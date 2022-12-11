topStoriesenglish
INDIA WOMEN VS AUSTRALIA WOMEN 2022

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20 match in Navi Mumbai, 7 PM IST, December 11

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 12:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India will aim to make a comeback in the five-match T20I series vs Australia when they take them on in the 2nd match in Mumbai in Sunday night (December 11). Harmanpreet Kaur-led India lost the 1st T20I by 9 wickets, in a match when the bowlers did not step up at all. India had posted 172/5 in the 20 overs after they were asked to bat first. Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma batter superbly, showing India's new-found approach with the bat where they look to play aggressive cricket. However, it was the bowling which disappointed the team in the match.

Renuka Thakur and Co will be under pressure to produced a better peformance with the ball. One must also realise that this is an inexperienced pace attack and will take some time to start producing consistent performances. 

Australia will aim to continue their winning run. Healy and Beth Mooney were terrific at the start. India will hope they see their back soon in the 2nd T20I. Ellyse Perry and Tahila McGrath will be danger players for India and stopping them will be crucial if Women in Blue want to make it 1-1 in the series.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Details

Toss: The match toss between England Women & India Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

IND-W vs AUS-W My Dream11 Team

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Ashleigh Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable XI

India Women (IND-W): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (AUS-W): Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

