HIGHLIGHTS | MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Final Scorecard: Cameron Green Ton Takes Mumbai To Win

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets and 12 balls in hand to remain in race for a spot in playoffs of Indian Premier League 2023. After being asked to bat first, SRH put up 200 for 5 in 20 overs with openers Mayank Agarwal and Vivrant Sharma hitting fifties on the placid wicket at Wankhede. Akash Madhwal was the standout bowler for MI as he picked four for 27 from 4 overs to bring MI back in the game. Rohit's decision to chase did not backfire as he led from the front to smash a fifty.

Cameron Green was the star of the match as the Aussie all-rounder struck his maiden IPL hundred to take Mumbai Indians to a superb win. This will keep MI remain afloat in the race for the playoffs as they await the result of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) for clarity.

