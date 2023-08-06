Highlights | IND VS WI, 2nd T20 Cricket Match Highlights: Tilak Varma's Record Maiden Fifty

The score is 2-0 with three games left as West Indies defeated Team India by 2 wickets with 7 balls to spare in the second T20I in Guyana on Sunday. The home crowd was happy with the win. West Indies was the better team, but they almost let the victory slip away in the end.

India had to work hard and got help from Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravi Bishnoi to reach a challenging total of 150. When Hardik took two wickets in his first over, India was in a good position. Mayers got out, but Pooran fought back with aggressive shots, keeping West Indies ahead.

However, after Pooran's dismissal, West Indies collapsed and lost four wickets in just 13 balls. Akeal Hossain and Alzarri Joseph held their nerves and made an unbeaten partnership of 26 runs, securing the victory for West Indies and preventing India from leveling the series. India could have scored at least 10 more runs. They bowled decently, but couldn't stop Pooran's strong performance.



Check Highlights from India vs West Indies 2nd T20I match HERE.