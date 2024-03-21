Highlights CSK vs RCB Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: CSK Win By 6 Wickets
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (CSK vs RCB) Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK win the match to get first points of the season.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have began the IPL 2024 on Friday (March 22) at Chepauk in Chennai. RCB won the toss and elected to bat first against CSK. After a fiery start from Faf du Plessis, RCB batters Cameron Green, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell failed to impress. Mustafizur Rehman was the pick from CSK bowlers today. RCB have posted 173 with help of Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.
RCB and CSK have met for 31 times in a cricket field. Chennai holds the historic advantage with 20 wins out of the 31 matches played between the two sides and the last time when these sides met, CSK won by 8 wickets at Chepauk in IPL 2023. RCB have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and more hungry for an IPL title in the red jersey and this year looks like they can get it.
Follow LIVE Updates From CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match No.1 Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB
Chennai Super Kings have won the contest by 6 wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. What a dominating performance from the hosts and the defending champions.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Bengaluru in trouble
Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to get wickets at the moment if they want to get some pressure on the opposition but looks like the homeside will dominate this one.
CSK: 155/4 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: CSK need 46 in 30
Chennai need 46 in the remaining five overs with Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube still in the middle. MS Dhoni is also yet to come in at the moment.
CSK: 128/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: CSK need 60 in 42
Chennai Super Kings need 60 runs in 42 balls to win the first game of the IPL 2024. Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green attack the stumps for RCB.
CSK: 121/4 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Gone!
Ajinkya Rahane 27 (19) caught by Maxwell bowled by Cameron Green. Chennai lose another wicket as RCB finally break the partnership.
CSK: 106/3 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Chennai on Top
Daryl Mitchell with back-to-back sixes for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai are in complete control of this contest with eight wickets in hand.
CSK: 90/2 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: CSK on top
Chennai Super Kings at the moment with Rahane and Rachin Ravindra batting brilliantly at the moment. Karn Sharma and Yash Dayal attack the stumps for RCB.
CSK: 65/1 (6.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Gone!
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad 15 (15) caught by Cameron Green bowled by Yash Dayal. RCB get the first wicket they were looking for finally.
CSK: 45/1 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Dayal comes in
Yash Dayal comes into the attack now for RCB. Chennai Super Kings keeping it steady and safe at the moment. RCB looking for early wickets.
CSK: 13/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: CSK Begin Chase
Chennai Super Kings open the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps for RCB.
CSK: 4/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: RCB post
Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 173 runs on the board after a middle-order collapse. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik have posted a commendable total.
RCB: 173/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Rawat on fire
Anuj Rawat on fire at the moment with 47 runs from 23 balls. So far 3 sixes and 4 boundaries. Rahman and Deshpande attack the stumps for Chennai now.
RCB: 158/5 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: What can RCB do?
It is the Chennai Super Kings that RCB facing at home since that Rahman over the pressure is on the visitors. They need to get things done soon else it will be an easy outing for CSK.
RCB: 116/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Chennai look for wickets
Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik with big responsibilty on their shoulders to get their team to a respectable total at Chepauk.
RCB: 90/5 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: CSK again take wickets
Chennai Super Kings take wickets in no time as Virat Kohli and Cameron Green walk back to the pavilion. Mustafizur Rahman on fire for CSK, that is his fourth wicket of the game.
RCB: 79/5 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Jadeja keeps it tight
The first over after the break just has one run given away for the Chennai Super Kings. RCB need to stichup a partnership but they also need the flow of runs coming.
RCB: 76/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Much needed 4
Much needed four for RCB after 25 balls from Cameron Green. Now the time is for a time-out. What will RCB do now with three wickets down?
RCB: 63/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Kohli key for RCB
Virat Kohli is key for Royal Challengers Bengaluru now with Cameron Green also on the end. Chennai looking for wickets every over.
RCB: 55/3 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: CSK on top
After a fiery start from RCB, Chennai have got the grip on this contest. Virat Kohli and Cameron Green in the middle for RCB now.
RCB: 48/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: RCB in trouble
RCB lose third wicket in the spam of two overs as Glenn Maxwell departs for a duck. Deepak Chahar has got his first wicket of the game.
RCB: 42/3 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Gone!
Faf du Plessis gone for 35 as Mustafizur Rahman gets his first wicket for the Chennai Super Kings in the powerplay. Virat Kohli on the end is on 3 off 4 balls. On the last ball Rajat Patidar departs for a duck.
RCB: 41/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Theekshana comes in
Theekshana brought in by the Chennai Super Kings as pacers were getting thrashed for runs in the first three overs. Kohli and Du Plessis looking to set the tone for the coming batters.
RCB: 37/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Du Plessis on fire
Faf du Plessis is on fire at the moment. Kohli on the other end has only faced one ball till now. Deepak Chahar is getting the treatment from the RCB skipper.
RCB: 33/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: RCB off to a fine start
RCB off to a fine start. The outfield looks like a dream for batters at the moment as Faf du Plessis hits his third boundary of the game.
RCB: 16/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: First over done
First over is finished. A couple of tight balls from Deepak Chahar in the start after a wild first ball wide. Du Plessis gets a four after a while.
RCB: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Action Begins
Here we go! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk in match number 1 of the IPL 2024 season. Deepak Chahar attacks the stumps with new ball for the Chennai Super Kings.
RCB: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: CSK's Playing 11
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande.
LIVE IPL 2024: RCB's Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Toss Report
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to first against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Toss coming up shortly
JioCinema LIVE telecast shows that the toss will take place after eleven minutes for the CSK vs RCB game at Chepauk. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Opening Ceremony Finishes
Opening ceremony is finished and the toss will be taking place shortly for the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
LIVE IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Mohit Chauhan joins the party
Mohit Chauhan joins the party with Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Shreyas Goshal and more. The is set for the first game of the IPL 2024 season.
LIVE IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman Take Over
After a superb performance by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman take over the stage. Sonu starts his gig with the respected 'Vande Matram' song.
LIVE IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Akshay, Tiger Begin Show
It is time for the opening ceremony to begin. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff come out with the Indian flag waving and saluting to the nation.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Livestreaming Details
Fans can watch the IPL 2024 for free on JioCinema app and website. The game number 1 between CSK and RCB begins at 8 PM (IST) after the opening ceremony.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Probable Playing XIs
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary/Tushar Deshpande.
RCB: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror/Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Ticket Demand
The high demand for tickets underscored the excitement surrounding the IPL 2024 opener, emphasizing the popularity of the CSK vs RCB rivalry.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Stadium Atmosphere
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai witnessed an electrifying atmosphere, with fans eagerly supporting their respective teams, making CSK vs RCB a must-watch encounter.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Star Players to Watch
Players like Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, and Cameron Green showcased their prowess, making them ones to watch throughout the tournament.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: MS Dhoni's Swan Song
Amidst speculation about his retirement, MS Dhoni's presence on the field reaffirmed his commitment to playing in IPL 2024, barring any fitness issues.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Faf Du Plessis' Leadership
Faf Du Plessis led CSK with aplomb, steering them towards a commanding victory in the tournament's opening match.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: RCB's Struggle
Despite RCB's solid batting lineup, their bowling concerns persisted, particularly lacking a potent spinner, which reflected in their performance against CSK.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK's Dominance
CSK's historical dominance over RCB continued as they clinched victory, marking their 21st win out of 31 encounters in IPL history.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Clash of Titans
The IPL 2024 opener witnessed a fierce battle between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), setting the stage for an electrifying season.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Who All Are Performing In Opening Ceremony?
The IPL 2024 opening ceremony promises an enthralling lineup of performers, including Bollywood luminaries Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with music maestros AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam. Their electrifying acts are set to captivate audiences, adding glamour to cricket's grand event.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Last Tim RCB Beat CSK At Cheapuk
RCB defeated CSK at Chepauk on May 21, 2008, when Kohli had not debuted internationally, Dhoni had won only 16 matches as captain, Rohit had hit only 6 sixes in internationals, Sachin Tendulkar had 81 international centuries, and CSK's coach Stephen Fleming was the top scorer for CSK in that match.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: MS Dhoni Near Milestone
MS Dhoni is just 43 runs away from reaching the milestone of 5000 runs for Chennai Super Kings. Upon achieving this, he will join Suresh Raina as the second player to accomplish this feat.
IPL 2024 Match 1 RCB vs CSK LIVE Score: Kohli loves meeting Dhoni at Chepauk
"Playing against Chennai is obviously always a special occasion, a big game. You know, the Southern Derby as they call it. Yeah, it's nice to play infront of very passionate Chennai fans and yeah good to catch up with MS Dhoni, it's been a while," Kohli said.
RCB vs CSK: Irfan Pathan Gives Fitness Update On MS Dhoni
“Last year, Dhoni said he was giving a gift to his fans with his cricket. I met with him a few days ago, he was playing pickleball for two hours non-stop. His knee was fit as it ever was. It's an exciting time for fans; he now has his vintage old look. Will we get the vintage old Dhoni too?” Pathan said on Dhoni's fitness.
RCB vs CSK IPL LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
Did you know that CSK vs RCB clash today, like other IPL 2024 matches, can be watched at free of cost on your digital devices. The match is available on THIS website and app without spending a single paisa.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Updates: Head-to-head record
RCB and CSK have met each other 31 times in IPL history with Bengaluru-based franchise winning it 10 times and Chenni victorious on 20 occasions while one match was washed out.
IPL 2024 LIVE Score: Rohit Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni
After Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain, former MI skipper Rohit Sharma took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of both of them and chose a unique emoji to reflect his thoughts.
Check the photo shared by Rohit here
IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: When Does The Match Start?
The RCB vs CSK opening clash of IPL 2024 starts only after the Opening Ceremony is over. The OC will start at 6.30 pm IST and should be over in an hour while the match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the match.
IPL 2024 Match 1 LIVE CSK vs RCB: Fleming on Dhoni quitting as captain
CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the news of Dhoni quitting CSK captaincy did come as a surprise but this time they were better prepared to deal with it than last time when ahead of IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was named as captain.
"The big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for MS [Dhoni] to move aside and what that did was probably shake us as a leadership group or coaches into looking at the possibility of when he does go and up until that stage that was almost unthinkable," Fleming said, on the eve of the 2024 season.
"It sowed the seeds for us to work pretty hard on making sure that any mistakes that were [made] during that time aren't made again. And that the leadership isn't a secret, we've been working really hard on making sure that plans are in place and all the players are self-sufficient. We're more prepared now because that jolted us into looking at life after [Dhoni] and in some ways we've been a bit slow in doing that as a management group so we're well prepared this time," he added.
IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway/Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande/ Shardul Thakur
IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB 1 Match: Who all are performing at Opening Ceremony?
The IPL 2024 opening ceremony will see the likes of Bollywood bigwigs such as Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff dance their hearts out and maybe also perform some stunts. Music legends AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam will also be there, making the spectators tap to their tunes.
CSK vs RCB LIVE Updates: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
LIVE CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: MSD's new role
With no longer as the skipper of Chennai Super Kings, what role will MS Dhoni play this year? He can be a lower order batter with the duty to finish the games with Ravindra Jadeja also in the lineup.
LIVE IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra To Make Debut?
Here's how CSK can lineup for tomorrow's game....
Rachin Ravindra (Overseas), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell (Overseas), MS Dhoni, Mitchell Santner (Overseas), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman (Overseas).
LIVE CSK vs RCB IPL 2024: RCB's Latest Post
Scenes which were expected tomorrow at toss we're seen taking place today as MS Dhoni met Faf du Plessis one day before the inaugural clash.
The scenes we expected at the toss tomorrow, but we're getting them today. #PlayBold #IPL2024 #CSKvRCB @faf1307 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ZzZe3CoyVu
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2024
LIVE IPL 2024: Who Will Perform On Opening Ceremony?
IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony will have Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, playback singers like AR Rehman and Sonu Nigam among others, confirmed BCCI.
LIVE IPL 2024: Kohli key for RCB
"Virat's in a good place. We all know he's an absolute champion cricketer. So he's at a stage of his career, in a stage of his experience now, where most of what he does is pretty hardwired into him. He's coming in fresh, which is what we're excited about," Bobat said at the pre-match press conference ahead of RCB’s tournament opener.
It will be interesting to see which role Kohli will play this season. Last year he opened with Faf du Plessis and this year it is expected to be the same case.
LIVE IPL 2024: 'End Of An Era'
Checkout the reactions of fans after they acknowledge that neither Kohli, Dhoni or Rohit will be captain this year.
'End Of An Era': No MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma As Captain In IPL Anymore; Fans Flood Social Media With Meme Reactions
LIVE Chennai vs Bangalore IPL 2024 Updates: Fans Sad To See Dhoni Stepping Down
It is the first time after that neither Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni will be captain in an IPL season. Fans on social media cannot believe how times have changed.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Updates: CSK have a new skipper
CSK have a new skipper and it is Ruturaj Gaikwad. The boy who started cricket at the age of 13 and made his debut for CSK in 2020 will be leading the five-time champions this year.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Match no.1: End of an era
It is truly an end of an era as MS Dhoni has left the captaincy for Chennai Super Kings. He is replaced by Ruturaj Gaikwad for the upcoming IPL season.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB: Chepauk Ready For Action
Chennai is ready to host the first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Royal Challengers Bangalore have some new additions to the squad but so does CSK. Let's see who shines on Day 1 of the 2024 IPL season.
LIVE IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Gaikwad is new captain
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been announced as the new captain of Chennai Super Kings replacing the great MS Dhoni who led the team to five IPL titles including the one last year.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs CSK: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. The first match of the season will take place at Chepauk with Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns with each other.