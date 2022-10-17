Highlights India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 Warm Up Match Scores and Updates: Mohammed Shami picks 3 wickets in India win

T20 World Champions Australia will take on Rohit Sharma’s Team India in a ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm up match at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). India will begin their official World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday (October 23).

Before this official warm-up match, Team India played a couple of practice games against Western Australia XI last week – winning one and losing one match respectively. Australia, on the other hand, are coming off a 2-0 series loss to England, with the third and final game getting washed out.

If yesterday's action was anything to go by then the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is going to be _!



From Warm-up matches to Qualifier action we got you covered. pic.twitter.com/ONsfVGpHsQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 17, 2022

Aaron Finch’s side will begin their title defence against T20 World Cup 2021 finalists New Zealand with a Super 12 stage game at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday (October 22). India will look to check on fitness of pacer Mohammed Shami, who replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad last week. Shami, who suffered from COVID-19 last month missed the T20 and ODI series against South Africa.

