Highlights India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Fans left disappointed as rain plays spoilsport in yet another India Legends game

Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 IND-L vs NZ-L (India Legends vs New Zealand Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends in their third match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (September 19). India Legends, who won their opening game against South Africa Legends, had to share the points with West Indies in their second clash after a wash out in Kanpur last week.

New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, have won one and lost one in their two matches so far. After being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their first clash, the Kiwis bounced back to hammer Bangladesh Legends by eight wickets last weekend. Skipper Ross Taylor led the way with an unbeaten 17-ball 30 in the second to power New Zealand to a comfortable win.
India Legends captain Tendulkar had a modest outing in the first game against South Africa, scoring only 16 but all-rounder Stuart Binny lit up the Kanpur stadium with a blazing 82.

19 September 2022
22:44 PM

This is it from Zee News' live from India Legends vs New Zealand Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned to Zee News. 

22:44 PM
22:43 PM

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, 12th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

INDL 49/1 (5.5)
No result (due to rain)

21:14 PM
20:28 PM

19:59 PM

Rain stops play

INDL 49/1 (5.5)  CRR: 8.4

19:58 PM

India Legends lose 1st Wicket

 

19:20 PM

India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, 12th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
Teams:

India Legends (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun

New Zealand Legends (Playing XI): Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond

19:18 PM

Toss Report

Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends asked to bat first by New Zealand Legends' captain in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 match number 12 here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Monday.

 

17:05 PM

Full Squads of both the teams

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun

New Zealand Legends Squad: Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Gareth Hopkins(w), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Aaron Redmond, Bruce Martin

 

17:03 PM
17:00 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2022 from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match tonight. Stay Tuned!

