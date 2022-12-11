Highlights | IND-W VS AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Indian women's team beat Australia in their first ever Super Over
India women Vs Australia women 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Check all the news from first T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India and Alyssa Healy-led Autralian team at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim to avenge the loss in the first T20I on Friday (December 9) today at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai vs Alyssa Healy's Australia. The visiting team beat the home side by 9 wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. India had batted superbly and courtesy Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghos's brilliant cameos had posted 172/5 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat firt. However, the strong Australian batting lineup chased down the target in 18.1 overs with 9 wickets in hand. It was all thanks to an unbeaten 80 from opening batter Beth Mooney who struck it in just 57 deliveries that also included 16 fours.
Captain Healy, with 37, and Tahila McGrath with 40 paved the way for the win as well. India's bowlers will need to step up in the 2nd T20I if they want to make a comeback in the series. The batting still looks good but can always improve, especially the top 4 need to fire. Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned without troubling the scoreboard, would want a nice fifty in the 2nd T20I to get her momentum back.
Harmanpreet Kaur too would be itching to finish games or take team to strong totals with bat. What's missing is those big sixes off the bat of Indian captain. From Indian perspective, we hope to see them coming.
Check all LIVE Scores and Updates from India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I here.
LIVE Score India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: India win
4,1,w,1,4,6
Renuka keeps her calm as Indian women's team claim their first-ever win in Super Over.
LIVE Score India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: India 20/1
6,W,1,4,6,3
This is how India got to 20 runs in the Super over with Richa Ghosh and Smirti Mandhana scoring big boundaries.
LIVE Score India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Match tied!
India reply back with 187 and we are going to superover now! What an interesting contest this is turning out to be. Maybe Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur could have got India home but Australia are not giving up so easily.
LIVE Score India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Intense contest!
Smriti Mandhana has completed her half-century but the job is not done yet. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur is also in the middle for India as Australia look for that breakthrough to steal the momentum from India.
IND - 123/2 (14)
LIVE Score India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: IND off to a dream start
Both openers have got India women off to a good start in their chase, they will look to score runs with full pressure if they keep wickets in hand like this until the end.
IND W - 59/0 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Mandhana, Verma begin chase
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma begin chase for India women. Australia women hunting for a wicket desperately.
INDW - 27/0 (3.3 Overs)
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Australia 187/1 in 20 overs
Healy stated that 180 would be their objective at the toss, and the Australians finish at 187/1. What a display of Twenty20 batting by the visitors. They never put up excessive effort or hit the ball enraged. They reached this score solely via technique, field manipulation, and good cricketing effort. It makes sense why they are such a potent team in this game. In the first over, the captain faced Meghna Singh, who promptly hit five long boundaries.
Live Score AUSW 187/1 (20) CRR: 9.35
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney hit fifties
Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath hit the fifties to put Australian women on top. India bowled out Radha Yadav and Anjali Sarvani. Harmanpreet Kaur desperately searching for wickets.
Live Score AUSW 148/1 (16.2) CRR: 9.06
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Tahlia McGrath inching towards fifty
Australia is scoring at almost 7.83 with 9 wickets in hand. They are eyeing around 200. Beth Mooney is still scoring at run-a-ball while McGrath is scoring at 132.
Live Score AUSW 90/1 (11.1) CRR: 8.06
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Deepti Sharma provides breakthrough
India off-spiner Deepti Sharma provided the breakthrough as he removes Australia captain Alyssa Healy who was looking really dangerous. Beth Mooney still struggling to find middle of the bat but Tahlia McGrath is looking good in the middle with three boundaries in 13 balls.
Live Score AUSW 46/1 (6) CRR: 7.67
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Alyssa Healy takes charge
Five boundaries in the 14 balls Alyssa Healy faced as she scores 25 runs. She is batting at a strike rate of 178. On the other hand, Beth Mooney is taking her time.
Live Score AUSW 27/0 (3) CRR: 9
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: India women win toss, opt to field first
Australia Women (Playing XI): Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: What happend in first game!
In the series' opening T20I game on Friday, the Indian eves were thoroughly outplayed. IND added 172 to the score, but Beth Mooney stole the show with an outstanding 89 not out off only 57 balls, winning the match with over two overs remaining. Recent India-Australia games have followed this pattern: whenever the Indian team has played their best, the Australians have stepped it up to maintain their dominance. With tickets available for free, we can anticipate enthusiastic home support for the weekend match when we return to the same location today for the second T20I game.
LIVE India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I Score: India women eye revenge
Australia women eye back to back victories. India women will surely feel the pressure of being the hosts in this contest and series.
LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I Score: India women eye revenge
Can India women cricket team bounce back in the 2nd T20I against Australia? The Aussies defeated the Women in Blue by 9 wickets in the 1st T20I.
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: Jess Jonassen ruled out
Australia spinner Jess Jonassen was on Sunday ruled for the remainder of the Tour of India after injuring her right hamstring in the first T20I of the five-match series. The left-arm spinner has returned home to Queensland, will be replaced in Australia's 15-player squad by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who is expected to fly into India and link up with the touring party on Tuesday, ahead of the third T20I. Jonassen strained her right hamstring while fielding during Australia's emphatic nine-wicket win at DY Patil Stadium on Friday.
LIVE IND - W vs AUS - W 2nd T20I: Full Squad
India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Sabbhineni Meghana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown
India women vs Australia women LIVE: Who are Favourites?
India and Australia will be involved in what is going to be a humdinger. After loss in the previous T20I, India will be eager to make a strong comeback. They will give it their all in this match. At the same time, Aussies are known for their winning spree and they will certainly start as favourites in the match for the kind of form they are in currently.
IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE: Pressure on India
Australia are a confident side as they started off the T20I tour of India with a thumping win. The pressure is now on India as they cannot afford to lose one more match. They need to win today to make it 1-1 or the psychological pressure will increase on them of losing on home soil to the current World Champions.
India women vs Australia women: Dream 11 prediction
If you are still confused who to pick and who to drop in your fantasy team for the IND-W and AUS-W clash, they why not take out suggestion for it?
Read here our Dream 11 prediction for the India women vs Australia women
India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Danger players in Australian lineup
Australian captain Alyssa Healy is a swashbuckling opener. She has been doing a great job at the top of the order for them for years now. Healy is leading the team for the first time and India must get rid of her as soon as possible. Another star player is Ellyse Perry is a sensational player who is known for her all-round show. Beth Mooney is another big threat for India.
India women vs Australia women: LIVE streaming details
If you are wondering when and where will be the India vs Australia match played, then we have it sorted for you. The match will take place from 7 pm IST today at Mumbai.
India women vs Australia women: Mandhana to shine
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and the bowlers will hold key for India. If these two batters do well and others chip in with cameos then Indian batting will be in good place. And bowlers need to deliver after a poor outing in the first T20I.
IND-W vs AUS-W LIVE Updates: Check squads
India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I: India eye revenge
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be eyeing a revenge of loss in the first T20I vs Australia when they them on again in the 2nd T20I today at Mumbai stadium. Alyssa Healy's Australia inflicted a 9-wicket win on India on Friday and would be hoping to make it 2-0 today.
Toss at 6.30 pm IST. Ball 1 at 7 pm IST. Watch this space for all latest updatest as we begin build up to the match.
