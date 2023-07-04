Highlights | WI vs OMAN, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: West Indies Win By 7 Wickets
Oman vs West Indies, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard and Updates: West Indies won by 7 wickets.
Oman were restricted to 221 runs after West Indies won the toss in their penultimate match of the Super Sixes. Brandon King scored a century to help his side chase the target provided easily. In the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six points table, Oman currently occupies the 6th position, having suffered losses in all 4 of their matches during this stage. Aqib Ilyas stands out as the leading run-scorer for Oman, accumulating 142 runs at a strike rate of 81. He has hit 2 sixes and 14 fours. Mohammad Nadeem has also contributed significantly with 111 runs at a strike rate of 75. Bilal Khan has been exceptional in the bowling department for Oman, claiming 9 wickets with an average of 21 and an economy rate of 5.62.
As for the West Indies, they hold the 5th spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Super Six points table, having faced defeats in all 3 of their matches in this stage. Nicholas Pooran leads the run-scoring charts for the West Indies, amassing 296 runs at a strike rate of 132. His innings includes 15 sixes and 24 fours. Shai Hope has also made a valuable contribution, scoring 264 runs at a strike rate of 98. Alzarri Joseph has been the standout bowler for the West Indies, picking up 8 wickets with an average of 28 and an economy rate of 5.70.
LIVE WI vs OMAN: Oman skipper afte game
"We were short on runs, flat track to bat on. We knew we had to get 300 runs. One single runout changes the game but we had three in our innings. This is the platform where Test sides are there and Oman is in the top six," said Aqib Ilyas after the disappointing loss against West Indies.
LIVE WI vs OMAN: Hope after scoring century
"A little too late unfortunately but happy to see the strides from the past games we have played, but I am happy. International cricket there is no walk overs. We had to respect the game and that's what we did." said Shai Hope who scored a century for West Indies in their last game of the Qualifiers of ICC World Cup 2023. West Indies were knocked out of the qualification race after they lost their previous contest against Scotland.
LIVE WI vs OMAN: That's it
West Indies won the contest by 7 wickets. Brandon King scored a brilliant century to lead his team to a victory against Oman. Shae Hope and co will be happy with this win as they ignored another humiliation in WC Qualifiers.
WI: 222/3 (39.4 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN: 11 runs more
Just 11 runs more needed for the West Indies to win this contest against Oman with Hope and Pooran in the middle. Brilliant performance by WI batters and bowlers.
WI: 211/3 (37.4 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs WI score: Century for King
Brandon King has completed his century in just 102 balls with the help of 15 boundaries, what a knock from the West Indies opener to help his team chase 222.
WI: 182/2 (34.3 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs WI score: Oman need a miralce
Oman need something special from their bowling attack to turn this contest into their favour from here. Just 42 runs needed and Brandon Kings is cruising WI to win at the moment.
WI: 181/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN: All eyes on King
Brandon King is in the nervous ninties, 15 fours in his innings so far and he has single-handed got West Indies in a comfortable position in this game.
WI: 166/2 (31.1 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN: King on fire
King is cruising West Indies to a comfortable victory against Oman, just 68 runs more needed and his strike-rate is above 100. Shai Hope on the other end is batting on 25 off 30.
WI: 154/2 (29 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN: King close to century
Brandon King has taken charge against Oman and in blink of an eye, he is on 82 off 77 balls with 14 fours in his innings so far.
WI: 137/2 (25.4 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: King on fire
Brandon King is batting in brilliant form at the moment, he is on 68 off 67 balls making West Indies very comfortable at the moment.
WI: 118/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Carty departs!
Shai Hope joins Brandon King in the middle as Keacy Carty in run out for 29 off 49 by Sandeep Goud. Oman bounce back but West Indies are comfortable at the moment.
WI: 98/2 (19 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: King close to fifty
Brandon King is batting on 49 off 46 balls with nine fours so far in his innings. Carty on the other end is on 29 off 47, brilliant by both batters.
WI: 87/1 (16.5 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Oman WC Qualifier: Oman desperate for wicket
Oman are desperate for a wicket at the moment with Keacy Carter and Brandon King batting in fine rhythm in the middle. West Indies 158 runs more to win this one.
WI: 64/1 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Oman WC Qualifier: WI Bounce back
West Indies have got settled in the middle in their chase of 222 runs. Both batters look comfotable and the required rate is just 4.53.
WI: 47/1 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: West Indies rebuild
West Indies rebuild with Brandon King and Keacy Carty, partnership goes up to 31 off 44 balls. No bowling changes from Oman till the 9th over.
WI: 38/1 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: West Indies look to rebuild
West Indies look to rebuild with Brandon King and Keacy Carty. Both batters in the middle are batting with precaution, clearly, the plan is to not hand wickets to Oman early.
WI: 28/1 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Oman hunt for wickets
Oman attack the stumps with Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan in search of another blow to the West Indies. Keacy Carty and Brandon King look to buildup a partnership.
WI: 14/1 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Gone!
West Indies lose Johnson Charles, he is gone for 4 off 6, out bowled by Kaleemullah. West Indies off to a scary start as they lose their opener early once again.
WI: 11/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Chase begins
West Indies begin chase with Johnson Charles and Brandon King. Bilal Khan attacks the stumps for Oman searching for early wickets.
WI: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: WI to chase 222
West Indies have to chase 222 runs to win this contest and their batters will be eager to make a statement today after getting knocked out of the World Cup qualification.
OMAN: 221/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Oman finish at 221
Oman have finished at 221 runs on the board after 50 overs. Suraj Kumar in the end played a brilliant knock of 53 off 65 to get his side to a respectable total.
OMAN: 221/9 (50 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Shoaib Khan gone
Shoaib Khan 50 (54) run out by Akeal Hosein. Oman go 7 down now with that wicket. Suraj Kumar in the middle is batting on 44 off 59.
OMAN: 202/7 (47 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Oman bounce back
Oman are eyeing to push the paddle now with five overs remaining. Both Suraj Kumar and Shoaib Khan have performed brilliantly so far.
OMAN: 182/6 (45 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: Kumar, Khan eye 230
Suraj Kumar and Shoaib Khan batting brilliantly in the death overs of the first innings. Roston Chase and Kevin Sinclair into the attack for West Indies.
OMAN: 162/6 (43 Overs)
LIVE WI vs OMAN Score: West Indies on top
Suraj Kumar and Shoaib Khan are in the middle for Oman. West Indies are in complete control at the moment and are aiming to restrict Oman under 200.
OMAN: 146/6 (41 Overs)
Oman vs West Indies LIVE: West Indies On Top
Oman's poor batting show and good, disciplined bowling from West Indies have put the Men in Maroon on the top. Suraj and Shoaib have stitched a small partnership for the seventh wicket and they must bat through to take Oman to a fighting total.
OMAN 144/6 (38.5)
LIVE Updates World Cup Qualifiers: Oman On Back Foot After Fall Of 6th Wicket
Things are not looking bright for Oman at the moment with the fall of the 6th wicket. Sandeep Goud departed for just 5. Suraj Kumar is the new man and he joins Shoaib Khan in the middle.
OMAN 128/6 (35)
WI vs Oman LIVE: Nadeem, Ayaan both back in hut
Oman are five down now. Both Nadeem and Ayaan have fallen and Oman are now completely on back foot. Good show by Windies bowlers today but little too late in the tournament.
OMAN 111/5 (30.2)
West Indies vs Oman LIVE Updates: Oman In Trouble Again
Just when things were looking to be improving and a partnership wa being formed, Oman lose another wicket. Ayaan Khan goes back for just 20. Second run-out of the innings as running between the wickets has seriously been terrible today from Oman.
OMAN 99/4 (26.3)
LIVE Score World Cup Qualifiers: Oman Steady After Fall Of 3rd Wicket
Spinner's Roston Chase and Kevin Sinclair in action at the moment. But Ayaan and Nadeem are rock solid, doing what is right at the moment. The partnership has crossed the 30-mark.
OMAN 89/3 (25)
WI vs OMAN, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Live: Nadeem, Ayaan Rebuild Innings
Nadeem and Ayaan Khan are currently in the middle for Oman, trying to rebuild the innings. The duo are going at a slow speed right now. But that's the need of the hour. What Oman needs right now is stability and a long partnership for the fourth wicket.
OMAN 70/3 (18.3)
Oman vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Prajapati Departs For 31
Terrible running between the wickets leads to fall of a well-settled Kashyap Prajapati, who walks back for 31. Mohammad Nadeem, right handed bat, comes to the crease. West Indies must look to dominate proceedings from hereon.
OMAN 61/3 (14.2)
West Indies vs Oman Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Oman Go Past Fifty
Kashyap Prajapati is batting well in the middle with great support from Ayaan Khan. Keeno Paul and Akeal Hossain are trying their best to pick the third wicket and get Windies back on top.
OMAN 57/2 (13.1)
Oman vs WI LIVE Score: Oman rebuild
Oman's Prajapati and Ayaan Khan are in the middle and they aim to rebuild the innings after two wickets were lost in quick succession. Keemo Paul, right-arm fast medium, has been introduced into the attack.
OMAN 46/2 (10.1)
LIVE WI vs Oman: Second wicket falls for Oman
Shepherd removed Jatinder for 8 in the 6th over and in the next over new batter Aqib Ilyas has departed for just 1 off the bowling of Mayers. West Indies on top suddenly with the fall of quick wickets.
OMAN 29/2 (6.3)
West Indies vs Oman LIVE Updates: Windies bowlers under pressure
Kashyap Parajapti has started to attack the bowlers after playing cautiously at the start and these are warning signs for the West Indies. Jatinder looks solid at the other end. West Indies must look to break this opening stand as soon a possible.
OMAN 24/0 (4.3)
Oman vs West Indies LIVE: Oman off to slow start
Kashyap Prajapati and Jatinder Singh open the innings for Oman. Kyle Mayers opens the bowling attack. Romario Shepherd, right-arm fast medium, bowls the second over. Oman openers are off to a slow start.
OMAN 8/0 (2.4)
World Cup Qualifiers LIVE: Oman vs West Indies Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas(c), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Sandeep Goud, Suraj Kumar(w), Jay Odedra, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
WI vs OMAN LIVE Updates: Toss News!
Windies win the toss and have opted to bowl first. Playing 11s coming up soon.
WI vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
West Indies captain Shai Hope and Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood should be out for toss soon at the Harare Sports Club ahead of their Super Six match today. Stay tuned for toss update!
WI vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Predicted Playing 11 HERE
West Indies are playing for pride in their penultimate match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes stage against Oman today. Here's the Precicted Playing 11 of both sides...
West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Ayaan Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah and Bilal Khan
Oman vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023: Unimaginable not to have West Indies at World Cup, says Ian Bishop
Former West Indies pacer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop is shocked that there will be no West Indies in the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. "To not have West Indies as part of the World Cup is, to me, unimaginable. I can echo the sentiments of many fans and West Indian supporters, of whom there are still many," Bishop told ESPNCricinfo website.
WI vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood inspired by MS Dhoni
Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood revealed recently that he was inspired by Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Maqsood said he wants to ask Dhoni how he stays calm in all situations. "Even after losing or winning the match, he (Dhoni) stays calm," Maqsood was quoted as saying by ANI.
WI vs OMA, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming Details
West Indies will take on Oman in their second match of the Super Six stages of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Harare.
Oman vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Nicholas Pooran leads run-scoring charts
Nicholas Pooran is the leading run-getter for West Indies in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier with 317 runs at a strike-rate of 119.17 with 2 centuries so far. Can Pooran continue his golden run against Oman today?
West Indies vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023: Windies look to sign off with win
West Indies are out of the race to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. But Shai Hope's side will be keen to sign off from the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on a high with a win over Oman today.
LIVE West Indies vs Oman: Hello
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the West Indies vs Oman ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier match of the Super Six stage. Follow our LIVE feed for all the key updates and scorecard.