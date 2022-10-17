T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammed Shami's FIERY 4-wicket over in IND vs AUS warm-up match, Fans say 'King is back!'

Mohammed Shami successfully defended 11 runs off the last over in the India vs Australia warm-up match as the Men in Blue clinched victory on Monday (October 17) in Brisbane. Shami bowled only one over, which had four wickets in it, with one being a run-out. Australia were restricted to 180 after India scored 186 in the first innings. Australia needed 11 runs off the last 6 balls and Mohammed Shami was right on the money for India to spoil the Australian party.

Shami was the replacement for pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah, who recently got ruled out of the World Cup due to a back injury. However, Shami himself was struggling with an injury following up with COVID-19 and was last part of the India tour of England in July. After recovering from his injury, Shami was called up for the series against Australia and South Africa but had to sit out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Checkout Shami's FIERY last over and fan reactions below...

A freaky rainy storm boundaries@imVkohli is saver of the #India @ashwinravi99 and @DineshKarthik well done boys! Making plans in tamil to confuse #Australia players at last #mohammedshami wat a man ! Four wickets in four balls underrated player ever! #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/UB6320pXU5 — Maharish Vishal (@mv_offical) October 17, 2022

" Mohammed Shami " Hat's off Sir



Everyone Waited for your Come back to the Team sir. Proud of you #MohammedShami #INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup2022 #OneManArmy pic.twitter.com/zK4s489NMe — SB (@ItsSBOnly) October 17, 2022

2, 2, W, W, W, W



Mohammed Shami has announced his arrival with an impressive last over to guide India to a nervy win #MohammedShami #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ZcnhXOdUY8 — सनातन सरवोच्च (@sanatani58) October 17, 2022

India beat Australia by 6 runs in the warm-up match



Shami's over:

3/4 (1)

India: 186/7 (20)

KL Rahil: 57 (33)

Suryakumar: 50 (33)



Australia: 180/10 (20)

Aaron Finch: 76 (54)

Mitchel Marsh: 35 (16)#INDvsAUS #T20WorldCup2022 #mohammedshami #Shami October 17, 2022

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been announced as backups for the India squad in Australia and will travel to the country soon. After Asia Cup 2022, Bumrah is now set to miss out on another major tournament for Team India. The decision of Jasprit Bumrah missing out on the World Cup was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists. Bumrah was initially ruled out from the 3-match T20I series against South Africa.

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.