Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch CSK vs RCB, Match No 1, In India Online And On TV Channel?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take each other on in the IPL 2024 opener on Friday. The match takes place at MA Chidambaram stadium and the Chennai fans cannot wait for it to start as entertainment will double up because of the opening ceremony taking place before the start of the game. Huge stars are lined up to open the league including Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as well as musician and singer AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam.

But the real focus will be on the cricketing stars. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will get the loudest cheers on Friday evening. Dhoni is no more the captain of the CSK team but he remains heartthrob of Chennai and entire country. Kohli gets love wherever he goes. Watch out for these two in the match today.

"I think, it's a great start to the IPL, two iconic teams. Two of India's Greatest ever to play the game, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, it's going to be a proper Box-office start to IPL 2024," RCB captain Faf du Plessis said ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 encounter.

Ruturah Gaikwad will come out as captain at the toss along side du Plessis. Ruturaj has become the fourth CSK player to lead the side after Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. It will be interesting to see how he goes as leader of the pack in his first game as captain.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) VS Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) Match Details:

When will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash be played today? - Date and Time

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash will be played today, on March 22, from 8 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash be played today? - Venue

The CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash be played today at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to watch IPL 2024 opening clash CSK vs RCB Free Live Streaming?

IPL 2024 opening clash CSK vs RCB can be live streamed on JioCinema app for free.

Where to watch IPL 2024 opening clash CSK vs RCB on TV?

IPL 2024 opening clash CSK vs RCB can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV.

How many times has RCB won vs. CSK?

RCB have won 10 times vs CSK in 31 matches