 T20I innings at a poor average of 18.82 with just one half-century. Samson was dismissed for just 7 in the second T20I vs West Indies on Sunday.
IND vs WI 2nd T20: Nicholas Pooran sets new record vs India
West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran has now smashed the most T20I runs (524) against India. He surpasses Aaron Finch’s tally of 500 runs. Pooran was the 'Player of the Match' for scoring 67 off 40 balls in second T20I win over India on Sunday.
India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Hardik Pandya slams batters after loss
Team India captain Hardik Pandya slammed the Indian batters after their second successive loss in the T20I series against West Indies. "We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility. Left-hander coming at 4 gives us variety," Pandya said on Sunday.
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: West Indies take 2-0 lead
West Indies achieved a significant milestone by beating India in consecutive T20Is for the first time since 2016, thanks to a superb performance. Their victory was well set up by Pooran's dominant display with the bat. While he was at the crease, West Indies looked formidable, but after his dismissal, they struggled against India's bowlers. Mukesh Kumar finally got the better of Pooran, which allowed India to make a comeback. Chahal's legspin was the highlight of India's recovery, causing trouble for the West Indies batsmen. However, India's decision to hold him back until the last over proved costly, as they now need to win all three remaining games to clinch the series.
Live Score IND 152/7 (20) WI 155/8 (18.5) West Indies won by 2 wkts
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: West Indies Win By 2 Wickets
Akeal Hosein showcased his batting prowess in style as he hammered a full delivery outside off stump down the ground for a powerful boundary. The ball raced away, and even mid-off had no chance. Akeal celebrated in his trademark "blocking out the noise" style. With this victory, West Indies secured consecutive T20I wins against India for the first time.
Live Score IND 152/7 (20) WI 155/8 (18.5) West Indies won by 2 wkts
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: WI Need 12 Runs, IND Need 2 Wickets
Arshdeep and Mukesh bowled tight, restricting West Indies. Akeal tapped for one, Alzarri got two, and Akeal's well-placed boundary impressed. Mukesh troubled Alzarri, but the run rate stayed at a run per ball. Pooran's impact was evident.
Live Score WI 142/8 (18.1) CRR: 7.82 REQ: 6
West Indies need 11 runs in 11 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: India Take 3 Wickets In 1 Over
Chahal strikes again, and West Indies' fortunes take a dramatic turn! Hetmyer departs, attempting to flick off the back foot, but he misses the ball. The appeal for LBW is turned down initially, as the impact seemed to be in line with the middle stump. However, India decides to review the decision, and it pays off. The replay shows the ball hitting the stumps, overturning the on-field decision. Hetmyer is dismissed LBW by Chahal for 22 runs off 22 balls, including one boundary and one six. This wicket marks a significant collapse for West Indies, losing four wickets for just three runs in the last 13 balls.
Live Score WI 129/8 (16) CRR: 8.06 REQ: 6
West Indies need 24 runs in 24 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: India Back On Top
Chahal delivers a brilliant ball to Holder! The slow, dipping delivery turns away, completely bamboozling Holder's defence. Ishan Kishan behind the stumps reacts swiftly, whipping the bails off. The third umpire checks for a possible stumping and confirms the dismissal. However, as Holder walks back to the pavilion, he appears to be in significant pain. Holder is dismissed by Chahal for a duck, having faced just three balls. The wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan, played a crucial role in executing the stumping.
Live Score WI 128/7 (15.4) CRR: 8.17 REQ: 5.77
West Indies need 25 runs in 26 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: West Indies 6 Down
Hetmyer faces Ravi Bishnoi's delivery, but it doesn't turn much. The wide angle of Bishnoi's delivery gives the impression that it pitched outside leg during real-time play. India decided to review the on-field decision, but unfortunately, the ball wasn't a googly; it turned back in and Hetmyer missed his defence. The impact seemed to be hitting the stumps, but since the ball was pitched outside leg, LBW appeals cannot be pursued any further.
Live Score WI 128/6 (15.3) CRR: 8.26 REQ: 5.56
West Indies need 25 runs in 27 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Big Blow For West Indies
Mukesh Kumar dismisses Pooran! A powerful shot by Pooran, but it goes straight to Sanju Samson at cover-point. The ball was hit with great force, making it challenging for Samson to hold on initially, but he manages to grab the rebound. Pooran departs for a well-played 67 off 40 balls, including 6 fours and 4 sixes.
Live Score WI 126/5 (14) CRR: 9 REQ: 4.5
West Indies need 27 runs in 36 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Nicholas Pooran Hits Fifty
Hardik Pandya concedes 8 runs, including a boundary to Hetmyer who flicks it over mid-wicket. Pooran manages only a single with his attempted pull shot to mid-wicket. Ravi Bishnoi is taken for 7 runs, with Pooran smashing a six-over long-on. There's a close call for Hetmyer's edge to slip, but it's unclear if it bounced before being caught.
Live Score WI 108/4 (12.2) CRR: 8.76 REQ: 5.87
West Indies need 45 runs in 46 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: WI 4 Down
Hardik Pandya strikes! Powell's attempted late-cut finds the waiting hands of Mukesh Kumar at third man. Hardik's clever tactic of pushing the fielder back to the boundary paid off, and he bowled a quick short-of-length delivery outside off stump, tempting Powell into the shot. The ball went airborne, and Mukesh Kumar made no mistake in taking the catch. Powell departs after scoring 21 runs off 19 balls, including one four and one six. A brilliant execution from Hardik Pandya to claim the wicket of Powell.
Live Score WI 89/4 (9.5) CRR: 9.05 REQ: 6.3
West Indies need 64 runs in 61 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Pooran Puts WI On Top
Chahal bowls a mix of deliveries to Powell, who manages to score 4 runs in the over. India misses a chance to dismiss Powell with a wrong decision not to review an LBW appeal. Ravi Bishnoi keeps the batsmen in check with his googlies and variations. Pooran and Powell score 3 runs in the over.
Live Score WI 82/3 (9) CRR: 9.11 REQ: 6.45
West Indies need 71 runs in 66 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Ishan Kishan Fails To Do A MS Dhoni
Chahal bowled a wide googly down the leg side to Powell, causing him to miss the glance and lose his balance. Ishan Kishan, the wicketkeeper, anticipated Powell's attempt to regain balance and attempted a stumping. However, he reacted a bit slowly in taking off the bails, and Powell managed to escape the dismissal narrowly.
Live Score WI 68/3 (7) CRR: 9.71 REQ: 6.54
West Indies need 85 runs in 78 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: All Eyes On Pooran
In the 4th over, Mukesh Kumar conceded 12 runs. Nicholas Pooran hit two consecutive fours, one through covers with excellent timing and the other by stabbing it between backward point and cover. Rovman Powell scored one run by clipping it wide of fine leg. Arshdeep Singh's 3rd over gave away only one run and included a dot ball and a single to the leg-side by Powell.
Live Score WI 53/3 (5.3) CRR: 9.64 REQ: 6.9
West Indies need 100 runs in 87 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: IND on top
India off to a dream start in this clash as West Indies go 2 down. Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers are in the middle for WI looking to rebuild.
WI: 4/2 (2 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Arshdeep Singh Strikes
Arshdeep Singh delivers a knuckle ball to Mayers, and it results in an LBW dismissal. Mayers fails to read the delivery correctly, attempting to play it to the leg side but misses, and the ball beats the inside edge of the bat. Mayers departs after scoring 15 runs off 7 balls, including 2 fours and 1 six.
Live Score WI 32/3 (3.4) CRR: 8.73 REQ: 7.41
West Indies need 121 runs
LIVE India vs West Indies: WI 2 down
India on top as Johnson Charles and Brandon King walk back to the pavilion in the very first over. West Indies in a tricky spot now.
WI: 2/2 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India finish at 152
India finish at 152 runs after Hardik Pandya smashed some sixes in the end. Ishan Kishan in the starting did well but besides these batters, no other player could make an impact like Tilak Varma.
IND: 152/7 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI: Pandya gone!
Hardik Pandya 24 (18) out bowled by Alzarri Joseph. India lose their skipper after a couple of big shots.
IND: 132/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Varma departs
India 5 down now as Tilak Varma departs after hitting fifty. Axar Patel joins Hardik Pandya in the middle. Jason Holder into the attack for West Indies.
IND: 120/5 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Varma keeps afloat
Tilak Varma keeps India afloat but West Indies keep the pressure on the opposition. Can India bounce back from this situation? Hardik Pandya has walked in with Axar Patel still to come in.
IND: 106/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India 4 down
That was not good for Sanju Samson, another failure innings from him as India go 4 down now. Hardik Pandya walks in at number 6.
IND: 85/4 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Sanju gone!
Sanju Samson 7 (8) stumped by Nicholas Pooran bowled by Akeal Hosein. West Indies get India 4 down now, they are in complete control of this contest.
IND: 78/4 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Gone!
Ishan Kishan 27 (23) out bowled by Romario Shepherd. India lose another one as Kishan departs. Nine overs gone and West Indies are on top of this contest.
IND: 60/3 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India look to bounce back
50 up for India and it has taken some time to get past the mark. Kishan and Tilak are key for India at the moment. Holder and Mayers attack the stumps for India
IND: 53/2 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd: Pressure on India
India are in a tricky spot at the moment with Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in the middle. Both left-handers need to get going and build up a solid partnership.
IND: 37/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Kishan takes charge
Ishan Kishan going at it to make the most of the last over of powerplay. Joseph displays some brilliant bowling after getting smashed for a four.
IND: 33/2 (5.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: WI on top
First Shubman Gill and later Suryakumar Yadav, SKY knew it moments before the third umpire made his decision, what a throw from Kyle Mayers. India 2 down in blink of an eye.
IND: 18/2 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Steady start
It is a steady start for India as both openers take their time to settle and attack the opposition without any risky shots. Two maximums from both batters each.
IND: 16/0 (2.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Action begins
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill open the batting for India and off we go in the second T20. Obed McCoy with the new ball attacks the stumps for West Indies.
IND: 1-0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Kuldeep injured
Kuldeep Yadav got hit while batting in the nets and was unavailable for selection for the 2nd T20I due to a sore left thumb. Ravi Bishnoi has earned a spot in his absence.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Toss report
Hardik Pandya has won the toss and elected to bat first against West Indies in the second T20I.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Ready for action
The second T20I between India and West Indies is about to begin in one hour. The game will begin at 8PM (IST) so do not go anywhere and stay tuned for the toss and lineups update with us.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Revenge time
It is revenge time for Hardik Pandya's Men in Blue but West Indies are a very strong side when it comes to T20 cricket. Can the likes of Samson, Tilak and more shine today?
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Rohit opens up on absence
Rohit Sharma has opened up on missing out in India's T20 squad since the 2022 World Cup. The skipper of ODI and Test format of India hinted that he wants to play T20 cricket for India in a video which went viral, check it out below.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Toss timings
The toss will take place at 730 PM (IST) for the clash between India and West Indies. Captains Hardik Pandya and Rovman Powell will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: India reach venue
India have reached the venue for the second T20I against the West Indies. Will the Men in Blue make changes in the lineup or go out with the same players?
Guyana
Second #WIvIND T20I coming up #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Qfdmt0eIP3
BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2023
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Focus on Pandya
Hardik Pandya has been average in his performances recently with the bat and this game will have a lot of eyes on him to point a finger at him and question his abilities as a skipper and captain.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: All eyes on Tilak Varma
Tilak had a fine debut. He started his international career with two maximums off the first three balls he played and was sensational in the field as well. India will look to get things done in the second game of the series.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Pressure on Samson
Sanju Samson failed to impress in the previous contest after getting runout on 12 when India needed him to finish the game. Hardik Pandya also got out in the end moments of the game which left India in a very tricky spot.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Dream11 prediction
WK: Ishan Kishan, Nicholas Pooran
Batters: Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma
All-rounder: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE India vs West Indies 2nd T20: Pitch report
The pitch are not performing so good at the moment. When the teams clashed in the first T20I series, West Indies came on top of the contest in the end with some brilliant performances.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20: Pressure on India
A lot of players like Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and more are under tremendous pressure at the moment after losing the first game against West Indies.
LIVE IND vs WI 2nd T20I: India eye revenge
India lost the first game against West Indies in absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and more. The Hardik Pandya-led Men in Blue would be keen to get the job done this time.
IND vs WI LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the second T20I between India and West Indies will take place at 7.30 pm IST. The match starts at 8 pm IST.
West Indies vs India 2nd T20: Probable Playing 11
WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND vs WI 2nd T20 LIVE: Probable Playing 11
India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
IND vs WI 2nd T20 LIVE: Landmark Match For Suryakumar Yadav
The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will be a landmark match for Suryakumar Yadav, who has played 49 T20Is for far. This will be his 50th T20I match. Hopefully, Surya has a good game.
IND vs WI 2nd T20: Watch Out For Nicholas Pooran
Pooran showed shade of his brilliance in the first match, scoring 41 runs at strike rate of 120.59. He is good form, a the moment and India must have a plan to send the batter back as soon as possible. The longer Pooran spends time in the middle, the weaker will be India's chance to win the match and level the series.
India vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Check Livestreaming Details
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match will be televised on the Doordarshan Network in India while the match will be will be streamed live on the Fancode app and the JioCinema app in India.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I: When Does The Match Start?
The 2nd T20I between India and West Indies will start at 8 pm IST and the toss for this match will take place half an hour ago, at 7.30 pm IST. Keep watching space for all latest news, updates from the match.
LIVE India vs West Indies: Pressure On Sanju Samson
With knock of just 12 runs in the first T20I, Sanju Samson will be under pressure to give big returns in the 2nd match of the series. He has been a big underperformer with the bat in this format internationally and time has come for him to show his worth.
India vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE: Surya Nearing MS Dhoni's T20I Tally
India batter Suryakumar Yadav is just 12 runs away from going past MS Dhoni's tally of all runs scored in the T20Is away from home.
IND vs WI 2nd T20I LIVE score: Check probable playing 11s
WI Probable XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles/Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (C), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies LIVE: Check Both The Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith
India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE: Hardik Pandya vs Rovman Powell
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd T20I between India and West Indies on our live blog here. India under pressure to level series after losing first T20. On the other hand, Windies looking to extend lead. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.