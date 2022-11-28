Highlights | Latest Cricket Buzz & Trending News Today: Records tumble as Ruturaj Gaikwad hits 7 sixes in an over
Highlights Cricket Latest Updates in India on 28 November: Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarterfinal matches, Abu Dhabi T10 League matches and IPL 2023 mini auction updates here.
It will be an action-packed cricketing Monday (November 28) as the quarterfinals of Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over competition will get underway today. Record-breaking Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan will be in action against Cheteshwar Pujara’s Saurashtra in one of the last-eight clashes. Jagadeesan has notched up 822 runs in seven matches in this tournament at an average of 164.4 with a top-score of 277 – the highest List A score in history.
Four-time champions Karnataka will be up against Punjab while Jammu & Kashmir will take on Assam, securing their first-ever qualification to the Vijay Hazare quarterfinals. Maharashtra will take on former champions Uttar Pradesh in the final quarter clash.
Tamil Nadu opening duo of Jagadeesan and Sai Sudharsan have been in sensational form this season, with the latter scoring 586 runs in 7 matches at an average of 83.7 with three hundreds and two fifties and a best of 154.
Meanwhile, it is also the last day for applying for the post of national selectors to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the Indian cricket board came out with an advertisement last week. Apart from this the Abu Dhabi T10 League will witness a couple of matches – New York Strikes taking on Morrisville Samp Army and Chennai Braves taking on Northern Warriors.
Also expect more updates from upcoming IPL 2023 mini auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi. Check all trending and buzzing cricket updates right here.
Assam vs J&K: Riyan Parag zooms past 150
Riyan Parag has zoomed to 155 off just 99 balls with 11 sixes and 11 fours and making a chase of 351 look like a cake-walk. Rishav Das is batting on 92. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder reached his 150 with a six.
Assam are 292/2 in 37 overs, need 59 runs to win in 13 overs vs Jammu & Kashmir
MAH vs UP: Aryan Juyal's lone hand
After Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliant 220 not out to power Maharashtra to 330, Uttar Pradesh are on the mat. Opener Aryan Juyal is playing a lone hand with 85 off 94 balls.
Uttar Pradesh are 154/7 in 32 overs, need 176 runs to win in 18 overs vs Maharashtra
SAU vs TN: Gujarat Titans all-rounder R Sai Kishore scores 50
Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans all-rounder R Sai Kishore keeps his side in the hunt after the loss of early wickets. Sai Kishore is batting on 54 off 55 and captain Baba Indrajith is batting on 40.
Tamil Nadu are 140/4 in 27 overs, need 154 runs to win in 23 overs vs Saurashtra
Assam vs J&K: 77-ball century for Riyan Parag
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag races to a century off just 77 balls with six sixes as Assam attempt to hunt down 351 to win against Jammu & Kashmir.
Assam are 224/2 in 31 overs, need 127 to win in 19 overs vs Jammu & Kashmir
West Indies get ready for Perth Test vs Australia
West Indies are getting ready for the first Test against Pat Cummins-led Australia at the WACA Stadium in Perth starting on Wednesday (November 30).
It’s Monday in Perth and we’re back on the job!#AUSvWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/fcc3sVUjWl
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) November 28, 2022
Assam vs J&K: Riyan Parag powers Assam chase
Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag is batting on a sensation 90 off just 70 balls with five sixes as Assam need 351 to win their quarterfinal against Jammu & Kashmir. Rishav Das is batting alongside Parag on 71 off 65 balls.
Assam are 204/2 in 27 overs, need 147 runs to win in 23 overs vs Jammu & Kashmir
PUN vs KAR: Mayank Agarwal falls cheaply
Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal departs for just 1. R Samarth and SJ Nikin Jose is batting on 34 and 23 respectively.
Karnataka are 68/1 in 16 overs and need 168 runs to win in 34 overs vs Punjab
SAU vs TN: Huge BLOW for Tamil Nadu
Prolific scorer Narayan Jagadeesan departs for just 8 as Tamil Nadu lose early wicket in their chase of 294 to win against Saurashtra.
Tamil Nadu are 25/1 in 5 overs vs Saurashtra
Ruturaj Gaikwad becomes only batter to hit 7 sixes in over
Ruturaj Gaikwad is on a record-breaking spree today, becoming the first batter to hammer 7 sixes in 1 over in a List A game. He also becomes 2nd Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to hammer 16 sixes in a List A innings.
WATCH highlights of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 7 sixes in an over here.
MAH vs UP: World record for Ruturaj Gaikwad
Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slams the second double hundred of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Gaikwad hammers 220 off 159 balls with 16 sixes and 10 fours to power Maharashtra to 330/5 in 50 overs after batting first.
Gaikwad hammers a world-record 43 runs in the final over off 49th over bowled by Shiva Singh.
SAU vs TN: Tamil Nadu need 260 to win
Saurashtra post 259 for 7 after batting first thanks to half-centuries by Harvik Desai and Arpit Vasavda. M Mohammed and R Sai Kishore pick up a couple of wickets each for Tamil Nadu.
PUN vs KAR: Abhishek Sharma scores century
Opener Abhishek Sharma scores a brilliant 109 off 123 to power Punjab to 235 in 50 overs after batting first. Vidwath Kaverappa is the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka, who need 236 to win.
Assam vs J&K: Henan Nazir scores century
Henan Nazir scores 2nd century off the innings - 124 off 113 balls - to power Jammu & Kashmir to 350/7 in 50 overs after batting first in their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal.
Jammu & Kashmir are 350/7 in 50 overs vs Assam
SAU vs TN: Arpit Vasavda, Prerak Mankad power Saurashtra
Arpit Vasavda and Prerak Mankad are going strong on 27 and 22 respectively after a fine 61 by opener Harvik Desai against Tamil Nadu.
Saurashtra are 181/4 in 36 overs vs Tamil Nadu
PUN vs KAR: Abhishek Sharma going strong
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma is anchoring Punjab innings after early blows by Karnatak. Abhishek is batting on 82 while Sanvir Singh is batting on 12.
Punjab are 139/4 in 36 overs vs Karnataka
BCCI deadline for application for National Selectors today
November 28, 6PM is the deadline for eligible former players to apply for the positions on the BCCI National Selection Committe. The new committee should be in place by mid-December. The BCCI have received around 80 applications so far.
Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Ajit Agarkar are favourites to be Chairman of selectors. Sivaramakrishnan has the backing of TNCA president N. Srinivasan.
Assam vs J&K: Jammu & Kashmir opener Shubham Khajuria scores ton
J&K opener Shubham Khajuria races to a whirlwind century off just 73 balls in the state's first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal match. Khajuria's knock is studded with 7 sixes and 6 fours.
Jammu & Kashmir are 174/1 in 27 overs vs Assam
Happy Birthday Taniya Bhatia
Team India women's team wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia is celebrating her 25th birthday on Monday (November 28). Taniya has turned out in 53 T20I, 19 ODIs and 2 Tests for the national side.
Wishing @IamTaniyaBhatia a very happy birthday __#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Qzi5W7Geo3
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 28, 2022
SAU vs TN: Sheldon Jackson falls early
Saurashtra have lost the early wicket of opener Sheldon Jackson for 8. Opener Harvik Desai is going along well on 31 and Jay Gohil at No. 3 is giving him good support with 15.
Saurashtra are 54/1 in 14 overs vs Tamil Nadu
KAR vs PUN: Ronit More dismisses Mandeep Singh
Punjab sink into deeper trouble after sent into bat, skipper Mandeep Singh falls for 6 off 28 with pacer Ronit More getting the breakthrough.
Punjab are 35/3 in 14 overs vs Karnataka
Assam vs J&K: Jammu & Kashmir off to a flyer
Jammu and Kashmir are off to a flying start, with opener Shubham Khajuria racing to 32 off 23 balls and Vivrant Sharma on run-a-ball 32 as well.
Jammu & Kashmir are 65/0 in 9 overs vs Assam
PUN vs KAR: Punjab lose 2 early wickets
Punjab are off to a rocky start with the early loss of opener Prabhsimran Singh for duck and Anmolpreet Singh for just 4. Karnataka opening bowlers Vidwath Kaverappa and Koushik V pick up a wicket each.
Punjab are 23/2 in 8 overs vs Karnataka
Punjab vs Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal wins toss, Karnataka to bowl
Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal, who has a point to prove after being dumped by Punjab Kings, has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mandeep Singh-led Punjab.
_Toss Update:
Captain @mayankcricket wins the toss and Karnataka have elected to field first against Punjab at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Follow the match __ https://t.co/OTxpscoREg#PUNvKAR | #VijayHazareTrophy | #QF1 | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/kduNJDdfs2
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022
Assam vs Jammu & Kashmir: J&K to bat first after Assam win TOSS
Jammu & Kashmir are playing their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals as they face former runners-up Assam. Assam skipper Kunal Saikia has won the toss and elected to bowl first. Here are Assam vs J&K playing XI...
J & K - Playing XI #ASMvJK #VijayHazareTrophy #QF3 pic.twitter.com/6JMGlzigr8
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022
Assam - Playing XI #ASMvJK #VijayHazareTrophy #QF3 pic.twitter.com/Anr2wlGUSj
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022
Maharastra vs UP: Uttar Pradesh win TOSS, elect to bowl
Uttar Pradesh captain Karan Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maharashtra. The Chennai Super Kings opener will be in action soon, ready to stake claim for a return to the Indian team. Check Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Playing XI here...
Uttar Pradesh - Playing XI #MAHvUP #VijayHazareTrophy #QF2 pic.twitter.com/lit4HKi8qP
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022
Maharashtra - Playing XI #MAHvUP #VijayHazareTrophy #QF2 pic.twitter.com/pKVGbGRgdj
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 28, 2022
Hello and welcome to out LIVE coverage of Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinal and other cricketing buzz around the world HERE.
