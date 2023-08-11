HIGHLIGHTS | IND VS WI, 4th T20 LIVE Full Cricket Scorecard: India Win By 9 Wickets, Level Series 2-2
India Vs West Indies, 4th T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India level the series 2-2 with thumping 9 wicket win over West Indies.
Team India are set to lock horns with West Indies in the 4th T20I of the 5-match series at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday. Hardik Pandya's Men in Blue pulled off an impressive victory in the third game of the series which was also a do-or-die clash for them, just like this fourth match. Both teams battled it out until the end in the third game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana after West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.
Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill could not hand India the dream start in their chase but Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were in a different league on that day. When Suryakumar left the game, it was only a formality for Hardik Pandya and Tilak in the middle as India won by seven wickets.
India vs West Indies 4th T20 Highlights: India won by 9 wickets
That's that from us as far coverage of 4th T20 is concerned.
The series is at stake and expect a fitting end to an exciting tour that this has been.
IND vs WI Highlights: Yashasvi speaks on his knock in 4th T20I
"It's not easy, I am happy to go out there and express myself. I would like to thank the support staff and Hardik bhai, they've shown faith. That shows so much impact on my mind. I try to play how team needs and how I can express myself towards the plan. I try to score quickly, how many shots I can play in the powerplay and put my team in a nice shape," says Yashasvi.
India vs West Indies 4th T20 LIVE: Powell On Where Windies Lost Match
Rovman Powell, West Indies captain, admitted that they were not at their best in the 4th T20 vs India and added that they were 10 to 15 runs short in the first innings after winning toss and opting to bat first.
IND vs WI LIVE: Series To Be Decided Today
With the series level 2-2, the fifth and last T20I will decide the winner today in Florida. The teams play the match without any day break. It will test their skills as well as their fitness.
IND vs WI LIVE Updates: Arshdeep Singh shows improvement
Arshdeep was smashed for boundaries in the death overs but on Saturday, he displayed his best show by picking 3 wickets. His role was important in pushing West Indies on back foot early on in the innings.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Kuldeep Maintains Consistency
Kuldeep was the pick of the bowlers in the 4th T20I, finishing with spell of 2 for 26 in 4 overs. He was economical and took wickets too. Throughout the series, the left-arm leg-spinner has maintained a good consistency.
IND vs WI LIVE: Jaiswal, Gill set new records
India's opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill broke several records after the put on 165 for the first wicket in the match-winning performance in 4th T20I vs WI. They also went past Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan's two-year-old record.
India vsWI 4th T20: Hardik praises Yashasvi and Shubman
"Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant. The way they ran in this heat ... and ... making sure they finished the job, it was very pleasing to see," said Hardik after the match.
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal After Winning Man Of The Match Award
It's not easy, I am happy to go out there and perform. I try to play how team needs. I try to score quickly and how many shots I can play in the powerplay. Reading the wicket, reading the situation, everything is important. I have played a lot of ball against them (Holder and McCoy), helped me to pick them. It (partnership with Gill) was really amazing, he batted really well. I want to thank everyone coming here and supporting us. Thank you so much.
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: West Indies Captain Rovman Powell
"It's a pretty good batting surface. We were maybe 10-15 runs short. Having said that, Hetmyer and Hope played well. We didn't stick to our plans, you'll always find under pressure against quality batters. We didn't bat well in the middle overs. If we can improve against spin, we can do well. It's 2-2, tomorrow is the final and in a final, I back the West Indies. I am okay and ready to the lead the side tomorrow."
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India Captain Hardik Pandya After Leveling Series
"There are more Indians here. The way they have been supporting, they make sure that we give them some entertainment. There is no doubt in their skill set. Going forward, we'll have to take responsibility as batters and help our bowlers. Shubman and Yashasvi were brilliant. The way they ran in the heat ... and ... they finished the job. I like to captain how I see the game. I like to go with my instincts. It was our own error in the first game. We didn't do much different in the next two games. All these games gives us a lot of confidence. We had to pull up our socks and play good cricket, that's exactly what the boys did. In T20 cricket, no one's favourite. You got to respect the opposition. Tomorrow we turn up and do exactly what we did today."
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India Win By 9 Wickets
India easily outclassed West Indies' 178 total. Jaiswal's aggressive start, with early boundaries, set the tone. Scoring 10 runs in the opening over and adding three fours off Holder, he and Gill powered through a dynamic powerplay. India notched 66 runs without loss, including 7 fours from Jaiswal, 3 sixes, and a four from Gill. The partnership reached a century in the tenth over, with both Jaiswal and Gill securing fifties. West Indies struggled against India's onslaught. Despite breaking the 165-run opening stand late, India secured victory comfortably with 18 balls to spare.
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Shubman Gill Departs
Shubman Gill's impressive innings concludes. A full delivery at 135kph on the leg side is wristily flicked by Gill, but he doesn't keep it low. Shai Hope takes a sharp catch, moving to his right from deep mid-wicket, to end Gill's superb knock. He departs for 77(47), including 3 fours and 5 sixes.
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: 150 partnership up
Jaiswal's powerful hitting prevails in the 13th over. A huge straight six and a fine-edged four contribute to a booming partnership of 150. Gill maintains his aggressive play with well-placed shots, including a crucial review to overturn an LBW decision.
Live Score IND 151/0 (14) CRR: 10.79 REQ: 4.67
India need 28 runs in 36 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Fifty For Both Indian Openers
Both batsmen shine with impressive fifties. Jaiswal's audacious reverse-sweep for six showcases his flair. Gill's reverse heave adds to his aggressive play. Powell's over gifts 13 runs, aiding their milestone moments. Jaiswal's maiden T20I fifty and Gill's recovery to fifty lift India to 113-0 after 11 overs.
Live Score IND 131/0 (12.3) CRR: 10.48 REQ: 6.4
India need 48 runs in 45 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India Openers Dominate
Hosein concedes 5 runs. Jaiswal singles for the team's 100, Gill's fine sweep gets 3, nudges for no run, Jaiswal comes down for a single, Gill punches for one, and Jaiswal pulls for another single.
Live Score IND 100/0 (10) CRR: 10 REQ: 7.9
India need 79 runs in 60 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Both Openers Near Fifty
Jaiswal singles to long-on. Gill takes a single off another slower ball. Jaiswal drives for a single then slices for a four. Gill singles and Jaiswal gets a single with an overthrow. Gill hits a four with a jab, Jaiswal mistimes for a single, Gill drives for one, Jaiswal takes a leg-bye, and a single each. Gill taking 2, Jaiswal singles to long-on, Gill tucks for 1, fumble for 2, Gill flicks a four, and Jaiswal takes a leg-bye.
Live Score IND 93/0 (9) CRR: 10.33 REQ: 7.82
India need 86 runs in 66 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India On Top
Odean Smith delivers a mix of shots to Shubman Gill, including boundaries to deep extra cover, a flick to mid-wicket, and two powerful sixes over backward square leg and the bowler's head. Suryakumar Yadav's control over bowlers is praised.
Live Score IND 66/0 (6) CRR: 11 REQ: 8.07
India need 113 runs in 84 balls
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: West Indies In Search Of Wickets
Obed McCoy bowls a mix of deliveries to Shubman Gill, who scores runs through a quick single, a six over mid-wicket, and some dot balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal also hits boundaries against Jason Holder's bowling.
Live Score IND 37/0 (4) CRR: 9.25 REQ: 8.88
India need 142 runs
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: India Start Strong
In the first over, Akeal Hosein concedes singles to Jaiswal and Gill. Jaiswal attempts a reverse sweep but is stopped by Smith's dive. McCoy's over includes a wide half-volley dispatched by Jaiswal, a couple of singles, and a top-edged boundary.
Live Score IND 20/0 (2.2) CRR: 8.57 REQ: 9
India need 159 runs
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: West Indies Finish 1st Innings On High
In the West Indies innings, they managed to score 178 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Notable contributions came from Shimron Hetmyer with a powerful 61 off 39 balls, while Shai Hope added 45 off 29 balls. However, quick wickets fell with Arshdeep Singh taking 3 wickets, and Kuldeep Yadav taking 2. The West Indies struggled to maintain momentum, and their innings included 3 fours and 11 sixes. The bowlers, particularly Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav, kept pressure on the West Indies batsmen. Despite the challenges, they reached a total of 178 with Odean Smith and Akeal Hosein remaining unbeaten.
Live Score WI 178/8 (20) CRR: 8.9
Innings Break
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Fifty For Hetmyer
Undeterred, Hetmyer swiftly capitalizes on the moment, accelerating to secure a second run. With this quick manoeuvre, Hetmyer not only adds runs to his team's total but also attains a remarkable personal achievement – his half-century. This impressive milestone signifies Hetmyer's prowess in the T20 International arena, highlighting his ability to consistently excel in this dynamic format.
Live Score WI 155/7 (18.1) CRR: 8.53
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Mukesh Kumar Strikes
Mukesh Kumar adds to India's wickets column. Holder's dismissal appears unfortunate as the full delivery tails in, Holder adjusts off-side, attempts a drive, but an inside edge nicks the pad and disturbs the stumps. West Indies' batting lineup is under pressure. Holder departs for 3(4).
Live Score WI 123/7 (15.3) CRR: 7.94
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: WI 6 Down
Shepherd falls to his own aggression. Attempting a slog-sweep to Axar's slightly shortened delivery, he top-edges it high. Samson claims the catch comfortably behind the stumps. Shepherd departs for 9(6), including a six.
Live Score WI 118/6 (14.2) CRR: 8.23
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Mukesh Kumar In Attack
Mukesh Kumar bowled consistently, with Hetmyer managing singles through well-placed shots despite his tight bowling. Shepherd also contributed, finding gaps for singles. Notable was Mukesh's effective use of variations.
Live Score WI 118/5 (14.1) CRR: 8.33
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Chahal Strikes Again
Chahal dismisses Shai Hope with a well-tossed delivery outside off. Hope attempts a powerful shot over mid-wicket but the bat turns on impact, resulting in a catch taken comfortably by Axar at long-on. Hope departs for 45 (29 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes).
Live Score WI 106/5 (13) CRR: 8.15
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Hardik Pandya Into The Attack
Hardik Pandya conceded 9 runs. Shai Hope managed singles and twos with well-placed shots. Hetmyer hit consecutive boundaries - a cut behind point for four and a front-footed pull for a six over mid-wicket. Hope scored 40 off 23, Hetmyer 11 off 14. In the 10th over by Kuldeep Yadav, Hope survived a close call for a second run. Hetmyer got 3 singles and a four with well-timed shots.
Live Score WI 102/4 (12) CRR: 8.5
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Hope Steady WI
Chahal restricted West Indies to 3 singles, Hope hit a six and a four. Hetmyer managed 2 runs, Hope added 1. West Indies scored a total of 6 runs in these two overs
Live Score WI 79/4 (10) CRR: 7.9
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Kuldeep On Top
Kuldeep Yadav's enchanting spell persists as he deceives Powell with a back-of-length wrong 'un aimed at leg-stump. Powell's mistimed tuck results in an edge towards slip, where Shubman Gill reacts swiftly to grasp a clever catch. Powell departs for 1(3) off Kuldeep's delivery.
Live Score WI 55/3 (6.1) CRR: 8.92
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: WI 3 Down
Kuldeep Yadav takes immediate action, inducing a catch for Suryakumar Yadav at long-on. Pooran departs for just 1 run off 3 balls, falling victim to Kuldeep's delivery.
Live Score WI 55/3 (6.1) CRR: 8.92
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Arshdeep Singh Removes King
Arshdeep Singh claims another wicket as Brandon King attempts a wild shot off a wide delivery. The ball ends up in the hands of Kuldeep Yadav, dismissing Brandon King for 18 runs, including 2 sixes.
Live Score WI 54/2 (5.4) CRR: 9.53
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: IND On Top
Chahal bowls with a variation. Shai Hope hits a boundary with a beautiful drive, and Brandon King strikes a six. Chahal appeals for an lbw, denied. Axar concedes runs in the 2nd over, Hope retains strike. Defensive move using Axar for India's opening bowling.
Live Score WI 36/1 (4) CRR: 9
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Kyle Mayers Departs
Arshdeep Singh dismisses Mayers, caught by Samson. A well-directed short ball at 135kph bounces extra, surprising Mayers. His attempted ramp over the keeper results in an edge behind. Samson grabs a sharp catch, fingers pointing up. Mayers departs for 17 (7), including 2 fours and 1 six.
Live Score WI 19/1 (1.5) CRR: 10.36
West Indies opt to bat
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Kyle Mayers Take On Arshdeep Singh
West Indies' Mayers makes an impressive start, hitting a boundary with a sweep shot off Axar. India's spin strategy struggles as Mayers scores runs through controlled shots and powerful hits, including a six. Mayers faces challenges but remains determined.
Live Score WI 14/0 (1) CRR: 14
West Indies opt to bat
India vs West Indies 4th T20: West Indies Playing XI
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
India vs West Indies 4th T20: India's Playing XIs
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Hardik Pandya: We would have batted first us as well, I don’t think much will change. I think the boys turned up very well, they were excited and at the same time, they realized that they have to show some more hunger as well. Everyone chipped in, the bowlers did well. Yeah, same team.
Rovman Powell: We are gonna bat first, looks a very good surface, we want to put up some runs on the board and try to defend it. I think it is an opportunity for us to win a series against a big team like India. Jason Holder is in, Shai Hope comes in for Johnson Charles.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Toss Report
West Indies won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the fourth T20 of the five-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: High scoring thriller on the cards
Florida greeted the day with overcast skies and a minimal possibility of rainfall. Interestingly, the same venue played host to a T20I encounter a little over a year ago, featuring the exact same teams. During India's visit in 2022, they adeptly defended totals of 191 and 188 in the two matches held here. Notably, a trend has emerged with teams batting first emerging victorious in 11 out of the 13 games contested at this location.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: India's Probable Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik
India vs West Indies 4th T20: West Indies' Probable Playing XI
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder/Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Big Milestone Waiting For Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal is on the cusp of a significant milestone, needing just five more wickets to achieve a remarkable feat: becoming the first Indian and the eighth player overall to secure 100 wickets in T20 International matches.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: West Indies Count On Johnson Charles
Johnson Charles boasts an impressive track record at this venue, showcasing a remarkable strike rate of 152.94 in T20Is, while his performance in CPL games is equally remarkable with a striking rate of 158.65.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Pace Vs Spin
At this Stadium, Pace has maintained an economy rate of 8.15, while spin, although taking fewer wickets, has operated at a more economical rate of just 6.77 per over.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Hardik Pandya After Winning Last Game
"As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility. If the batters score runs then you don't need someone at number eight."
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Pitch Report
In contrast to typical West Indies pitches, the playing surface at Central Broward Regional Park leans in favor of batsmen. Past encounters have shown its propensity to assist run-scoring, as evidenced by India's commanding total of 188 runs during a T20I match here in 2022. However, the pitch's intriguing dual nature also affords spinners a chance to thrive while offering initial opportunities for fast bowlers to exploit swing and seam movement with the new ball.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Weather Report
As the thrilling five-match T20I series between India and the West Indies stands at a tantalizing 2-1 in favor of the home team, the action now shifts to the Broward County Stadium in Florida, USA, for the upcoming fourth match on Saturday evening. Following two close defeats, India made a strong comeback in the third match, and the team led by Hardik Pandya aims to carry forward this momentum into the crucial upcoming game. While the young talent Tilak Varma has made an impressive debut with the bat during this tour, the usually high-performing opener Shubman Gill has yet to reach his expected heights.
India vs West Indies 4th T20: Key Players For West Indies
West Indies batter Johnson Charles likes batting in Florida as he he has a strike-rate of 152.94. In CPL games, he has struck at 158.65. Nicholas Pooran is always going to be WI's big player along with Shimron Hetmyer and captain Rovman Powell.
IND vs WI 4th T20 LIVE: Key Players For Team India
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will hold the important cards at top of the order. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav make the middle order very strong. They are in form and will be looking smash many boundaries.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal Likely To Play Today
Yashasvi Jaiswal has not yet fired in the only game he got but chances are that he will retain his place in the XI for the 4th T20I. Let's see how this young man from India goes in the West Indies series.
India vs West Indies 4th T20 LIVE Updates: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the 4th T20I between India and West Indies will take place at 7.30 pm IST. The match begins at 8 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IND vs WI 4th T20 LIVE: All Eyes On Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav will be a player to watch out for as he has looked in great form in this T20I series so far. He is striking at over 150, and if he does well, then India are most likely to put up a good score on the board.
IND vs WI LIVE 4th T20: Tilak Varma Is Leading Run-Scorer In Series
Tilak Varma has become a reliable batterat No 4 for India, at least in T20Is. In first international series, that too away from, he has looked very relaxed and matured. With 139 runs in 3 games so far, he tops the charts of run-scorers in the series. He has also hit a fifty, that came in the 2nd T20, although in a losing cause.
India vs West Indies 4th T20 LIVE: Johnson Charles big wicket for India
West Indies batter Johnson Charles loves batting at this venue in Florida. In T20Is played in Florida, he has a struck at 152.94. In CPL matches, he has struck at 158.65.
India vs West Indies LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The 4th T20I between India and West Indies will start at 8 pm IST with the toss taking place half an hour ago at 7.30 am IST. It will be a day game as timings are kept like this to ensure India fans back home get to watch the match.
IND vs WI 4th T20 LIVE: India's Probable 11
India Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar/Umran Malik
India vs West Indies LIVE: Probable Playing XI
WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder/Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
IND vs WI LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 4th T20I between India and West Indies will be played in Florida and will have its TV broadcast in India too. The match can also be easily livestreamed in India.
Read all about the broadcast and livestreaming of the India vs WI T20I here
India vs West Indies 4th T20I: Looking back at India's last 2 matches in Florida
India played two games in Florida in 2022 and managed to defend scores of 191 and 188 easily. Truth is that teams batting first have won 11 of the 13 games here.
LIVE IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya on batting combinations
"As a group we have decided to bat with seven batters and we have to take responsibility. If the batters score runs then you don't need someone at number eight." - Hardik Pandya, India captain.
IND vs WI LIVE: Chahal 5 Away From 100 T20I Wickets
India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is five wickets away from a big milestone. One of India's top bowlers in this format, Chahal requires five more to complete a tally of 100 T20I wickets becoming the first Indian to the landmark. And Eigth overall.
India vs West Indies 4th T20I LIVE Updates: Back to back matches
The last 2 T20Is will be played on back to back dates. The 4th match will be played on August 12 and the fifth on 13th, posing a challenge for the teams to maintain the energy levels. India under more pressure to deliver and win as they trailing 1-2 in the five-game series.
IND vs WI 4th T20 LIVE: Check Out The Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Odean Smith, Shai Hope, Jason Holder
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan
IND vs WI 4th T20: Probable XIs
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE India vs West Indies 4th T20I
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I of India vs West Indies 5-match series. Hardik Pandya's India will look to level the series up in the fourth game.