Highlights | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: KKR Register 81-Run Win Over RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: KKR Thrashed RCB by 81 runs as Knight Riders played all-round cricket
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs at Eden Gardens to win their first match of IPL 2023. Chasing a tough 205 to win, RCB were bundled out for a mere 121. Varun Chakaravarthy picked four wickets while Suyash Sharma, the Impac Player for KKR, picked 3. Sunil Narine finished with 2 wickets too that also included dismissal of Virat Kohli. Shardul Thakur picked one wicket in form of Michael Bracewell.
Earlier, after being asked to bat first by RCB, KKR posted 204 for 7 in 20 overs. Only three batters shone for KKR on the night which was enough to take the team's total past 200. Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a fifty up at the top order before Shardul Thakur completed his maiden fifty in this T20 league as well. Rinku Singh provided the finishing touch with a quickfire 46 to take the team total to 204 for 7. With this win, KKR are now placed third in the IPL 2023 points table behind CSK and Punjab Kings.
IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB Scorecard: Knight Riders win
KKR win by 81 runs as they bowl out RCB for just 121. What a night for Knight Riders as they script a win in presence of franchise co-owners SRK and Juhu Chawla. Rana led them well. They started off on wrong foot but thanks to brilliant knocks from Gurbaz, Rinku and Shardul, they recovered and even posed 204 for 7 on the board. Varun Chakaravarthy picked 4, Narine starred and Suyash Sharma stepped up as Impact Player as KKR thrashed RCB in Match 9 of IPL 2023.
With this win, KKR have jumped to third in IPL 2023 points table while Bangalore have slipped to 7th spot.
That's that from us on this coverage. Thanks for staying and following our updates. See you again tomorrow.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 123 (17.4)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 81 runs
KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: Suyash Sharma picks 3rd
KKR's Impact Player Suyash Sharma has delivered with 3 wickets to take KKR closer to their first win of the season. The youngster has taken a quick liking to the big stage with scalps of Karthik, Rawat and Karn Sharma.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 104/9 (15.1)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 101 runs in 29 balls
LIVE Updates KKR vs RCB: KKR on top
And another one bites the dust as Anuj Rawat goes back after scoring just 1. Impact Player Suyash Sharma, who came in place of V Iyer, picks the wicket. RCB have lost their 7th wicket as they continue to choke in chase.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 85/7 (12.4)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 120 runs in 44 balls
RCB vs KKR LIVE Blog: RCB half of their side
RCB are five down. Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed all back in the hut. Dinesh Karthik their last hope alongwith Michael Bracewell who played an incredible knock, not so long ago vs India. But the task looks very, very difficult from here.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 69/5 (10)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 136 runs in 60 balls
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Maxwell dismissed
RCB on back foot in chase as Maxwell and Harshal Patel fall in the same over. They are four down now and need a solid knock from someone to guide them through. Chakaravarthy has grabbed three wickets.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 54/4 (7.4)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 151 runs in 74 balls
LIVE Updates KKR vs RCB: Faf gone too
Varun Chakaravarthy picks up the wicket of Faf du Plessis as RCB lose 2nd wicket in the chase of 205. Glenn Maxwell and Michael Bracewell in the middle right now.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 52/2 (6.4)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 153 runs in 80 balls
LIVE Score RCB vs KKR: Kohli falls
That is a big wicket for KKR as they send Kohli back for just 21 and RCB lose their first wicket. He falls to Sunil Narine, Kohli's struggle against spin coming to the fore again.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 45/1 (5)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 160 runs in 90 balls
RCB vs KKR LIVE Updates: Kohli has his eye in already
Virat Kohli looks in fine touch as he scores freely in the middle while Faf is taking his time to settle in. Think they have decided to one will attack and the other will control the innings. Faf maybe wants to play till the end and take the match to the 20th over.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 36/0 (3.4)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 169 runs
KKR vs RCB LIVE: RCB begin chase
Brilliant start from RCB in this chase as Virat Kohli hits 2 boundaries in the first over itself. RCB off to a good start in the chase of 205 runs. Faf du Plessis is the another opener. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee share the new ball.
KKR 204/7 (20)
RCB 11/0 (1.2)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 194 runs
KKR vs RCB LIVE Scorecard: RCB need 205 to win
KKR have put up a strong total on the scoreboard. Thanks to Rinku Singh (46 off 33), Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 ball), KKR have managed to breach the 200 mark. Not to forget, important 57 runs at the top by Gurbaz. RCB have the batting order to chase it down but it is not going to be very easy.
KKR 204/7 (20)
KKR vs RCB LIVE Score and Updates: What a knock from Rinku
Rinku Singh falls but not before a marvellous knock. Shah Rukh Khan, who is in attendance, cannot stop clapping as the young batter heads back to the dressing room.
KKR 197/6 (19.2)
KKR vs RCB LIVE Score: Shardul Thakr slams fifty
Shardul Thakur has played one of the best knocks in this season already as he completes his maiden fifty in IPL. Three overs to go and KKR have touched the 160 mark. KKR can reach even 200 tonight. Let's see how much they make at end of 20.
KKR 166/5 (17.2)
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE: Thakur slams fifty
What a knock from Thakur as he slams his first fifty of IPL and for KKR too. He brings it up with a pull shot for four runs off Harsha Patel. Fantastic knock from the KKR all-rounder.
KKR 153/5 (16.3)
KKR vs RCB LIVE Score: Rinku-Shardul stand key here
From KKR's standpoint, this partnership between Rinku and Shardul is important. This is a right hand-left hand combination too. They must look to play till the end and take KKR at least near 180.
KKR 133/5 (14.4)
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Gurbaz, Russell fall quickly
Gurbaz and Russell fall in quick succession. KKR lose half of their side. Karn Sharma on hattrick after picking two wickets in quick succession. Gurbaz made 57 off 44 balls.
KKR 89/5 (11.3)
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Gurbaz, Rinky go strong
Rinku Singh is batting well. Gurbaz is well settled. This KKR pair need to bat long on this track. KKR definitely need a big total on the board as defending is hard on this venue. Russell, Thakur and Narine to come in next.
KKR 71/3 (9)
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Rana back to the hut
OUT! Fair to say KKR completely on back foot as they lose Rana to NZ spinner Bracewell. He attempted a reverse sweep but the ball kissed the gloves and Dinesh Karthik took a safe catch. Third wicket lost for KKR.
KKR 47/3 (6.3)
LIVE KKR vs RCB: Gurbaz keeps attacking
Gurbaz keeps attacking and he is proving KKR's investment in him right here. Rana is yet to open his account after playing 3 deliveries. Willey continues and will complete his third over of the spell.
KKR 45/2 (5.3)
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Willey misses hattrick
KKR captain Nitish Rana comes in to bat number 4 after Willey removes Mandeep. The RCB pacer misses hattrick but completed the double-wicket maiden. He bowled a super slower one to get rid of Mandeep. KKR on back foot.
KKR 26/2 (4)
LIVE Score KKR vs RCB: Willey strikes
David Willey, who replaced Topley in playing 11 today, strikes in his second over and cleans up Venkatesh Iyer. Terrible foot work from Iyer who did not move his front leg and the ball came in to him sharply from around off stump to hit the stumps. KKR lose their first wicket.
KKR 26/1 (3.2)
KKR vs RCB LIVE Score: Kolkata off to good start
Siraj starts things off for RCB but gets hit for 9 runs off the first over. David Willey bowls the second over for RCB. Venkatesh Iyer and Gurbaz in the middle for Knight Riders. KKR co-owner SRK in the stands to cheer for the home side.
KKR 10/0 (1.2)
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Playing 11s are out
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates : Toss News
Faf du Plessis wins toss and RCB will bowl first in Match No 9.
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Kohli gets into his zone
Virat Kohli snapped ahead of the contest tonight. Here, he looks all serious as the batter prepares for the match mentally.
KKR vs RCB LIVE Updates: Both teams in readiness
Toss coming up soon. Eden Gardens is all set to host the first home match. Both teams have prepped well for the big clash.
_ Eden Gardens, Kolkata
First home game of the season for @KKRiders _
An away challenge coming up for @RCBTweets __
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shabaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj
Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers LIVE: Toss at 7 pm IST
Faf du Plessis and Nitish Rana, RCB and KKR captains, will be out for the toss at 7 pm IST. The first ball will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. The weather is clear for a good game of cricket. Packed Eden Gardens will be a sight to behold as it hosts its first home match this IPL.
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Eden Gardens ready to host KKR's first home match
KKR shared a stunning view of the Eden Gardens ahead of the team's first home game.
KKR vs RCB LIVE: Key players for Royal Challengers
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis had a good outing in the first match of IPL 2023 as both struck match-winning fifties. RCB will pin hopes on them for another good start. KKR are down at the moment with mahy star players missing and the replacements yet to join them. RCB can make use of their situation and register a massive win tonight to boost their NRR. Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell will be important for RCB's success tonight.
LIVE Updates KKR vs RCB: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Anukul Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, David Willey, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
RCB vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Weather report
An important game awaits KKR amnd RCB fans tonight as both sides take on each other at the beautiful Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. Good news is that rain is likely to stay away from this match.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's RECORD vs KKR
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj has the record of bowling 2 maiden overs in an IPL match - the only bowler to achieve this feat. Siraj achieved this record against KKR back in IPL 2020. Here are more top performances of RCB against KKR...
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis ready to fire
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and former captain Virat Kohli put on 148 runs for the opening wicket against Mumbai Indians in their last match. Du Plessis and Kohli are not ready to fire against KKR. Watch Du Plessis and Kohli in full flow at Eden Gardens during a training session here...
Before vs After has never looked so apt_
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Kohli & Maxwell struggle against Narine
RCB batters Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis stuggle to fire against KKR spinner Sunil Narine. Maxwell's stands at 101.75 (58 off 57 balls), Kohli's at 103.06 (101 off 98) and du Plessis' at 80 (36 off 45 balls) against Narine, who will be playing his 150th IPL match tonight.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis eye BIG landmark
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis needs 24 more runs to complete 3,500 runs in IPL. Can Du Plessis achieve this feat against KKR tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Friends before foes
RCB and KKR players met before practice and some friendships were rekindled including those between the likes of Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Finn Allen, Tim Southee and more. Watch KKR and RCB players rekindle friendships here...
KKR vs RCB: Check Dream11 Predictions
Virat Kohli or Andre Russell? Faf du Plessis or Nitish Rana? Who should be you top fantasy picks?
Check KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Landmark matches for Andre Russell and Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will be playing their 100th and 150th IPL matches respectively in front of their home crowd at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against RCB. Can Russell and Narine produce something special for KKR tonight?
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023: Check Predicted Playing 11 HERE
With Reece Topley out injured, RCB may replace him with David Willey. Check who can be the Impact Players.
Check KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11 HERE.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Virat Kohli scored last IPL ton against KKR
Former RCB captain scored his fifth and last IPL century against the Kolkata Knight Riders, smashing 100 off just 58 balls against KKR in IPL 2019. Can Kohli notch up his sixth ton in IPL tonight at the Eden Gardens?
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023: Knight Riders hold edge in head-to-head
Kolkata Knight Riders hold the edge over Royal Challengers Bangalore in head-to-head clashes between the two sides in IPL. KKR have won 16 matches while RCB have been victorious in 14 out of the 30 games till date. Can KKR continue their dominance over RCB tonight?
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: David Willey to replace Reece Topley?
RCB pacer Reece Topley injured his shoulder in the opening IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians. With Josh Hazlewood unavailable, David Willey might come into the side for the match against KKR tonight to replace Topley.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2023: RCB eye second win in a row
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, who hammered Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their opening match, will be aiming for their second successive win like Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in IPL 2023 as they get ready to face-off against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match in Kolkata.
