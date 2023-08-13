LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 5th T20 Cricket Match Live Score: India Aim To Seal Series
India Vs West Indies, 5th T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: West Indies won first two matches of the series while India on the last two.
With the series finely poised at 2-2, India finds itself at a crucial juncture. As Sunday approaches, the team is determined to clinch the series victory and assert its dominance over the opposition. India showcased their dominance by easily chasing down West Indies' total of 178. Jaiswal's aggressive approach, highlighted by early boundaries, set the momentum for India's chase. Opening with a 10-run over and three fours off Holder, Jaiswal and Gill capitalized on a dynamic powerplay, amassing 66 runs without losing a wicket. The partnership hit a century in the tenth over, as both Jaiswal and Gill reached impressive fifties. West Indies struggled to contain India's relentless performance. Although the 165-run opening stand was eventually broken, it came too late for the Windies. With 18 balls to spare, India secured a comfortable victory. Earlier, Hetmyer's standout performance and Shai Hope's return couldn't lift West Indies beyond 178, proving inadequate against India's formidable display.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates from the India vs West Indies 5th T20I Here.
