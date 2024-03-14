HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final, Full Scorecard, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai Win By 169 Runs, Claim 42nd Title

Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title as they beat Vidarbha in the final by 169 runs in the lunch session of Day 5 at Wankhede stadium. The fifth and last day of final saw an exciting finish as Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey showed great fight. Vidarbha did not lose any wicket in the morning session, creating troubles for Mumbai. Wadkar completed his century right after lunch while Dubey had earlier hit a fifty. But soon, the wickets began to tumble and much before Tea, whole of Vidarbha collapsed, handing Mumbai a massive win.

Musheer Khan, who hit a hundred in the final for Mumbai, got the Player of the Match award while Tushar Kotian got player of the series award. Ajinkya Rahane came the 26th Mumbai captain to win Ranji Trophy.

Check Highlights and Scorecard from MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy Final below.