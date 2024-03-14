HIGHLIGHTS | Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final, Full Scorecard, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai Win By 169 Runs, Claim 42nd Title
Mumbai vs Vidarbha (MUM vs VIDAR) Final Scorecard, Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Mumbai win by 169 runs to take title
Mumbai won their 42nd Ranji Trophy title as they beat Vidarbha in the final by 169 runs in the lunch session of Day 5 at Wankhede stadium. The fifth and last day of final saw an exciting finish as Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey showed great fight. Vidarbha did not lose any wicket in the morning session, creating troubles for Mumbai. Wadkar completed his century right after lunch while Dubey had earlier hit a fifty. But soon, the wickets began to tumble and much before Tea, whole of Vidarbha collapsed, handing Mumbai a massive win.
Musheer Khan, who hit a hundred in the final for Mumbai, got the Player of the Match award while Tushar Kotian got player of the series award. Ajinkya Rahane came the 26th Mumbai captain to win Ranji Trophy.
Check Highlights and Scorecard from MUM vs VID Ranji Trophy Final below.
Mumbai Beat Vidarbha To Life Ranji Trophy Title
Musheer Khan has been named as the player of the match for his brilliant hundred in the second innings while spinner Tanush Kotian has been named as the player of the series for his all-round show.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 368
Mumbai won by 169 runs
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Mumbai win title after 8 years
The last time Mumbai, before today, won the Ranji Title was in 2015-16. Since then, the cabinet has not recieved a new silverware but the wait ends. Ajinkya Rahane lifts the trophy. What a fitting end of Dhawal Kulkarni's domestic career as he picks a wicket off his last ball in first class.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 368
Mumbai won by 169 runs
Mumbai Vs Vidarbha LIVE Updates Ranji Trophy: Mumbai WIN
That's it! Mumbai win by 169 runs as Dhawal Kulkarni, who retires from the games, castles the stumps.
Mumbai have won their record 42nd Ranji Trophy title. Five wickets in this session alone.
Great fight from Vidarbha and captain Wadkar and Harsh Dubey, but not enough for a win.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 368
Mumbai won by 169 runs
LIVE Updates Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final: Yash Thakur hit on the helmet
Bouncer from Deshpande smashes Yash Thakur's helmet and ball goes high up in the air before Thakur catches it. The bowler checks on the batter and everything is fine after physio runs into the ground.
Meanwhile, Thakur fall in the next over, cleaned up by Kotian. He made 6 off 12 balls. Mumbai one wicket away from win.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 364/9 (134)
Day 5: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 174 runs
Ranji Trophy LIVE Score: Vidarbha lose their 8th wicket
That's the 8th wicket as Sarwate falls. Deshpande bounces him out and Mumbai are inching closer to their 42nd Ranji title. Umesh Yadav, right hand bat, comes to the crease and would want to hoick.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 356/8 (132.2)
Day 5: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 182 runs
LIVE Score Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live: Wadkar, Dubey Fall In Quick Succession
Another wicket. Mumbai on top again. Closer to win. Three wickets needed. Tushar Deshpande strikes. Backward square leg kept just for this shot and Shams Mulani does a good job catching the ball there. Mumbai are celebrating, Dubey is gutted. Yash Thakur, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 355/7 (130.3)
Day 5: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 183 runs
LIVE Score Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final: Big Wicket For Mumbai
Breakthrough for Mumbai finally as Kotian taps Akshay Wadkar in front of sthe stumps. The Vidarbha captain took review as soon as umpire raised his finger but all 3 reds means Wadkar needs to go. Great knock under the circumstances but may not be enough for his side to win this final. Aditya Sarwate, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 353/6 (129.4)
Day 5: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 185 runs
MUM vs VID LIVE Score: Highesyt fourth innings total for Vidarbha.
Vidarbha make a record. They have gone past 350 in the fourth innings for the first time in the history of their cricket. The last best score for them a 350 which was scored against Services long back.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 353/5 (129.1)
Day 5: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 185 runs
LIVE Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final: Akshay Wadkar slams hundred
Akshay Wadkar, take a bow. What a knock at the biggest stage. When the chips were down, he came in and took the centrestage. He has led the fightback for Vidarbha and there is still a long way to go in this match. Mumbai need his wicket as soon as possible.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 344/5 (127.1)
Day 5: 2nd Session - Vidarbha need 194 runs
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Lunch, Day 5
Lunch taken on Day 5 with Vidarbha in front. Captain Akshay Wadkar in 90s and Harsh Dubey in 50s, have taken Vidarbha to a strong position in this Test. Still, anyone's game this as two more sessions remaining. See you in some time when lunch session begins.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 333/5 (125)
CRR: 2.66
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Score: Lunch, Day 5
Mumbai Vs Vidarbha LIVE: Wadkar in 80s now
Akshay Wadkar enters 80s. He is eyeing a three figure mark. Remember that he does not have a hundred to boast in this season of Ranji Trophy and what an occasion to bring up his first one.
Mumbai Vs Vidarbha LIVE Ranji Final: DRS saves Dubey
Musheer into the attack and almost grabbed the wicket of Harsh Dubey as he swept and missed the ball. Mumbai appealed and umpire raised the finger. Dubey took the review immediately and it saved him. There was a knick on to the pads.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 317/5 (117.3)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 221 runs
Mumbai vs Vidarbha LIVE Updates: Fifty for Harsh Dubey
Harsh Dubey collects a single and completes a brilliant fifty in this important innings. Vidarbha massively helped by this superb effort from the batter. Mumbai just cannot find a way to pick wickets. This final is on.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 310/5 (115)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 228 runs
MUM vs VID LIVE Updates Ranji Final: Shams changes line of attack
Kotian is appealing whenever ball is hitting the legs irrespective of where the ball has pitched. Meanwhile, from the other end, Mulani comes over the wicket to right-handed Wadkar, who has batted with tight defence so far.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 297/5 (112.4)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 241 runs
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE MUM vs VID: Vidarbha goes well after drinks
Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey doing the hard yards in the middle. Mulani and Kotian continue for Mumbai after the drinks break. Wadkar is in 70s and deserves a century here. He has played so well so far and should not spoil the good innings now.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 292/5 (111)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 246 runs
MUM vs VID LIVE: Drinks
Wadkar and Dubey have done well to keep their wickets safe in the first hour of the play as the drinks are out on the field. A little break before game resumes.
VID 105 & 289/5 (109)
CRR: 2.65
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE: Mulani into the attack
Shams Mulani comes into the attack and he is now bowling in tandem with Kotian. They together bowl back to back maidens to put some pressure on the Vidarbha batters. More of such maidens and Mumbai could force the batters to play a fault shot.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 286/5 (108.1)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 252 runs
Ranji Trophy LIVE MUM vs VID Final: Vidarbha winning morning session so far
Runs flowing for Vidarbha. The momentum now with the visitors here at Wankhede. Two boundaries in this Kulkarni over. Bad DRS, missing reviews and poor bowling: nothing has gone Mumbai's way this morning. Rahane and bowlers under pressure here as Wadkar, Dubey continue to fight.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 286/5 (106.1)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 252 runs
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE MUM vs VID: Fifty-run stand comes up
Wadkar and Dubey bring up the fifty-run stand for the sixth wicket. Brilliant effort from these two as they keep Mumbai waiting for the sixth wicket. Almost equal contribution from both the batters in this innings. Vidarbha are running well between the wickets as well. Kulkarni continues, and gives 4 off this over.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 277/5 (104)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 261 runs
Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Final LIVE: Kulkarni returns
Rahane goes back to his experienced bowler Dhawal Kulkarni for wickets. he is playing his last match as he retires after this final. Huge appeal for LBW but umpire is unmoved. It was going down leg. Mumbai have no review left and it can come back to bite them today.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 268/5 (102)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 270 runs
MUM vs VID LIVE Updates: Thakur continues
Thakur continues and he is sticking to inswing. He is keeping it simple and it is important to stop batters from scoring runs and create the pressure to finally see them play a bad shot. Review taken in next over by Kotian. For a catch at bat-pad. But no bat involved and wickets also missing. Mumbai lose the review.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 265/5 (100.1)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 273 runs
Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final Live: Thakur almost for injured
Shardul Thakur fielding in the deep, tried to stop a ball with his ankle and it could have been fatal as far as his fitness is concerned. Had he stepped on it, his feet would have rolled on it, causing a massive injury scare. Kotian doing a good job and maybe time has come to replace Thakur with Dhawal Kulkarni at the other end.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 264/5 (98.2)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 274 runs
LIVE Updates Mumbai vs Vidarbha Final: Mumbai's big miss
Mumbai miss taking a DRS that would have got them a wicket. Dubey swept to a fullish delivery from Kotian and mised it. The ball hit the legs but it seemed going down leg to the naked eye. However, there was no communication between keeper and captain Rahane. Had they taken the review, Dubey would have been on his way back to the dressing room. The replay shows ball would have crashed into leg stump.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 261/5 (96.3)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 277 runs
Ranji Trophy Final LIVE Updates: Thakur from the other end
Shardul Thakur to share the ball in the morning session with Musheer. Umpires having a look at the shape of the ball. The ball will be changed if it has lost shape. The ball has been replaced. Wadkar hits a cracking strokes and collects a boundary on the on side.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 258/5 (94)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 280 runs
Mumbai Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score: Match resumes on Day 5
Musheer Khan has the ball in hand. Bowls the first over today. One off the first ball by Wadkar. Dubey on strike and he defends the first ball he faces. Musheer will look to keep it wicket to wicket. Dubey sweeps Musheer for a single to deep mid-wicket. 250 up for Vidarbha. Two off the over.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 250/5 (92.5)
Day 5: 1st Session - Vidarbha need 288 runs
Mumbai Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score: Action resuming soon
Action resuming soon in the Ranji Tropyh final between Mumbai and Vidarbha, Karun Nair is speaking to Vijay Dahiya about their chances in the game, saying they are still in the contest. Match resumes at 9.30 am IST.
MUM vs VID LIVE: When Does The Game Resume Today?
The exciting and deciding day of Mumbai Vs Vidarbha final is set to start at 9.30 am IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates and live score from this match. It will be Rahane or Wadkar lifting the trophy at the end of it all? We will find it soon.
MUM vs VID LIVE Updates: Vidarbha wary of Mumbai spinners
Shams Mulani, Musheer Khan and Tanush Kotian have done a nice job so far with the ball and Vidarbha batters need to be wary of them. Let's see how they play the trio today in Mumbai.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 248/5 (92)
Day 4: Stumps - Vidarbha need 290 runs
LIVE Updates Ranji Trophy Final: Winner to be decided today
Hello and welcome on live coverage of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Vidarbha. Mumbai need five wickets to win their 42nd title. Vidarbha have fought back well in this match but need a humongous effor from their captain Akshay Wadkar and the tail to guide the team to a win. Let's see what happens on this final day of the tournament. keep watching this space for latest updates.
MUM 224 & 418
VID 105 & 248/5 (92)
Day 4: Stumps - Vidarbha need 290 runs