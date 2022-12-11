Highlights | IND-W VS AUS-W, 2nd T20I: Indian women's team beat Australia in their first ever Super Over

Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will aim to avenge the loss in the first T20I on Friday (December 9) today at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai vs Alyssa Healy's Australia. The visiting team beat the home side by 9 wickets to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. India had batted superbly and courtesy Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghos's brilliant cameos had posted 172/5 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat firt. However, the strong Australian batting lineup chased down the target in 18.1 overs with 9 wickets in hand. It was all thanks to an unbeaten 80 from opening batter Beth Mooney who struck it in just 57 deliveries that also included 16 fours.

Captain Healy, with 37, and Tahila McGrath with 40 paved the way for the win as well. India's bowlers will need to step up in the 2nd T20I if they want to make a comeback in the series. The batting still looks good but can always improve, especially the top 4 need to fire. Jemimah Rodrigues, who returned without troubling the scoreboard, would want a nice fifty in the 2nd T20I to get her momentum back.

Harmanpreet Kaur too would be itching to finish games or take team to strong totals with bat. What's missing is those big sixes off the bat of Indian captain. From Indian perspective, we hope to see them coming.

