IND-L vs NZ-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series 2022 Match No. 12 in Indore, 730 PM IST, September 19

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will look to post their second win in the Road Safety World Series 2022 when they take on Ross Taylor’s New Zealand Legends at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday (September 19). India Legends started off the tournament with a massive win over South Africa Legends but their second game against Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Kanpur.
New Zealand Legends, on the other hand, are coming off the back of an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh Legends in their last match. The Kiwis have two points in the RSWS 2022 so far, having lost their opening game against the Sri Lanka Legends.
Taylor, who is recently retired from international cricket, looked in fine form in the last game against Bangladesh but will be wary of India Legends who have a powerful batting line-up led by the legendary Tendulkar.
Match Details
India Legends vs New Zealand Legends, Road Safety World Series Match No. 12
Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore
Date & Time: September 19 at 730 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Colours and Rishtey Cineplex and Voot website and app
IND-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha
Batters: Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar, Ross Taylor, Doug Brownlie
All-rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Scott Styris
Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Kyle Mills
Captain: Naman Ojha
Vice-captain: Doug Brownlie
IND-L vs NZ-L Road Safety World Series Match No. 12 Predicted 11
India Legends: Yusuf Pathan, Rahul Sharma, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Singh Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel
New Zealand Legends: Ross Taylor (c), Jamie How, Jason Spice, Doug Brownlie, Neil Broom, Scott Styris, Anton Devcich, James Franklin, Gareth Hopkins, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills
