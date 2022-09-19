Highlights India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 T20 Cricket Match Score and Updates: Fans left disappointed as rain plays spoilsport in yet another India Legends game
Follow Road Safety World Series 2022 IND-L vs NZ-L (India Legends vs New Zealand Legends) LIVE score and updates on our live blog here.
Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends in their third match of the Road Safety World Series 2022 at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (September 19). India Legends, who won their opening game against South Africa Legends, had to share the points with West Indies in their second clash after a wash out in Kanpur last week.
Last match that will be held in Indore is @India__Legends vs @NZealandLegends &later the teams will be headed to new location - #Dehradun
Watch the Live only on @Colors_Cineplex, @justvoot, #Jio, #Colorscineplexsuperhits & #Sports18khel #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Lb9iWiJ9hg — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022
New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, have won one and lost one in their two matches so far. After being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their first clash, the Kiwis bounced back to hammer Bangladesh Legends by eight wickets last weekend. Skipper Ross Taylor led the way with an unbeaten 17-ball 30 in the second to power New Zealand to a comfortable win.
India Legends captain Tendulkar had a modest outing in the first game against South Africa, scoring only 16 but all-rounder Stuart Binny lit up the Kanpur stadium with a blazing 82.
This is it from Zee News' live from India Legends vs New Zealand Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday. For more cricket-related updates stay tuned to Zee News.
MATCH 12: The match has been abandoned due to rain.#INDLvsNZL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022
India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, 12th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
INDL 49/1 (5.5)
No result (due to rain)
MATCH 12: UPDATE: It has stopped raining and the covers are being taken off. The umpires will inspect the pitch shortly.#INDLvsNZL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/YJq7T1kDVo
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022
Rain stops play
INDL 49/1 (5.5) CRR: 8.4
The definition of perfection lies in that stroke! Good start to match 12 for the @India__Legends as they score 49 for the loss of a wicket in 5.5 overs as rain delays play at Indore.#INDLvsNZL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #yehjunghailegendary pic.twitter.com/xitwlvehLp
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022
India Legends lose 1st Wicket
MATCH 12: WICKET! Naman Ojha 18(15) c Ross Taylor b Shane Bond. INDL 32-1, 3.5 Overs.#INDLvsNZL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJunghaiLegendary
— Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 19, 2022
India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, 12th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
Teams:
India Legends (Playing XI): Naman Ojha(w), Sachin Tendulkar(c), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun
New Zealand Legends (Playing XI): Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Aaron Redmond, Neil Broom, Gareth Hopkins(w), Jacob Oram, James Franklin, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond
Toss Report
Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends asked to bat first by New Zealand Legends' captain in the Road Safety World Series T20 2022 match number 12 here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Monday.
Full Squads of both the teams
India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha, Harbhajan Singh, S Badrinath, Rajesh Pawar, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun
New Zealand Legends Squad: Anton Devcich, Jamie How, Dean Brownlie, Ross Taylor(c), Gareth Hopkins(w), Scott Styris, Neil Broom, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Jason Spice, James Franklin, Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Shane Bond, Aaron Redmond, Bruce Martin
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2022 from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match tonight. Stay Tuned!
