Highlights | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: KKR Register 81-Run Win Over RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs at Eden Gardens to win their first match of IPL 2023. Chasing a tough 205 to win, RCB were bundled out for a mere 121. Varun Chakaravarthy picked four wickets while Suyash Sharma, the Impac Player for KKR, picked 3. Sunil Narine finished with 2 wickets too that also included dismissal of Virat Kohli. Shardul Thakur picked one wicket in form of Michael Bracewell.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first by RCB, KKR posted 204 for 7 in 20 overs. Only three batters shone for KKR on the night which was enough to take the team's total past 200. Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck a fifty up at the top order before Shardul Thakur completed his maiden fifty in this T20 league as well. Rinku Singh provided the finishing touch with a quickfire 46 to take the team total to 204 for 7. With this win, KKR are now placed third in the IPL 2023 points table behind CSK and Punjab Kings.

