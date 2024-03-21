Highlights CSK vs RCB Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: CSK Win By 6 Wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have began the IPL 2024 on Friday (March 22) at Chepauk in Chennai. RCB won the toss and elected to bat first against CSK. After a fiery start from Faf du Plessis, RCB batters Cameron Green, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell failed to impress. Mustafizur Rehman was the pick from CSK bowlers today. RCB have posted 173 with help of Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik.

RCB and CSK have met for 31 times in a cricket field. Chennai holds the historic advantage with 20 wins out of the 31 matches played between the two sides and the last time when these sides met, CSK won by 8 wickets at Chepauk in IPL 2023. RCB have the likes of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and more hungry for an IPL title in the red jersey and this year looks like they can get it.

Follow LIVE Updates From CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match No.1 Here.